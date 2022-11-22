CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — It's the darkest time of the year, but the holidays are coming, and the Capital Region is ready. On Dec. 2, the City of Albany will host its annual tree lighting from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will feature holiday songs by Albany High School chorus students and cookies baked by Albany High culinary students. The event will be held in Academy Park (across from City Hall) at 5 p.m. Free doughnuts, hot cider, coffee, and cocoa, and free holiday crafts.

