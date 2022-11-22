ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uhrichsville, OH

Uhrichsville auditor resigns, citing councilman's comments about her pay

 3 days ago
UHRICHSVILLE ‒ City Auditor Becky Carpenter has announced her intention to resign at the end of the year, citing comments from Councilman Matthew Fox.

She referred to remarks he made at City Council's Nov. 10 meeting in response to her request to be compensated for her time. He said she knew what the job paid when she took it, and that hiring an assistant would have balanced her workload.

"I took the position to help the city of Uhrichsville and have dedicated myself to learning this position," she said Monday. "I have put the job before my family and my own health. I deserve more respect than I was given by Mr. Fox."

More Urichsville news:Auditor resigns, replacement sought

More Uhrichsville news:City cited for solid waste dumping at Gorley Bottoms

She said she did not hire an assistant immediately upon being appointed auditor because it would have been a waste of time to try to train someone in a job she was still learning. She said Fox has no idea how much work the auditor's office does.

Carpenter had been payroll clerk in the office before replacing Jessica Young, who resigned on Jan. 6.

She has since hired an assistant, but said she still works more than 40 hours a week at a job that pays a $22,402 salary that has not increased in eight years. Carpenter said she earns $10.77 an hour, or less if she works more than 40 hours a week.

Carpenter said she was proud of her record, which included increasing the interest earned on $3 million in deposits to $30,241 since June. She said the funds previously earned $200 to $300 a month. She said she never missed a deadline and never made a mistake on payroll.

Councilwoman Wendy Mann told Carpenter she appreciated her "and all your hard work."

Friction continues between administration and council

Monday's council meeting also saw continued friction between Councilman James Zucal and the administration.

Service Director Belle Everett began the discussion by reading a statement which said, in part, that Zucal lied about herself and Mayor Mark Haney being at the municipal building during a June 23 council meeting. She said Haney was not present and she was home sick.

Zucal said it wasn't good for the service director to attack council.

"I think she's an inept and ineffective service director, and she's totally out of line," he said, denying the allegation that he had said the administration members were in the municipal building during the June 23 meeting.

Turning to Everett, he said, "You've created a toxic environment."

Zucal said he will talk to Law Director JJ Ong about her derogatory comments.

But Mann praised Everett.

"Belle, you do a heck of a job around here. I come in and I see it," Mann said.

Councilwoman Amy Myers criticized Everett for not updating council about violation notices from the Ohio Enviromental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over dumping in Gorley Street Bottoms.

"We have had no communication on it from the very beginning," Myers said.

Everett said the administration has nothing new to say because the city's attorneys have nothing new to report on their negotiations with regulators.

Water park wages come in over budget

Council also discussed water park wages going over budget during the summer. Myers said that employee raises and a one-week-early opening were not enough to explain the $78,832 increase.

Zucal said the city should consider getting an independent audit of the water park.

Myers said the city has to do something.

"We don't make any money as it is," she said.

The mayor said the $4 million project was built immediately before the state cut funding to the city by $250,000 a year. He said the 16-year-old facility will never pay for itself. He said the city cannot close it, because debt payments would still be required. He said it is unlikely the city could find an operator or buyer. He said higher admission rates would push away some patrons, including city residents.

During the evening of contentious discussions, Haney invited council members to meet with him about their concerns. He said he did not like being blindsided at council meetings.

"Instead of bickering and arguing, you can come see me," the mayor said. "I'll be honest. There's times when I don't think there's any pleasing you guys."

In other action at council's meeting Monday:

  • Fire Chief Justin Edwards said the nonprofit Insurance Services Office will raise the fire protection rating for properties inside the city from a four to a three on Dec. 1. He recommended that property owners contact their insurance agents to ask about possible premium reductions.
  • Edwards said the fire department had answered 1,576 calls for service as of Monday, topping the 2021 total of 1,575. He expects the 2022 total to hit 1,800.
  • Police Chief Vince Beal said his department answered 512 calls in October and 5,038 so far this year. There were 4,890 in 2021.

Reach Nancy at 330-364-8402 or nancy.molnar@timesreporter.com.

On Twitter: @nmolnarTR

