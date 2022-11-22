Read full article on original website
Mike Dunleavy is 1st Alaska governor reelected since ’98
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has won reelection, becoming the first governor in the state to win back-to-back terms since 1998. Dunleavy bested a field that included former Gov. Bill Walker, an independent; Democrat Les Gara, a former state lawmaker; and Republican Charlie Pierce, a former borough mayor who is being sued by a woman who says he sexually harassed her. Dunleavy had over 50% of the vote after final vote tallies were released Wednesday, and he avoided ranked choice voting in the general election to win a second term. Dunleavy’s first term in office was marked early on by tensions with lawmakers and a recall effort.
State: New York’s first pot crop jeopardized by court fight
Albany, N.Y. (AP) — New York officials are warning a judge that a court fight over licensing rules for marijuana dispensaries could wind up hurting small farms that just harvested their first cannabis crop. New York on Monday issued its first 36 licenses for dispensaries. The state has had to delay plans to authorize scores more because of a legal battle over licensing criteria. In a court filing Tuesday, the state asked a judge to loosen an injunction preventing licenses from being issued in some parts of the state. They said marijuana farms could lose millions of dollars if they don’t have an outlet for this year’s harvest.
Authorities: Virginia Walmart shooter who killed 6 bought gun hours before the shooting and left a note of grievances
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Authorities: Virginia Walmart shooter who killed 6 bought gun hours before the shooting and left a note of grievances.
Peltola, 1st Alaska Native in Congress, wins full term
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola has been elected to a full term in the House. The win comes months after the Democrat won a special election to the seat following the death of longtime Republican Rep. Don Young in March. Peltola defeated Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich and Libertarian Chris Bye in the Nov. 8 election to win the full two-year term. Peltola, who is Yup’ik, with her win in the August special election became the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress and first woman to hold Alaska’s only House seat. Results of the ranked vote Nov. 8 election were announced Wednesday.
Oregon faces snow-plow driver shortage heading into winter
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A shortage of snow plow drivers has made clearing the roads in Oregon a challenge, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The agency has almost 40 vacancies for seasonal and permanent positions on its road maintenance team in the eastern part of the state, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
