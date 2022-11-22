ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WCAX

Respiratory illnesses strain resources at Rutland Regional Medical Center

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A spike in respiratory illnesses is causing trouble at the hospital in Rutland. All the beds at the Rutland Regional Medical Center are full which prompts emergency planning. The big uptick is driven by the seasonal flu, RSV, coronavirus, mental health, people seeking deferred care and...
RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

200 runners take on central Vermont Gobble Wobble 5K on Thanksgiving

BARRE, Vt. — People in central Vermont worked off all the turkey, pies and sides they ate on Thanksgiving with a Gobble Wobble 5k turkey trot. Barre’s Congregational Church welcomed around 200 participants for the 5K race at Barre Town School on Thursday. Not only did runners get in a good workout before feasting, but the money raised at the event will also go towards helping those in need in the community.
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture

TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of helping a wanted felon escape capture. Police started searching for Justin French, 33, of Topsham, more than a week ago. He’s wanted for several crimes, including aggravated domestic assault. Thursday, Vermont troopers arrested Jeffrey Butler, 61, of Topsham, for...
TOPSHAM, VT
WCAX

1 dead in fire at Springfield storage facility

This Made in Vermont is all about jewelry inspired by nature. Our Elissa Borden takes you to Winooski to learn more. Police have announced new charges in a Burlington murder investigation. Controversy over planned logging project in Green Mountain National Forest. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont environmental activists are urging...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
mountaintimes.info

‘As intense as it was during Covid’

Increase in respiratory illnesses causes surge in patients at Rutland Regional Medical Center Rutland. Regional Medical Center enacted part of its emergency surge planning Wednesday, Nov. 16 after a large uptick in respiratory illness put the hospital and its emergency department nearly at capacity. The plan is designed to help clinical leaders ensure that the hospital has space, equipment, and staff to care for seriously ill patients who need inpatient care.
RUTLAND, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

Vermont man arrested in connection to two-day, multi-state crime spree

Police say a formerly incarcerated Vermont man has found himself back in prison after he was arrested in connection to a lengthy crime spree.  Around 9 a.m. this morning, Winooski, Burlington and South Burlington police apprehended 38-year-old David Oleson in connection to the two-day, multi-state crime spree near 222 Riverside Avenue in Burlington.   Burlington police say the […]
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with negligent operation in Windsor

WINDSOR — A 44-year-old man from New Hampshire was cited in Windsor yesterday. Authorities say they were conducting speed enforcement on I-91 at around 5:50 p.m. They observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic. The vehicle was stopped without...
WINDSOR, VT
police1.com

Off-duty Vt. deputy who was involved in gunfight on unpaid leave

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The off-duty Vermont sheriff's deputy who was involved in Sunday's chaotic late-night shooting in the heart of downtown has been placed on unpaid leave, Rutland County Sheriff David J. Fox said Monday. The officer, Vito Caselnova IV, was shot multiple times by Saratoga Springs police...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WCAX

A new twist on Burlington’s old free Thanksgiving dinner tradition

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Groups in Chittenden County have teamed up to fill the void of free Thanksgiving meals left by the closing of Sweetwaters restaurant in Burlington. For the past 30 years, you could find Sweetwaters on the Church Street Marketplace busy all Thanksgiving Day as they gave out more than 1,000 meals to community members in need.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with negligent operation in Leicester

LEICESTER — A 46-year-old woman from Essex Junction was cited for negligent operation in Leicester yesterday. Authorities say they were conducting a speed enforcement near the intersection of US Route 7 and Maple Run Road at around 9:15 a.m. Police say they observed a gray sedan traveling south on...
LEICESTER, VT

