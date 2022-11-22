ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WRGB

The Capital Region lights up for the holidays

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — It's the darkest time of the year, but the holidays are coming, and the Capital Region is ready. On Dec. 2, the City of Albany will host its annual tree lighting from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will feature holiday songs by Albany High School chorus students and cookies baked by Albany High culinary students. The event will be held in Academy Park (across from City Hall) at 5 p.m. Free doughnuts, hot cider, coffee, and cocoa, and free holiday crafts.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Passing on holiday traditions

Charleton, NY — There are many traditions that come to life during the holiday season, and carrying them on year after year is what makes them so special. CBS 6's Craig Adams stopped by Ellms Christmas Tree Farm in Charlton with his daughter to keep a certain tradition going for another generation.
CHARLTON, NY
WRGB

Spa City slapped with gag order after VT. deputy injured in officer involved shooting

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The city of Saratoga Springs got slapped with a temporary restraining order on Wednesday issued by a state Supreme Court judge in Saratoga county restricting city officials, like the mayor and public safety commissioner, from releasing further information, footage, audio and other evidentiary materials surrounding Sunday’s officer-involved shooting.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Vigil planned for Princetown double homicide victims

People in Schenectady County are honoring the lives of the man and woman shot to death in their home earlier this week. William Horwedel and Alesia Wadsworth were killed in their house on Reynolds Road in Princetown on Tuesday, according to New York State Police. 19 year old Nicholas Fiebka,...
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Friday Night Lights: State Semifinal Highlights

----- Tonight was the first night of a two-day event as the High School Football State Semifinals are finally here. Last week, the Capital Region completed the clean sweep in Regional play. All five teams from Section II moved on to the Semifinals in their respected classes. Today, two of those teams were back in action.
ALBANY, NY

