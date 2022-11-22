ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hebron, CT

Eyewitness News

Family holds vigil for two brothers killed in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The family of two brothers killed in Hartford gathered tonight for a vigil to honor their memory. The victims, Cesar Deaza-Escobar and Jonas Deaza-Escobar, are described by family as good souls. Police say this happened close to 1 a.m. Wednesday, during Cesar’s 20th birthday party.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

State police release statistics on Thanksgiving enforcement

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - It has already been a busy Thanksgiving holiday for state police. They kicked off their annual enforcement period for the holiday yesterday. The roads aren’t nearly as busy as they were yesterday, but state police are making sure things are safe for the whole holiday weekend.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Bar and restaurant hosts benefit to support Bristol fallen officers

ORANGE, Conn. (WFSB) - A bar and restaurant in Orange hosted a benefit tonight to help out the families of fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, as well as officer Alec Iurato. It comes nearly two and a half months after the deadly attack. “Before everyone came,...
ORANGE, CT
Eyewitness News

Man crashes into police cruisers, arrested on gun and narcotics charges

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Last Friday, Waterbury officers noticed a car parked illegally with multiple motor vehicle violations in the area of 104 Farmcrest Drive. Officers attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop when the driver, Jose Corporan, 22, accelerated and reversed into two police cruisers. Corporan was then taken...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: 26-year-old in critical condition after Waterbury shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 3:30 p.m. this afternoon, Waterbury Police received complaints of shots fired with a gunshot wound victim. Police say they located a 26-year-old victim who is currently in stable but critical condition at Saint Mary’s Hospital. Waterbury Police add that they are still trying...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Two arrested after burglary, fight with officers

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 4:23 p.m. on Thursday, state troopers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked behind a residence on Middle Turnpike, in Mansfield. The caller advised police that the residence had been unoccupied for an extended period of time. Upon arrival, officers found Travis...
PUTNAM, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Hartford police investigating double homicide

Family members hold vigil to remember brothers who died in Hartford double shooting. Two brothers were killed in what Hartford police described as a “targeted” overnight shooting. Department of Transportation talks safe driving on ‘Blackout Wednesday’. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is a busy...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Wrong-way driver strikes vehicle on I-95 north in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A serious crash that shut down a part of I-95 in Milford Saturday was the result of a wrong-way driver, state police say. State police received several 911 calls around 2:00 a.m. stating there was a wrong-way driver driving south in the northbound lanes. Police say...
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

19-year-old, 22-year-old die after car strikes tree in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 19-year-old and 22-year-old have died after crashing into a tree on Route 15 in Wallingford. State police say 22-year-old Adejah Valentine was driving in the left lane when the car drove off the road and collided with a tree. Valentine was driving with 19-year-old Tajay...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Staying safe on 'Blackout Wednesday'

Family members hold vigil to remember brothers who died in Hartford double shooting. Two brothers were killed in what Hartford police described as a “targeted” overnight shooting. Department of Transportation talks safe driving on ‘Blackout Wednesday’. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is a busy...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Off-duty firefighter saves woman from burning car

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A woman was rescued from a burning car by an off-duty firefighter early Saturday morning. The Brookfield Volunteer Fire Company and EMS were dispatched to a single car accident on Route 7 shortly after 3:13 a.m. Fire officials say the car was on fire and a...
BROOKFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Festival of Silver Lights kicks off at Hubbard Park

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Hubbard Park’s Festival of Silver Lights is happening right now and will shine bright through the season. Tonight until January 2, you have time to see the lights for yourself. The festival of lights has been tradition since in Meriden since 1988. For their opening...
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

6 suspects, including juveniles caught following stolen vehicle crash in Meriden

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Three men and three juveniles were arrested after police responded to a stolen vehicle crash in Meriden on Monday. Miguel Angel Acevedo Jr., 20, Robert Barbera, 18, and 18-year-old Jeremy Gonzalez-Torres face charges that range from first-degree larceny to interfering with police. Meriden police said they...
MERIDEN, CT

