beckershospitalreview.com
16 health system collaborations with Big Tech
Hospitals and health systems have been busy partnering with Big Tech companies to help advance healthcare's digital shift. Here are 16 such collaborations reported on by Becker's since Nov. 10:. 1. Several health systems have partnered with or invested in portfolio companies of GV, the venture capital arm of Google...
beckershospitalreview.com
North Carolina health system names CEO
Rutherfordton, N.C.-based Rutherford Regional Health System has promoted its interim CEO, Tory Shepherd, to the permanent post, effective immediately. Ms. Shepherd has served as the health system's interim CEO since September, according to a Nov. 23 news release shared with Becker's. She previously served as interim CEO and chief operating officer of Sovah Health-Martinsville (Va.), a part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mark Cuban in talks with hospitals to solve drug shortages
Mark Cuban is in talks with hospitals to identify generic drugs that often run in short supply, which he aims to make in a robotics-driven manufacturing plant currently in development in Dallas. Mr. Cuban appeared on the Motley Fool podcast Nov. 23 with host Chris Hill to talk about disrupting...
