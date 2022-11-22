Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indigenous Yup'ik Translation Draws Tears of JoyGrant PerryAnchorage, AK
The People of Anchorage Don't Want Kroger-Albertson MergeBryan DijkhuizenAnchorage, AK
Exploring the old Anchorage Mansion.Rooted ExpeditionsAnchorage, AK
After Deadly Fire, Alaska Hotelier Indicted on $1.5 Million In Tax EvasionTaxBuzzAnchorage, AK
Salvation Army seeking additional volunteers for red kettles
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Salvation Army red kettles are back. They have been a national holiday tradition for over a century. Here in Alaska, the money dropped into the kettles makes up about 30% of the yearly budget. Each kettle is staffed by a volunteer bell ringer. And since...
Frontline Mission holds Thanksgiving dinner
Anchorage police said in a community alert that they had closed the northbound lanes of Muldoon Road at the intersection with East Sixth Avenue to investigate the hit-and-run collision at 5:20 a.m. Reactions to the results of the 2022 midterms. Updated: 24 hours ago. The Alaska Division of Elections on...
Anchorage Turkey Trot
Added by atagliaferri on November 24, 2022. We begin with a thanksgiving tradition for many families in Anchorage. Your Alaska Link’s La’shawn Donelson shows us the big crowd that came out for the annual Turkey Trot. Put in some effort this morning, oh right at the finish. Community...
Yup’ik woman plans to celebrate ‘Truthsgiving’ on Thursday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Eagle River resident Kelsey Ciugun Wallace is planning the menu for Thursday, a turkey with the fixings but also moose meat and dried fish, maybe with seal oil. It’s a blend of traditional holiday foods and traditional Native foods to celebrate Wallace’s Yup’ik heritage.
Santa to check in on team at Reindeer Farm in Palmer
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanksgiving has just passed, which means Santa Claus is heading into his busiest time of the year. Part of his preparations include making a few visits to the Reindeer Farm in Palmer to scope out potential alternates in case any of his eight reindeer need to take a break.
Man arrested for fatal Thanksgiving morning collision
Alaska's News Source Anchor Kristen Durand brings you an update on thanksgiving meals handed out yesterday in Anchorage and Wasilla, the lighting of a Christmas tree by Government Hill Elementary Students on Wednesday, and national gas prices that continue to drop. South Anchorage, Dimond and Eagle River High Schools are...
Anchorage artist Rhonda Scott creates images of her hometown
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Artist Rhonda Scott’s latest painting depicts a part of Anchorage she knows well. There’s a tiny image of JJ’s Lounge, Ace Hardware and the former Whaler Bar, all of which are staples of the Muldoon neighborhood. Scott is a lifelong Alaskan, and grew...
Best 06 Budget Hotels in Anchorage near Anchorage Museum
Whether you’re on a budget or not, you’ll find a variety of affordable accommodations in Anchorage. These budget hotels in Anchorage offer great value, and are perfect for travelers who don’t want to break the bank. If you’re looking for a quiet hotel, you can stay at...
Assembly passes largest budget in Anchorage’s history
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two big items were passed by the Anchorage Assembly last night which include the 2023 budget and an ordinance that eliminates parking minimums over Title 21 as a building requirement. The budget went through several work sessions along with two public hearings. Back in October, Mayor...
Anchorage’s beloved holiday star will be switched on remotely for first time ever
Anchorage’s beloved holiday star atop Mount Gordon Lyon will light up on Friday. And now, turning it on is easier than ever. The 300-foot wide star has been a bright sight for Anchorage residents looking north in the winter since the late 1980s. In years past, teams from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson had to take snowmachines up the mountain, to the star, to turn it on and off. It took a long time, said Preston Murfin, the civilian electrical work lead.
Anchorage Eliminates Parking Requirements Citywide
Anchorage eliminated parking requirements, becoming the latest U.S. jurisdiction to participate in a wave of parking reform. According to Anchorage Assemblymember Daniel Vollands on Twitter, the Anchorage Assembly voted unanimously on Tuesday, November 22 to remove parking requirements citywide and add bike parking requirements to the zoning code instead. Emily...
Delta Adds A321neo Alaska Service in 1Q23
Delta in the first quarter of 2023 plans to expand Airbus A321neo network to Alaska, as the Skyteam member schedules the aircraft type on Minneapolis/St. Paul – Anchorage route. The A321neo is scheduled to replace Boeing 757-200 from 09JAN23, operating 4 weekly flights. DL2236 MSP1755 – 2105ANC 32Q x236...
The Food Bank of Alaska looks to distribute 8,000 turkeys at one-day Thanksgiving Blessing Event
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Outside the Mountainview Community Center the line snaked out the door and inside a steady stream of people were getting ready for Thanksgiving Day, picking up frozen turkeys and all the fixings. The annual Thanksgiving Blessing is put on by the Food Bank of Alaska. It...
The Town in Alaska Where All the Residents Live in One Building
Whittieris a city in Alaska, about 58 miles southeast of Anchorage, at the head of the Passage Canal. The city is located in the Chugach Census Area, one of the two areas created in 2019 with the breakup of the Valdez-Cordova Census Area.
UAA Nordic skiers open season at UAF
FAIRBANKS, ALASKA – The University of Alaska Anchorage Nordic Ski Teams opened the 2022-23 season with the 10-kilometer mass start freestyle races at the Alaska Nordic Cup Thursday. Magnus Noroey led the Seawolves with a second-place result in the men's race in 24:06, four seconds behind race winner Mike...
Alaska's economic performance rated among worst in the nation
Incentive program to shop local enters its fifth year in Palmer. The chamber has calculated $2,151,900 in revenue across all the participating businesses in the last four years, with last year alone pulling in $710,400 during the program’s run. Updated: 15 hours ago. Alaska's News Source Anchor Ariane Aramburo...
Bean’s Café crafting 1,000 meals for Thanksgiving
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanksgiving smells filled Bean’s Cafe Tuesday morning, as workers and volunteers continued to tackle the meal prep needed for the organization’s Thanksgiving week meal distributions. “So, we are really excited to be able to provide about a thousand people a Thanksgiving meal this year,”...
Without housing, Cooper Landing Emergency Services struggles to keep volunteers
In order for emergency responders to arrive quickly to the scene of an accident, they need to live nearby. But in Cooper Landing, a lack of affordable housing is driving volunteers out of town, and leaving the community with a drought of responders. Paramedic Clay Adam came to Cooper Landing...
Tobin Karlberg joins Leif in 1,000-point club to become fifth set of Alaska brothers to reach career benchmark
Nine years after watching his older brother reach the 1,000-point benchmark, Anchorage’s Tobin Karlberg has joined the elite club. And he did it 89 games, six fewer than Leif to give little bro ultimate bragging rights. Karlberg, a 6-foot senior guard for Point Loma, reached the career milestone in...
'We Are Here for You'
Daniel Luby’s father served as a Security Forces specialist in the Air Force. But when he was just four years old, Luby’s father passed away unexpectedly. When he was old enough, Luby enlisted to feel closer to the father he lost years earlier. From November 1995 to September...
