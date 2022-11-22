Read full article on original website
Iowa woman led chase, tried to kick trooper, affidavits allege
A 52-year-old Davenport woman is in custody after, Iowa State Police allege, tried to kick a trooper after a chase. Penny King faces felony charges of eluding – injury, OWI, drugs or participation in a felony; and assault on persons in certain occupations – intent of injury; and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a […]
Dubuque Man Sentenced To Probation For Threatening Kids With Baseball Bat
A Dubuque man was sentenced to one year of probation for threatening a group of teenagers with a baseball bat. 34 year old Kevin Croft Jr. was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of first-degree harassment. A report says that police responded July 27th to the 2100 block of Jackson Street. A then-13-year-old boy told police that he and his friends were walking past Croft’s residence when Croft grabbed a baseball bat and threatened them. Croft’s dog then exited the residence and began to chase the juveniles. Traffic camera footage showed Croft appearing to chase the kids around the front of his house while holding a baseball bat. Croft told police that a group of boys had been threatening to beat up his son and that he used the bat to defend himself and his family.
Clinton man accused of fatally shooting dog
Nov. 26—CLINTON — A Clinton man has been charged with second-degree criminal mischief in connection with the fatal shooting of his neighbor's dog. Dean W. Keegan, 55, was taken into custody Monday and transported to Clinton County Jail, where he was held on $5,000 bond on the charge as well as an additional $2,000 bond on a charge of reckless use of a firearm.
Coralville man faces drug charge after alleged public intox incident
A Coralville man who reportedly tried to get into a residence that wasn’t his Thanksgiving evening now faces a possession charge. Police were called to Primrose Court in Iowa City at about 6:50pm on reports of a person attempting to gain entry to a residence. The reporting party, who lives at the residence, told dispatchers that he didn’t know who the person was.
Cedar Rapids man arrested after NL police discover him in vehicle with marijuana
A Cedar Rapids man was arrested in North Liberty early Saturday after police observed him with marijuana, sleeping in a vehicle. According to police, 20-year-old Justice Love of 29th Avenue Southwest was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over on the 400 block of Washington Street around 1:30 am. He was discovered asleep with marijuana residue on his lap, and officers observed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver stated that Love had been using Xanax and that they would find marijuana inside.
Iowa child had skin grafts after suffering burns, police allege
BLUE GRASS, Iowa (WHBF) — A 34-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man from Blue Grass are behind bars after police allege a child, who was not taken for treatment immediately, underwent skin grafts for third-degree burns. Janey Loper faces a felony charge of child endangerment – serious injury. Eugene White faces a felony charge of […]
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
Motorcyclist killed in Morrison crash
A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a motorcyclist in Morrison, Ill., on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. At 1:32 p.m. that day, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 16000 block of Crosby Road in rural Morrison for a single-vehicle motorcycle crash with injury, according to a Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office release.
Iowa City man accused of locking household member in their room and assaulting them
An Iowa City man has been arrested on domestic abuse charges after allegedly locking a household member inside their room and physically assaulting him. Officers were called to the Lower Muscatine Road residence of 42-year-old Willy Bikoli Monday night on reports of an assault. According to the residents, Bikoli became upset with the victim when he received a phone call referencing the victim’s repeated late arrivals to school. Bikoli then went to the victim’s bedroom, locked it from the inside, and started becoming physically assaultive. The victim told officers that Bikoli grabbed his arms, and he attempted to get up off the bed and leave. However, Bikoli then reportedly became more physical.
Iowa City woman charged after allegedly driving drunk with kids in vehicle
An Iowa City woman has been charged with OWI and two counts of child neglect after she allegedly drove while impaired. According to the police reports, 33-year-old Maria Aguirre-Penaloza of Waterfront Drive was stopped Friday around 2:15 am after driving around a road closure manned by a police officer. Upon contact, she reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and had the odor of ingested alcohol.
Cedar Rapids Man Pleads Guilty To Drug, Gun Charges
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids man, found with more than $123,000 and drugs, has pleaded guilty to weapon and drug charges. Thirty-seven-year-old Joshua Gorrell called 911 and reported a drug overdose in his home in July of this year. Police found a person, dead as well as cash, meth, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, and T-H-C wax at the home, some of it stuffed in the ductwork of his Cedar Rapids home.
Multiple Marion businesses cited after selling alcohol to person under 21
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, the Marion Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at 29 Marion businesses that sell alcohol. The person attempting to purchase the alcohol was an adult and under 21 years of age. The following businesses sold alcohol to the underage individual:. Beans,...
Fairfield man accused of assaulting former coworker
A Fairfield man was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly assaulting a man who he used to work with. Police say the incident occurred in the 700 block of Michael Street in Iowa City just after midnight. 37-year-old Brian Hawthorne was the victim’s boss when they used to work together. The two were reportedly having a discussion that escalated into an argument.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Davenport police on attempted murder charge in custody
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by Davenport police is in custody, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Nessiah Clark, 20, is wanted for the attempted murder of Delmont Thomas on August 24. He has the additional charges of felon in possession of a firearm, use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and assault while participating in a felony.
Silver Alert canceled for Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for a missing Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday but never arrived.
1 dead after motorcycle-semi crash in Davenport
UPDATE: A 37-year-old man suffered fatal injuries about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in a crash involving two motorcycles and a semi, according to a news release from Davenport Police. An investigation indicates the motorcycles were headed east at a high rate of speed on Rockingham Road when they collided with a semi that was making a left turn from Schmidt Road onto Rockingham Road, the release says.
Dubuque Man Duct-Tapes Women To Chair; Imprisons Woman And Her Daughter At Gunpoint
According to Dubuque Police and a report from the Telegraph Herald; a Dubuque man taped a woman to a chair and held her inside his residence against her will, while also threatening her and her child at gunpoint. Jacob R. Mullins, 24, of 822 West Fifth Street in Dubuque was...
Mobile home park fined for inadequate wastewater treatment
A mobile home park on the eastern outskirts of Iowa City failed for more than two years to address the excessive contamination it discharges from its wastewater treatment system, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Sunrise Village was recently ordered by the DNR to pay an $8,000 fine....
East Moline shooting injures one, wounded man charged
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A Tuesday afternoon shooting left one man wounded and a juvenile injured, according to an East Moline Police Department news release. At 4:12 p.m., East Moline police responded to a residence in the 300 block of 22nd Ave. Ct. for a domestic disturbance. While en route, officers learned that gunshots had rung out.
Iowa City sleigh stolen on Friday
Iowa State Patrol reminding people to practice safe driving while traveling during the holidays. The Iowa State Patrol is reminding people to make sure they get to their destination in one piece- urging people to slow down, put down your phone, and don't drive under the influence. Updated: 6 hours...
