Joe Thomas, James Harrison semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023

CANTON — Browns perennial Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas and Akron native James Harrison are two of the five first-year eligible players among 28 modern-era player semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.

Joining Thomas and Harrison as candidates for induction next year are cornerback Darrelle Revis offensive lineman Jahri Evans and defensive lineman Dwight Freeney. Each last played in the 2017 season. They were among nine first-year eligible players who were announced as modern-era nominees two months ago.

Henry Ellard and London Fletcher are semifinalists for the first time. Albert Lewis, a semifinalist in 2013, is also on the list. Ellard, who retired following the 1998 season, and Lewis, who also retired in 1998, are in their final year of eligibility as modern era players.

Torry Holt returns for the ninth time, Hines Ward and Darren Woodson are semifinalists for the seventh time and Ronde Barber makes the list for the sixth time. Zach Thomas is a fifth-timer and Patrick Willis and Reggie Wayne are back for a fourth time.

Eric Allen, Jared Allen, Willie Anderson, Anquan Boldin, Rodney Harrison, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Robert Mathis, Steve Smith Sr., Fred Taylor, DeMarcus Ware, Ricky Watters and Vince Wilfork complete the list.

Allen, Anderson, Barber, Hester, Holt, Johnson, Thomas, Ware, Wayne and Willis were among the 10 finalists who did not make the Hall's Class of 2022.

Joe Thomas set unofficial NFL consecutive snaps streaks record

Thomas was a Cleveland Browns Legends inductee in September.

He retired following the 2017 season having started all 167 games of his career. He made the Pro Bowl each of his first 10 seasons and earned first-team All-Pro honors six times. He is a member of the league's All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

Thomas became an instant starter and force up front for the Browns, never missing a snap until a career-ending injury (ruptured left triceps tendon) in the seventh game of his 11th season. His 10,363 consecutive snaps is the longest streak since such counts began being recorded in 1999. It is believed to be the longest such streak in league history.

James Harrison starred at Kent State before NFL stardom

Harrison began his NFL career by making the Steelers roster as an undrafted free agent out of Kent State. He played just one game his rookie year in 2002 and didn't become a full-time starter until his fifth season.

Harrison's career then took off as he became a dominant force at linebacker for the Steelers. He was the 2008 Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year, made five Pro Bowls, was a two-time first-team All-Pro and helped Pittsburgh win two Super Bowls.

Harrison made one of the defining plays in Super Bowl XLIII, returning an interception 100 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the first half in the 27-23 win over the Cardinals on Feb. 1, 2009. Harrison intercepted Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner on the play.

Hall's Class of 2023 will be announced at NFL Honors ahead of Super Bowl

The 28 semifinalists will be reduced to 15 finalists before the final voting process in January. The inductees will be announced on Feb. 9 during NFL Honors, the prime-time awards show when The Associated Press reveals its individual award winners for the 2022 NFL season, including Most Valuable Player and Coach of the Year.

Four finalists previously announced are Don Coryell in the coaching category, and Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko and Ken Riley in the senior category.