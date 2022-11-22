Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Non-profit hopes to help protect East Tennessee K-9s
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Non-profit Keeping K-9s in Kevlar announced they were helping the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office fund vests for the office’s three K-9s. “For many law enforcement departments, bullet resistant vests for K-9s are not in the budget,” according to officials with the sheriff’s office. “Instead, departments rely on non-profit assistance to acquire the protective gear.”
Black Friday | People come out in droves to stores across East Tennessee
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The National Retail Federation is expecting a major turnout for Black Friday this year. They expect 166.3 million shoppers this holiday season in the United States. This is 8 million more predicted than last year. The NRF is optimistic about a big turnout due to COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, almost everywhere.
Billed by Surprise | Blount Co. veteran's credit lowered more than 50 points because of surprise medical bill
TOWNSEND, Tenn. — A Blount County veteran, Ray Nelson, said his credit score dropped by more than 50 points because of a billing error. Nelson is a 100% disabled veteran because of his service in the First Gulf War. "I was lifting about 20 pounds of gear," Nelson said....
Mobile Meals delivers to seniors on Thanksgiving as need increases
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mobile Meals said it delivered more than 700 meals this Thanksgiving, more than any prior Thanksgiving in the organization's history. Judith Pelot, Mobile Meals' nutrition services director, said the trend follows an increase in need since the pandemic. In Knox County, seniors are the fastest-growing population....
Old City Market hosts artists and makers for Small Business Saturday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Old City Market is a seasonal event in downtown Knoxville where artists and makers gather to show off their work and make some sales. On Saturday, it kicked off with more than 25 vendors all gathered for Small Business Saturday. The day is meant to...
Scam texts offering deals by pretending to be a friend
It's the holiday season and many of you may be searching online and on social media for the perfect gift. You also may get a text message from a friend about that perfect gift, but the message may not really be from your friend.
WBIR
Scott County group thankful for recovery
The holidays can be a difficult time for people struggling with addiction. For 10 people in Scott County, Thanksgiving is a reminder of how far they've come.
Centro Hispano's entrepreneurship program helps grow Latino small businesses in East TN
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Small Business Saturday is coming up and Centro Hispano's "Big Dream in Small Businesses" program is helping excel Latino entrepreneurs, shaping them into small business owners. Hilda Castillo, the coordinator of the program, said that although this program aims to help Latinos in East Tennessee,...
WATE
Holiday scam warnings
It's the holiday season and many of you may be searching online and on social media for the perfect gift. You also may get a text message from a friend about that perfect gift, but the message may not really be from your friend. Holiday scam warnings. It's the holiday...
1450wlaf.com
CVFD, CCRFS and Forestry Firefighters save oil well from mountain fire
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – An oil well on Caryville Mountain is safe this morning thanks to the quick action of firefighters from the Caryville Volunteer Fire Department, Campbell County Rural Fire Service and the State of Tennessee Division of Forestry. The call of the fire came in to Central...
itinyhouses.com
One Bed Tiny Home in Tennessee is ANSI Certified!
If plot issues and construction woes are your pet peeves when purchasing a property, fret not! This one bed tiny home takes care of all of that and more. Keep scrolling to see all that you get with this eco-friendly dwelling:. Tiny Home Size. 20′ long. 10′ wide.
Family spending Thanksgiving in hospital with mom recovering from stroke
A shocking medical event earlier this month turned the Forsyths' world upside down with their matriarch fighting for her life.
WBIR
KARM serves more than 300 Thanksgiving meals to homeless people in Knoxville
"I'm thankful for God giving me the opportunity to come and work here. These are my kind of people, I love them."
Here is a list of food pantries across East Tennessee that can help families eat
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The holidays are fast approaching. As they get closer, it can seem like the price of food is just getting higher. Even though the rate of inflation has slowed down, the price of common grocery items is still tightening family budgets across East Tennessee. There are...
60 pounds of chicken thrown away at Morristown restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County and there were more than a dozen health violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 73 at the Golden Dragon Buffet on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown. That 73 is a passing score as any grade below […]
Something to be thankful for: Knoxville non-profit feeds more than 300 people in need for Thanksgiving
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many, Thanksgiving is a day to cherish time with loved ones and enjoy a good meal. But for some without families or homes, the holiday is a struggle to get through. For 35 years, Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries has provided a Thanksgiving meal to those...
Blount Co. Mayor asks three board members of Blount Memorial Hospital to immediately resign in letter
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Mayor of Blount County, Ed Mitchell, sent a letter to the Blount Memorial Hospital on Monday. In it, he said that he has "grave concerns" about how the hospital is operated. He also said he believes the current direction of its operations would need to change to protect the community.
10 post-Thanksgiving hikes to try in East Tennessee
TENNESSEE, USA — You've enjoyed a Thanksgiving dinner. You've woken up from your turkey-induced nap. Now, you're looking for a way to stretch your legs or avoid the Black Friday crowds. In East Tennessee, there's no shortage of trails and treks in the Great Smoky Mountains and beyond. Here...
Rural Metro says the number one cause of house fires during Thanksgiving is cooking
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Rural Metro Fire Department said Thanksgiving is a day when they usually see a spike in the number of reported house fires. People may try to deep-fry turkeys or try other unconventional ways of cooking the traditional dinner. "Nobody wakes up and says, 'Oh, I...
WBIR
City criticizes Greyhound's new East Knoxville stop as passengers say they're still stuck outside
The carrier has been in search of a regular, proper stop for months. It previously used two convenience stores.
WBIR
