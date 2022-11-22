Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Memorial Hermann hospital moves forward with $231M expansion project
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land (Texas) has made a $231 million investment in expanding the campus to meet growing needs in the region. The expansion project will add new surgical beds, universal beds and a neonatal intensive care unit. This project builds upon previous Memorial Hermann Sugar Land expansion projects, including a $10 million operating room expansion slated to be completed in spring 2023.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mercy Health taps hospital president for dual role
Cincinnati-based Mercy Health has named Andrea Gwyn president of its Toledo, Ohio-based St. Anne Hospital in addition to her role as president of Perrysburg (Ohio) Hospital. Ms. Gwyn has served as Perrysburg Hospital's president since July 2021, according to a Nov. 22 news release from Mercy Health. Her experience includes operational roles across several of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's markets.
beckershospitalreview.com
North Carolina health system names CEO
Rutherfordton, N.C.-based Rutherford Regional Health System has promoted its interim CEO, Tory Shepherd, to the permanent post, effective immediately. Ms. Shepherd has served as the health system's interim CEO since September, according to a Nov. 23 news release shared with Becker's. She previously served as interim CEO and chief operating officer of Sovah Health-Martinsville (Va.), a part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health.
Comments / 0