ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Adoptable pet: Meet Piper

By Animal Service Center
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=351zfa_0jKS1ZoP00

Piper (A199051), a 10-pound, 11-year-old senior Chihuahua mix came to the shelter when he was found with another dog (Penny) wandering around a neighborhood. After realizing an owner wasn’t going to come forward, he got a senior exam and teeth cleaning, to make sure he was comfortable and healthy as possible.

He is well socialized with people and other dogs but mostly, just loves giving and receiving affection from people. He walks well on leash and likes going on adventures, walks with the volunteers, and car rides. He is sweet, well-mannered, and other than not having a home yet – is just about perfect. Piper would love a warm place to call home for the holidays; could it be yours?

  • If you have an immediate question, you can give us a call at 850-891-2950 (option 0)
  • The first step is to apply; you will need to fill out the adoption questionnaire ahead of time by visiting talgov.com
  • Email the completed application to adopt@talgov.com
  • Once approved, we will arrange the meet-and-greet to see if they are the right fit for you!

Piper’s adoption fee would be $30, which includes his neuter surgery, vaccines,& microchip + registration.

Animal Service Center, 1125 Easterwood Drive (Tom Brown Park); 850-891-2950; talgov.com. Open by appointment only, Monday-Sunday, 10-6.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHG-TV

Inflation hits Calhoun County’s “cake man”

Altha, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the holidays approach people across the country are feeling the effects of inflation, but one Calhoun County pastry maker is pushing past rising costs to sprinkle holiday joy. James Brooks has been baking pastries for more than two decades and delivering them across Northwest Florida....
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Satsuma ‘Farm Day’ returns in North Jackson Co. Saturday

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around a century ago, Jackson County was considered the satsuma capital of the world, before all the trees died in a freeze. As the crops have recovered, a local farmer decided to host her first ever ‘Farm Day’ in 2021, welcoming people to come and pick their own satsumas and […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Crawfordville woman dies in Wakulla County crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One woman is dead following a crash in Wakulla County. Florida Highway Patrol said two Crawfordville women were driving eastbound on Shadeville rd, just before 7 p.m., when they collided. They said, the sedan driven by a 46-year-old collided with a pick-up truck driven by a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man killed after crashing head-on into concrete pole in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man died after troopers said he crashed into a concrete pole on Thanksgiving. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 33-year-old man from Tallahassee was driving down State Road 44 toward Spring Garden Ave. in Volusia County around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. For an unknown reason, he lost control and ran off the roadway, hitting a concrete pole head-on.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Serious injuries in Calhoun County crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A child was ejected from an SUV, and two other patients were airlifted, following a crash in Calhoun County Thursday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling north on State Road 71 near Duncan Road. The vehicle left the roadway, drove onto the shoulder of the road, and hit a power pole. The collision then caused the SUV to roll end over end.
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
thecomeback.com

Referees blasted after controversial UF-FSU ending

Florida State’s football team snapped a three-game losing streak against their rivals, the Florida Gators on Friday. It was an exciting 45-38 victory that featured multiple momentum swings and big plays. It also included some referee controversy, especially on Florida’s ultimately unsuccessful final drive. If there’s a good...
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy