WRGB
The Capital Region lights up for the holidays
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — It's the darkest time of the year, but the holidays are coming, and the Capital Region is ready. On Dec. 2, the City of Albany will host its annual tree lighting from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will feature holiday songs by Albany High School chorus students and cookies baked by Albany High culinary students. The event will be held in Academy Park (across from City Hall) at 5 p.m. Free doughnuts, hot cider, coffee, and cocoa, and free holiday crafts.
WRGB
Passing on holiday traditions
Charleton, NY — There are many traditions that come to life during the holiday season, and carrying them on year after year is what makes them so special. CBS 6's Craig Adams stopped by Ellms Christmas Tree Farm in Charlton with his daughter to keep a certain tradition going for another generation.
WRGB
Schenectady business owner among first in NY to be awarded retail dispensary license
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WRGB) — A business owner in Schenectady County has been awarded one of the state’s first retail dispensary licenses. Earlier this week, the New York State Cannabis Control Board approved 36 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses. Out of a pool of more than 900 applicants,...
WRGB
1979: Schemeless drifter dashes hopes of Mechanicville residents looking for a free ride
Forty-three years ago, a stranger came to the city of Mechanicville, offering to buy a new car for everyone he met. Scores of people were all set to kick the tires, but in the end, there was just one catch. It's almost like the start of a bad joke. A...
WRGB
Princetown suspect surrendered gun in 2021 following mother's order of protection request
Schenectady — In December of 2021, the suspect in the deaths of William Horwedal and Alesia Wadsworth surrendered a 7.62mm Palmetto rifle to the Schenectady County Sheriff's Office as a result of a temporary Order of Protection. On Tuesday, 19-year-old Nicholas Fiebka was charged with two counts of 2nd...
WRGB
Spa City slapped with gag order after VT. deputy injured in officer involved shooting
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The city of Saratoga Springs got slapped with a temporary restraining order on Wednesday issued by a state Supreme Court judge in Saratoga county restricting city officials, like the mayor and public safety commissioner, from releasing further information, footage, audio and other evidentiary materials surrounding Sunday’s officer-involved shooting.
WRGB
"They were great people" Princetown community remembers victims of double homicide
"All you need to say is that they were great people." Schenectady County — Hundreds of family and friends gathered outside of Princetown Town Hall on Friday, coming together in the form of a vigil for Bill Horwedel and Alesia Wadsworth. Led by Duanesburg Florida Baptist Church Pastor Tony Solomon, the group lit candles, sang hymns and prayed.
WRGB
Vigil planned for Princetown double homicide victims
People in Schenectady County are honoring the lives of the man and woman shot to death in their home earlier this week. William Horwedel and Alesia Wadsworth were killed in their house on Reynolds Road in Princetown on Tuesday, according to New York State Police. 19 year old Nicholas Fiebka,...
WRGB
Schenectady Police calling death of 26-year-old a homicide in daytime shooting
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady Police say a 26-year-old is dead following a shots fired call in the area of Odell St and Brandywine Ave. Police responded to the scene at around 12:30 PM on Wednesday for a report of shots fired and a man laying in the street.
WRGB
Small Business Saturday could be more popular than Black Friday, new survey finds
NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (WRGB) — For many, Thanksgiving weekend marks the start of the holiday shopping season, with Black Friday typically the busiest. But - this year could be different. According to the National Retail Federation , we could see a record number of Thanksgiving weekend shoppers this year, with...
WRGB
Friday Night Lights: State Semifinal Highlights
----- Tonight was the first night of a two-day event as the High School Football State Semifinals are finally here. Last week, the Capital Region completed the clean sweep in Regional play. All five teams from Section II moved on to the Semifinals in their respected classes. Today, two of those teams were back in action.
