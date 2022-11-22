ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wvlt.tv

Non-profit hopes to help protect East Tennessee K-9s

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Non-profit Keeping K-9s in Kevlar announced they were helping the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office fund vests for the office’s three K-9s. “For many law enforcement departments, bullet resistant vests for K-9s are not in the budget,” according to officials with the sheriff’s office. “Instead, departments rely on non-profit assistance to acquire the protective gear.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Mobile Meals delivers to seniors on Thanksgiving as need increases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mobile Meals said it delivered more than 700 meals this Thanksgiving, more than any prior Thanksgiving in the organization's history. Judith Pelot, Mobile Meals' nutrition services director, said the trend follows an increase in need since the pandemic. In Knox County, seniors are the fastest-growing population....
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Scott County group thankful for recovery

The holidays can be a difficult time for people struggling with addiction. For 10 people in Scott County, Thanksgiving is a reminder of how far they've come.
WATE

Holiday scam warnings

It's the holiday season and many of you may be searching online and on social media for the perfect gift. You also may get a text message from a friend about that perfect gift, but the message may not really be from your friend. Holiday scam warnings. It's the holiday...
TENNESSEE STATE
1450wlaf.com

CVFD, CCRFS and Forestry Firefighters save oil well from mountain fire

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – An oil well on Caryville Mountain is safe this morning thanks to the quick action of firefighters from the Caryville Volunteer Fire Department, Campbell County Rural Fire Service and the State of Tennessee Division of Forestry. The call of the fire came in to Central...
CARYVILLE, TN
itinyhouses.com

One Bed Tiny Home in Tennessee is ANSI Certified!

If plot issues and construction woes are your pet peeves when purchasing a property, fret not! This one bed tiny home takes care of all of that and more. Keep scrolling to see all that you get with this eco-friendly dwelling:. Tiny Home Size. 20′ long. 10′ wide.
NEWPORT, TN
WATE

60 pounds of chicken thrown away at Morristown restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County and there were more than a dozen health violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 73 at the Golden Dragon Buffet on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown. That 73 is a passing score as any grade below […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
WBIR

10 post-Thanksgiving hikes to try in East Tennessee

TENNESSEE, USA — You've enjoyed a Thanksgiving dinner. You've woken up from your turkey-induced nap. Now, you're looking for a way to stretch your legs or avoid the Black Friday crowds. In East Tennessee, there's no shortage of trails and treks in the Great Smoky Mountains and beyond. Here...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

WBIR

