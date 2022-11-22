Are you ready for Thanksgiving?

Good morning, I'm Will Richmond at The Providence Journal, and have you started preparing for Thanksgiving?

I have.

Here's a look at my plans for the next two days.

I started last night making cranberry sauce. I know there are plenty of people out there that stick to tradition and go right to the can. I have nothing wrong with the canned stuff, but you can't beat homemade full-berry cranberry sauce. My recipe includes orange juice, sugar, honey and a pinch of salt.

Even better, my son Max helps me make it now.

Later today I'll make mashed potatoes and give the turkey a dry brine. (I know I previously said I was planning to pick up the turkey from a local restaurant, but there was a mistake with the order, so now I'm cooking the turkey.)

Usually, on the night before Thanksgiving we'll eat something the opposite of turkey, like cheeseburgers for dinner, but this year we're headed to the PC game. So popcorn, pretzels and a beer may do it.

On Thursday the action begins, along with the cranberry sauce and potatoes there will be Brussel sprouts with prosciutto and corn souffle for a side, the gravy — I did buy gravy from a local store but will doctor it up a little — and un-pop a couple of cans of Pillsbury biscuits and rolls. My mom will bring the dressing.

It will probably be too much for our small gathering, but I know I'll be eating it all weekend long as well. Truth is I look forward to the hot, open-faced turkey sandwich the most this time of year.

How do you prepare? Have any time-tested tips? Shoot me an email at frichmond@gannett.com and let me know how you do Thanksgiving.

