This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Lifetime Movie "The 12 Days Of Christmas Eve’' Starring Kelsey Grammer Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaMontville, CT
Eyewitness News
Family holds vigil for two brothers killed in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The family of two brothers killed in Hartford gathered tonight for a vigil to honor their memory. The victims, Cesar Deaza-Escobar and Jonas Deaza-Escobar, are described by family as good souls. Police say this happened close to 1 a.m. Wednesday, during Cesar’s 20th birthday party.
Eyewitness News
State police release statistics on Thanksgiving enforcement
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - It has already been a busy Thanksgiving holiday for state police. They kicked off their annual enforcement period for the holiday yesterday. The roads aren’t nearly as busy as they were yesterday, but state police are making sure things are safe for the whole holiday weekend.
Eyewitness News
Bar and restaurant hosts benefit to support Bristol fallen officers
ORANGE, Conn. (WFSB) - A bar and restaurant in Orange hosted a benefit tonight to help out the families of fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, as well as officer Alec Iurato. It comes nearly two and a half months after the deadly attack. “Before everyone came,...
Eyewitness News
Man crashes into police cruisers, arrested on gun and narcotics charges
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Last Friday, Waterbury officers noticed a car parked illegally with multiple motor vehicle violations in the area of 104 Farmcrest Drive. Officers attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop when the driver, Jose Corporan, 22, accelerated and reversed into two police cruisers. Corporan was then taken...
Eyewitness News
Police: 26-year-old in critical condition after Waterbury shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 3:30 p.m. this afternoon, Waterbury Police received complaints of shots fired with a gunshot wound victim. Police say they located a 26-year-old victim who is currently in stable but critical condition at Saint Mary’s Hospital. Waterbury Police add that they are still trying...
Eyewitness News
Two arrested after burglary, fight with officers
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 4:23 p.m. on Thursday, state troopers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked behind a residence on Middle Turnpike, in Mansfield. The caller advised police that the residence had been unoccupied for an extended period of time. Upon arrival, officers found Travis...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Hartford police investigating double homicide
Family members hold vigil to remember brothers who died in Hartford double shooting. Two brothers were killed in what Hartford police described as a “targeted” overnight shooting. Department of Transportation talks safe driving on ‘Blackout Wednesday’. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is a busy...
Eyewitness News
Wrong-way driver strikes vehicle on I-95 north in Milford
MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A serious crash that shut down a part of I-95 in Milford Saturday was the result of a wrong-way driver, state police say. State police received several 911 calls around 2:00 a.m. stating there was a wrong-way driver driving south in the northbound lanes. Police say...
Eyewitness News
Police respond to water leak in apartment, charge man with operating a drug factory
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Monday, Waterbury police responded to 45 Silver Street on a complaint of a welfare check of the building due to a water leak. While responding to the welfare check, officers saw a large amount of narcotics inside the third floor apartment, according to police. Jose...
Eyewitness News
State police: 17-year-old charged after noose found at RHAM High School
HEBRON, CT (WFSB) – A 17-year-old student is facing charges after a noose was found at RHAM High School in Hebron last week. Police said a noose was found in the boy’s locker room on November 18. An arrest warrant was submitted after state police launched an investigation.
Eyewitness News
Fire officials work to identify deceased victim in New Haven house fire
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - One person has died following a house fire on Laura Lane Saturday. According to fire officials, the fire began shortly before 3:11 a.m. at a home on 80 Laura Lane. Firefighters saw heavy fire coming from the first floor and roof of the building. Crews...
Eyewitness News
19-year-old, 22-year-old die after car strikes tree in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 19-year-old and 22-year-old have died after crashing into a tree on Route 15 in Wallingford. State police say 22-year-old Adejah Valentine was driving in the left lane when the car drove off the road and collided with a tree. Valentine was driving with 19-year-old Tajay...
Eyewitness News
Police investigating after cats turning up dead in Waterbury neighborhood
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Cats have been turning up dead in a Waterbury neighborhood and advocates say it’s clear they’ve been beaten. Eyewitness News spoke with a woman who’s been caring for one of the victim cats. “I’m going to start crying,” said Lisa Syr.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Staying safe on 'Blackout Wednesday'
Family members hold vigil to remember brothers who died in Hartford double shooting. Two brothers were killed in what Hartford police described as a “targeted” overnight shooting. Department of Transportation talks safe driving on ‘Blackout Wednesday’. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is a busy...
Eyewitness News
Off-duty firefighter saves woman from burning car
BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A woman was rescued from a burning car by an off-duty firefighter early Saturday morning. The Brookfield Volunteer Fire Company and EMS were dispatched to a single car accident on Route 7 shortly after 3:13 a.m. Fire officials say the car was on fire and a...
Eyewitness News
Department of Transportation, State Police talk safe driving on ‘Blackout Wednesday’
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Steve Famiglietti was the manager of the Eleanor A. Brooks Blindness Support Center at Oak Hill in Hartford. Family members hold vigil to remember brothers who died in Hartford double shooting. Updated: 9 hours ago. Two brothers were...
Eyewitness News
Festival of Silver Lights kicks off at Hubbard Park
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Hubbard Park’s Festival of Silver Lights is happening right now and will shine bright through the season. Tonight until January 2, you have time to see the lights for yourself. The festival of lights has been tradition since in Meriden since 1988. For their opening...
Eyewitness News
Officials: 1 victim hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after West Hartford fire
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - West Hartford officials say 1 person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an overnight fire. Shortly after 9 P.M., public safety dispatchers received calls for a building fire at 22 Thomas Street. Fire due fire companies arrived to find smoke showing from...
Eyewitness News
Team raises money for coach’s 5-year-old granddaughter suffering from cancer
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The yearly showdown between the Hawks and the Wildcats has a new name: The War In The Woods. Each school sold t-shirts for the big game, with the money going to a charitable cause. But how did this long-time battle turn into what both sides hope...
Eyewitness News
6 suspects, including juveniles caught following stolen vehicle crash in Meriden
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Three men and three juveniles were arrested after police responded to a stolen vehicle crash in Meriden on Monday. Miguel Angel Acevedo Jr., 20, Robert Barbera, 18, and 18-year-old Jeremy Gonzalez-Torres face charges that range from first-degree larceny to interfering with police. Meriden police said they...
