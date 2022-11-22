Cincinnati-based Mercy Health has named Andrea Gwyn president of its Toledo, Ohio-based St. Anne Hospital in addition to her role as president of Perrysburg (Ohio) Hospital. Ms. Gwyn has served as Perrysburg Hospital's president since July 2021, according to a Nov. 22 news release from Mercy Health. Her experience includes operational roles across several of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's markets.

