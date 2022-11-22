ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lions OG Jonah Jackson in concussion protocol, likely out vs. Buffalo Bills

By Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
The Detroit Lions have lost another starter to concussion protocol days before their Thanksgiving game with the Buffalo Bills.

Left guard Jonah Jackson did not practice Tuesday for a second straight day and is unlikely to play Thursday because of a brain injury.

Jackson was designated as a non-participant on the Lions' estimated practice report Monday because of an illness. On Tuesday, his designation was changed to out with a concussion.

TWO OF A KIND:Why Red Wings' Derek Lalonde is a fan of Lions' Dan Campbell

WINTER DREAMLAND:Assessing Lions' playoff chances: 9 wins could earn Lions a wild card in down NFC

The Lions will be without top cornerback Jeff Okudah against the Bills after he sustained a brain injury in a collision with teammate Will Harris in the second quarter of last week's win over the New York Giants.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said Sunday there was not enough time for Okudah to clear the league's concussion protocol and play Thursday. Players must be evaluated by an independent neurologist and "tolerate full participation practice and contact without signs or symptoms" before they can return to game action.

"He’ll be out," Campbell said Sunday. "I mean, I can’t imagine. I’m pretty sure. We just talked about it. I don’t think there’s any way possible he can play."

Campbell said the Lions will use a combination of Jerry Jacobs, Mike Hughes and Amani Oruwariye at outside cornerback in Okudah's absence Thursday.

What they do on the offensive line is less clear.

Right guard Evan Brown was listed as a non-participant in practice Tuesday for the second straight day because of an ankle injury, and the team has been without Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Tommy Kraemer all season.

NFL POWER RANKINGS:Lions surge as Thanksgiving preparations heat up

Dan Skipper replaced Brown against the Giants, and either Logan Stenberg or Kayode Awosika could start in place of Jackson.

Defensive linemen Charles Harris (groin) and Josh Paschal (knee) also were listed as non-participants on the Lions' estimated practice report Tuesday, while receivers DJ Chark (ankle) and Josh Reynolds (back) and center Frank Ragnow (toe) were limited.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

Comments / 0

 

Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills game predictions: Can they get four in a row on holiday?

Free Press sports writers give their predictions for the Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving Day game against the Buffalo Bills (12:30 p.m., CBS):. The Lions are riding their first three-game winning streak since 2017, and Dan Campbell said he expects an “electric” atmosphere at Ford Field. The Lions can stamp themselves as legitimate playoff contenders with a win over a good Bills team, but they’ll need a near-perfect game to do that. The Bills have Super Bowl aspirations, and even with an ailing Josh Allen, their offense is the type of dynamic unit the Lions have struggled to stop all season. Allen is a dual-threat weapon bound to make some plays with his feet, and the shorthanded Lions secondary does not have the horses to run with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Turnovers are the great equalizer, and the Lions have done a good job generating extra possessions in recent weeks. They’ll need to win the turnover battle to spring a Turkey Day surprise, and even that might not be enough to slow down Buffalo’s offense. The pick: Bills 35, Lions 24.
DETROIT, MI
MHSAA football finals: Jake DeHaan leads G.R. South Christian to 28-0 win, D-4 title

Just as it has all season long, undefeated Grand Rapids South Christian leaned on Jake DeHaan. The dual-threat quarterback completed 14 of 21 pass attempts for 266 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for another while leading the Sailors in rushing (99 yards) in their 28-0 win over Goodrich in the 2022 Michigan high school football Division 4 final Friday night. And if that wasn't enough, DeHaan hauled in an interception to quash a Martians drive. “This...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
'Carlos & Shawn': Michigan vs. Ohio State huge, but as big as Lions winning streak?

• Hosts: Shawn Windsor (@shawnwindsor) and Carlos Monarrez (@cmonarrez) • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. On this episode: Free Press sports writer Tony Garcia joins the guys to discuss all things Michigan vs. Ohio State. Later, Carlos & Shawn talk about the Detroit Lions' win streak, the big game against the Bills on Thanksgiving, and their playoff potential.
COLUMBUS, OH
Michigan high school football finals: Jackson Lumen Christi rallies to win Division 7

Appeared left for dead due to costly turnovers and numerous penalties, Jackson Lumen Christi pulled a Lazarus-type act to notch its 12th state football championship in school history. The Titans rallied from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to score 15 unanswered points to stun Traverse City St. Francis, 15-12, in the Division 7 final at Ford Field on Saturday. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
