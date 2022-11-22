ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rantoul, IL

Police investigating robbery, battery at area Walmarts

By Bradley Zimmerman, Madison Chaney
 3 days ago

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after two crimes happened Monday night at Rantoul and Champaign’s Walmart stores.

Coroner identifies Rantoul shooting victim

Rantoul Police said at least five suspects were involved in a robbery at Rantoul’s Walmart. Witnesses told police the suspects demanded electronics and walked out of the store. They also said a weapon was involved.

Meanwhile, a clerk at Champaign’s Walmart was battered by several people. Champaign Police officials did not release any further information.

Police will be reviewing surveillance video in the hopes of solving these crimes.

