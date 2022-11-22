ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

Anglers battle huge rainbows at Trout Bout in Oak Grove Regional Park

By Dan Bacher
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NShF2_0jKS1bcz00

STOCKTON — More than 500 anglers enjoyed sunny, mild fall weather while participating in the 38th Annual Trout Bout, hosted by San Joaquin County Parks and Recreation and the Delta Fly Fishers, at Oak Grove Regional Park on Saturday. Nov. 19.

To place in the first three spots in the adult division of the event, anglers had to catch a fish well over six pounds in the park’s10-acre lake.

“We got some big trophy-size fish this time, plus 1,000 pounds of extra trout, thanks to the CA. Dept. of Fish and Wildlife. A total of 3,000 lbs. of rainbow trout were planted for the event,” said Sandi Adams of San Joaquin County Parks and Recreation.

Bee Xiong of Elk Grove won first place in the adult division by catching an 8-pound, 11.6-ounce rainbow trout. He was fishing a white Power Egg with garlic scent on an ultralight rod with 2-pound test line when he hooked the fish.

“I came to the bout last year, but didn’t hook any fish, so I decided to give it a try again. In addition to the winning trout, I also caught 3 other trout in the 1 to 2-pound range,” Xiong explained.

Xiong is an experienced angler who said he enjoys fishing for stripers in the Delta and trout and bass in the Mother Lode lakes.

Adam Pamintuan of Stockton finished second in the adult division with a rainbow trout weighing 8 pounds, 4.3 ounces. He was tossing out a Custom Magic Jig when he hooked the huge fish. “I caught a total of three fish and missed other fish during the morning,” he stated

Humera Ali of Acampo won third place in the adult division of the Trout Bout with her 6-pound, 14.3-ounce rainbow. She hooked the fish on a Berkley Mousetail while fishing with her father, Sadaquat,

Kids ages 15 years and younger fished for free during the event. There was no registration fee, but those sixteen years of age or over were required to purchase a $5 fishing permit fee and have a valid California. fishing license.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K3Lu6_0jKS1bcz00

The winners in the 8 and under division were: Malaki Webb, 2 lbs. 5 oz.; Abel Alzarez, 1 lb., 13.7 oz.; and Lily Covarrubias, 1 lb., 13.2 oz.

The winners in the 9 to 12 division were: Cassiana Calvin, 2 lbs., 10.4 oz.; Hailey Dutra, 2 lbs., 4 oz; and Mila Castanon, 1 lb. 14.3 oz.

Tony Gong, the only angler entering a fish in the 13 to 15 age category, placed first with a rainbow weighing 1 pounds, 10 ounces.

Many anglers I talked to along the shoreline reported good fishing during the event. For example, Ryan Bulangis of Stockton landed three trout using PowerBait during the event.

The park is located on Eight Mile Road and Interstate 5 in Stockton. Information: (209) 331-2050.

Pittsburg Sturgeon: A total of 45 anglers fished in the Sturgeon Derby held out of the Pittsburg Marina by the California Striped Bass Association Isleton Chapter on Saturday, Nov. 19.

“The targeted length was 51.25 inches and there was a 90% payout for the top 5 fish turned in,” reported Ken Bacettii, chapter president.

Johnny Aviles won first place with a fish measuring 47.2 inches long. The second through fifth place winners were Anthony Cianchetta, 46.75 inches; Joshua Badger, 45.84 inches; Loren Dennis, 41.81 inches; and Tim Peterson, 40.95 inches.

Lake Amador Trout: The lake management continues to stock big trout from their on-site hatchery every week. Another 500 pounds of trout were released into the lake on Thursday, Nov. 17, reported Lee Lockhart of Lake Amador Resort.

Big trout honors go to Mark Lampi from Manteca, who fought a huge 11.60-pound Amagold from the dam all the way to the docks just to keep from getting stripped of his 4-pound test line. He caught it on green PowerBait with a MouseTail on Nov. 13.

Hector Reyes of Sacramento also had a great day on Monday when he landed a 9.06-pound Amagold trout and two smaller rainbow trout while fishing with a silver spoon at the dam. Information: (209) 274-4739.

Crab/Rockfish Trips: Anglers looking for limits of both tasty rockfish and crabs are heading to the Farallon Islands and the Bay Area Coast. The boat crews are currently using hoop nets to capture the Dungeness crab.

The California Dawn 1 and 2 out of the Berkeley Marina checked in with a total 53 limits of rockfish (530) 53 limits of Dungeness Crab (530) between the two boats on Nov. 20. Information: (510) 417- 5557.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Anglers battle huge rainbows at Trout Bout in Oak Grove Regional Park

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Alleged turf war in Valley Springs leads to fire

A homeless turf war led to a fire in Valley Springs. Firefighters were called to the area between Highway 26 and Highway 12 Wednesday last night for a fire at a homeless encampment. They managed to keep it from spreading to the brush. They say it sparked during a fight between homeless people.
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
Mountain Democrat

Northern California Christmas trains offer festive trips

Revelers seeking a little holiday magic will feel like they’ve stepped into a Christmas storybook thanks to holiday trains within an easy drive of the Bay Area and greater Sacramento regions. Delightful rail adventures departing Willits, West Sacramento and Fort Bragg run through the month of December. All of...
FORT BRAGG, CA
ABC10

Two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County happened Friday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The crash happened in Sloughhouse near Ione Road and Jackson Road. There were very few details available about the crash, but the fire district said they requested an air ambulance.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Man fatally struck while riding bike in Tuolumne County

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was fatally struck Friday morning while riding his bicycle on the south shoulder of eastbound State Route 120 near Tulloch Dam Road, according to the California Highway Patrol Sonora. CHP said that Leanda Lopez, 22, was driving a 2005 Subaru in the second lane of eastbound State Route […]
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Turf War May Be To Blame For Homeless Encampment Fire

Valley Springs, CA – Fire officials are investigating whether a vegetation fire at a homeless camp in Valley Springs was the result of a turf war. Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters (CCF) and CalFire responded to the grass and brush fire Wednesday night around 10 p.m. at a homeless encampment, between Highway 12 and 26. When crews arrived on the scene, the engines had a hard time getting to the flames as they were “deep in oak woodlands,” according to CCF officials. They added, “The cause of the fire appeared to have started/set because of a turf war and was confined to the encampment.”
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
FOX40

Stockton gas station owner offers cheap gas as a thanks to his community

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton gas station is lowering their gas prices ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend as a way to say “thank you” to their customers. Ernie’s Deli and Gasoline dropped their prices by 70 cents to $3.99 a gallon for unleaded gasoline for customers paying cash. Prices for premium and diesel […]
STOCKTON, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Modesto, CA

While this city in Stanislaus County near San Joaquin Valley, California, has less diverse natural attractions because of its dry climate, it has fantastic artificial attractions. Explore Downtown Modesto’s gallery paintings and murals that elicit quirkiness and a child-like spirit. Find yourself in awe of automobile displays and architectures...
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Rain and snow expected in the Sacramento area after a windy and dry Thanksgiving, NWS says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Despite a relatively warm Thanksgiving, an unsettled weather pattern is expected to bring rain in the Central Valley and snow in the Sierra Nevada after the holiday across Northern California, according to the National Weather Service. According to the NWS, from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, north-to-east winds will occur across […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
probrewer.com

Grade A Used 800 Liter Container

Cornerstone Stainless Containers currently has a limited inventory of used, aseptic, 1.0 bar containers that are being sold for $1,750 each!!. Check out our recent email for a Tanksgiving special we have running right now thru December 9th, 2022. These particular tanks are were produced back in the 2010’s and...
CBS Sacramento

Thousands show up at San Joaquin County Fairgrounds for turkey giveaway

STOCKTON — A record number of families in need showed up at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds for a drive-through turkey giveaway.Families lined up to fill up their cars early."I started out about 6:30 in line and I was four blocks away," said Richard Hernandez.The giveaway event at the San Joaquin County fairgrounds kicked off at 8 a.m. The Emergency Food Bank of Stockton/San Joaquin says they had prepared to give away more than 2,500 turkey dinners during the event.Hernandez was one of the thousands who went to the fairgrounds for a Thanksgiving meal. Organizers opened early to accommodate the...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

'This is our tradition': Bars see big business Thanksgiving Eve as friends reunite for revelry

LODI, Calif. — If Thanksgiving is all about spending time with family, for many, theeve of the holiday has become all about reconnecting with old friends. “This is our tradition. We do it every year,” said Melissa Hackman heading out on the town in Lodi for the night. “We meet up, a big group of us, and we do a night-before-Thanksgiving kind of pub crawl around Lodi.”
LODI, CA
ABC10

'They got nothing to eat so I'm running for them': Hundreds turn out for Stockton's Run & Walk Against Hunger

STOCKTON, Calif. — Despite the chill in the air, hundreds of runners lined up in front of Banner Island Ball Park in Stockton for an early morning run. "It's great to have everyone come out on a morning to express gratitude and have some fellowship with each other. And, also we need to burn these calories so we can eat what we want later," said runner Michael Ricks.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

"It's uplifting": Stockton restaurant reopens after arsonist burned it down last year

STOCKTON — Reborn from the ashes, a restaurant in Stockton opened its doors Friday after a fire closed them last year.El Forastero Mexican Food, located at 1718 E Hammer Ln., held its grand reopening as customers lined up to welcome them back.CBS13 first reported the fire in August 2021 after the building was nearly destroyed by an arsonist.Stockton police previously said the fire was set by a homeless man who wanted a soda but did not want to pay for it. Investigators said, before leaving, the man used a lighter to set the building on fire.No one was injured, but...
STOCKTON, CA
The Stockton Record

The Stockton Record

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stockton, CA from Stockton Record.

 http://recordnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy