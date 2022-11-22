Anglers battle huge rainbows at Trout Bout in Oak Grove Regional Park

STOCKTON — More than 500 anglers enjoyed sunny, mild fall weather while participating in the 38th Annual Trout Bout, hosted by San Joaquin County Parks and Recreation and the Delta Fly Fishers, at Oak Grove Regional Park on Saturday. Nov. 19.

To place in the first three spots in the adult division of the event, anglers had to catch a fish well over six pounds in the park’s10-acre lake.

“We got some big trophy-size fish this time, plus 1,000 pounds of extra trout, thanks to the CA. Dept. of Fish and Wildlife. A total of 3,000 lbs. of rainbow trout were planted for the event,” said Sandi Adams of San Joaquin County Parks and Recreation.

Bee Xiong of Elk Grove won first place in the adult division by catching an 8-pound, 11.6-ounce rainbow trout. He was fishing a white Power Egg with garlic scent on an ultralight rod with 2-pound test line when he hooked the fish.

“I came to the bout last year, but didn’t hook any fish, so I decided to give it a try again. In addition to the winning trout, I also caught 3 other trout in the 1 to 2-pound range,” Xiong explained.

Xiong is an experienced angler who said he enjoys fishing for stripers in the Delta and trout and bass in the Mother Lode lakes.

Adam Pamintuan of Stockton finished second in the adult division with a rainbow trout weighing 8 pounds, 4.3 ounces. He was tossing out a Custom Magic Jig when he hooked the huge fish. “I caught a total of three fish and missed other fish during the morning,” he stated

Humera Ali of Acampo won third place in the adult division of the Trout Bout with her 6-pound, 14.3-ounce rainbow. She hooked the fish on a Berkley Mousetail while fishing with her father, Sadaquat,

Kids ages 15 years and younger fished for free during the event. There was no registration fee, but those sixteen years of age or over were required to purchase a $5 fishing permit fee and have a valid California. fishing license.

The winners in the 8 and under division were: Malaki Webb, 2 lbs. 5 oz.; Abel Alzarez, 1 lb., 13.7 oz.; and Lily Covarrubias, 1 lb., 13.2 oz.

The winners in the 9 to 12 division were: Cassiana Calvin, 2 lbs., 10.4 oz.; Hailey Dutra, 2 lbs., 4 oz; and Mila Castanon, 1 lb. 14.3 oz.

Tony Gong, the only angler entering a fish in the 13 to 15 age category, placed first with a rainbow weighing 1 pounds, 10 ounces.

Many anglers I talked to along the shoreline reported good fishing during the event. For example, Ryan Bulangis of Stockton landed three trout using PowerBait during the event.

The park is located on Eight Mile Road and Interstate 5 in Stockton. Information: (209) 331-2050.

Pittsburg Sturgeon: A total of 45 anglers fished in the Sturgeon Derby held out of the Pittsburg Marina by the California Striped Bass Association Isleton Chapter on Saturday, Nov. 19.

“The targeted length was 51.25 inches and there was a 90% payout for the top 5 fish turned in,” reported Ken Bacettii, chapter president.

Johnny Aviles won first place with a fish measuring 47.2 inches long. The second through fifth place winners were Anthony Cianchetta, 46.75 inches; Joshua Badger, 45.84 inches; Loren Dennis, 41.81 inches; and Tim Peterson, 40.95 inches.

Lake Amador Trout: The lake management continues to stock big trout from their on-site hatchery every week. Another 500 pounds of trout were released into the lake on Thursday, Nov. 17, reported Lee Lockhart of Lake Amador Resort.

Big trout honors go to Mark Lampi from Manteca, who fought a huge 11.60-pound Amagold from the dam all the way to the docks just to keep from getting stripped of his 4-pound test line. He caught it on green PowerBait with a MouseTail on Nov. 13.

Hector Reyes of Sacramento also had a great day on Monday when he landed a 9.06-pound Amagold trout and two smaller rainbow trout while fishing with a silver spoon at the dam. Information: (209) 274-4739.

Crab/Rockfish Trips: Anglers looking for limits of both tasty rockfish and crabs are heading to the Farallon Islands and the Bay Area Coast. The boat crews are currently using hoop nets to capture the Dungeness crab.

The California Dawn 1 and 2 out of the Berkeley Marina checked in with a total 53 limits of rockfish (530) 53 limits of Dungeness Crab (530) between the two boats on Nov. 20. Information: (510) 417- 5557.

