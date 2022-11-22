ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, KY

wymt.com

Pikeville business donates 20 percent of Black Friday proceeds to emergency shelter

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Appcycled is a small, locally-owned and operated business in downtown Pikeville with a mission to support their community. “If you’ve ever come in, everything in the store either has some sort of philanthropy behind it, or a mission, or supports local artists, or artisans, or musicians, etcetera, things like that,” said owner Jasmine Meade.
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. flood survivors come together for a Thanksgiving meal

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Thanksgiving 2022 is a little different than in past years for flood survivors in Whitesburg neighborhood “Eddieville.”. “I’ve been working at this for about two or three months, and I had it in my imagination in how I wanted it to look like,” flood survivor April Nease said.
WHITESBURG, KY
wymt.com

Locals show off talents at The Festival of the Mountain Masters

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - From food to carved wood, people got a chance to look at Appalachian creativity on Friday. “This is a rusted cheese grader, and this was a plant pot. A plastic plant pot, and I turned it into something pretty,” local vendor Heather Maggard said. Some...
HARLAN, KY
wymt.com

One Church serves more than 12,000 Thanksgiving meals

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Church of Eastern Kentucky gathered at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Thanksgiving Day to prepare and serve more than 12,000 meals for people in need. “One Church is an organization of different churches, and different denominations, all coming together with a single purpose of feeding...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Five from Big Sandy region graduate from KSP Academy

FRANKFORT — Thirty-eight new Kentucky State Police cadets from Class 102 graduated from their training academy Friday, including three from Lawrence County and two from Floyd County. Chase Coverdale, Brett Criswell and Zachary Wright, all of Louisa; Christin Mitchell of Prestonsburg; and Jacob Williams of Harold completed more than...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in London (KY)

London is an incredible home rule-class city in Laurel County, Kentucky, USA. The city is the seat of Laurel County. It is the second most populous city bearing the name “London” in the United States, having a population of 7,413 in 2021. The city is known for many things; aside from being the trail capital of Kentucky, it hosts the World Chicken Festival annually.
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

Community mourns loss of longtime Magoffin County schools employee

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one school announced the loss of one of their own earlier this week. Herald Whitaker Middle School in Magoffin County posted the news on its Facebook Monday. Officials say Patchell Salyer first started working with the school system at Salyer Elementary and moved...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Lawrence County, Ky Court Docket for the week of November 20-25

FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. 22-T-00408 COMMONWEALTH VS. CHRISTIAN, EMILY LAUREN MAE. 22-T-00415 COMMONWEALTH VS. LOVELY, JUSTIN RAY,BOYD,FLEMMINGS. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00416 COMMONWEALTH VS. TACKETT, CHARLENE NONE. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00425 COMMONWEALTH VS. FUGETT, CRYSTAL GAYLE. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00426 COMMONWEALTH VS. MILLS, ASHLEY JORDAN. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00454 COMMONWEALTH VS. MARCUM, ANNA. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00457...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY FISCAL COURT GREETS NEW CHIEF LAWMAN, NEW COUNTY ATTORNEY MOVING IN

LAWRENCE COUNTY FISCAL COURT NAMES NEW EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR, TOO. On Tuesday November 22, 2022 the Lawrence County Fiscal Court had a regular scheduled meeting at the LC Courthouse downtown Louisa at 10AM. LC Judge Executive Phil Carter called the meeting to order along with LC Magistrates David Pinson, Rick Blackburn, Mouse Halcomb and John Scaggs.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY

