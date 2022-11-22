Read full article on original website
Pikeville business donates 20 percent of Black Friday proceeds to emergency shelter
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Appcycled is a small, locally-owned and operated business in downtown Pikeville with a mission to support their community. “If you’ve ever come in, everything in the store either has some sort of philanthropy behind it, or a mission, or supports local artists, or artisans, or musicians, etcetera, things like that,” said owner Jasmine Meade.
Eastern Ky. school district delivers more than 1,000 meals to people in need
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - While many people were enjoying their Thanksgiving mornings at home, Perry County Schools staff, church groups and other volunteers were preparing and delivering meals to those in need. “If you would go with them and see where the need is and how appreciative people are...
Eastern Ky. flood survivors come together for a Thanksgiving meal
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Thanksgiving 2022 is a little different than in past years for flood survivors in Whitesburg neighborhood “Eddieville.”. “I’ve been working at this for about two or three months, and I had it in my imagination in how I wanted it to look like,” flood survivor April Nease said.
Locals show off talents at The Festival of the Mountain Masters
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - From food to carved wood, people got a chance to look at Appalachian creativity on Friday. “This is a rusted cheese grader, and this was a plant pot. A plastic plant pot, and I turned it into something pretty,” local vendor Heather Maggard said. Some...
One Church serves more than 12,000 Thanksgiving meals
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Church of Eastern Kentucky gathered at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Thanksgiving Day to prepare and serve more than 12,000 meals for people in need. “One Church is an organization of different churches, and different denominations, all coming together with a single purpose of feeding...
Petition started to rename Paintsville Lake State Park after Loretta Lynn
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Loretta Lynn fans started a petition to rename a state park after the Queen of Country Music. Loretta’s daughter, Peggy Lynn Marchetti, chimed in on the petition. She said 25,000 signatures are needed so they can ask Governor Andy Beshear for the state’s consideration in...
Black Friday shoppers brave the rain in Pikeville looking for deals
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Black Friday sales are underway across the region and the lines started forming well before the doors opened. JCPenney in the Coal Run community of Pike County opened at 5 a.m., but people started lining up before 3 a.m. WYMT’s Buddy Forbes talked to some...
Kentucky Gov. Beshear, First Lady, announce Eastern Kentucky Christmas toy drive
FRANKFORT, Ky. — On Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshearannounced a new toy drive for children impacted by the historic floods in Eastern Kentucky this summer. “I want to make sure these kids know that even if Christmas looks a little different this year, Santa...
Five from Big Sandy region graduate from KSP Academy
FRANKFORT — Thirty-eight new Kentucky State Police cadets from Class 102 graduated from their training academy Friday, including three from Lawrence County and two from Floyd County. Chase Coverdale, Brett Criswell and Zachary Wright, all of Louisa; Christin Mitchell of Prestonsburg; and Jacob Williams of Harold completed more than...
Bourbon company announces $600 million investment to expand operations in Laurel County
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In what is being called the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky, a Louisville-based bourbon company will spend $600 million to expand into Laurel County. Governor Andy Beshear and officials with Sazerac Co. announced the move on Wednesday. “This is a significant investment in...
A proposed prison in Letcher County reopens old divides
After revoking the initial version of the project in 2019, the federal Bureau of Prisons plans to revisit the process.
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in London (KY)
London is an incredible home rule-class city in Laurel County, Kentucky, USA. The city is the seat of Laurel County. It is the second most populous city bearing the name “London” in the United States, having a population of 7,413 in 2021. The city is known for many things; aside from being the trail capital of Kentucky, it hosts the World Chicken Festival annually.
Community mourns loss of longtime Magoffin County schools employee
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one school announced the loss of one of their own earlier this week. Herald Whitaker Middle School in Magoffin County posted the news on its Facebook Monday. Officials say Patchell Salyer first started working with the school system at Salyer Elementary and moved...
Stay in Gorgeous Kentucky Cabin with Breathtaking Lake Views For Every Season [PHOTOS]
One of my favorite things to do is scroll through vacation him sites like Verbo and Airbnb and look at some incredible, one-of-a-kind homes from around the world. When I can find something that looks like it should be in a Hallmark Christmas movie, my interest is peaked. When I find out it's located in Kentucky, I'm there.
Lawrence Co. Superintendent’s Personnel Action/Update November 21, 2022
LBD Teacher (1-Year ESSER III) Maintenance Technician I (3.5 hours) to Custodian at BES (15 hrs)
Lawrence County, Ky Court Docket for the week of November 20-25
FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. 22-T-00408 COMMONWEALTH VS. CHRISTIAN, EMILY LAUREN MAE. 22-T-00415 COMMONWEALTH VS. LOVELY, JUSTIN RAY,BOYD,FLEMMINGS. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00416 COMMONWEALTH VS. TACKETT, CHARLENE NONE. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00425 COMMONWEALTH VS. FUGETT, CRYSTAL GAYLE. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00426 COMMONWEALTH VS. MILLS, ASHLEY JORDAN. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00454 COMMONWEALTH VS. MARCUM, ANNA. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00457...
Knox County teen located safely after reported missing
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Bethany Cureton, 14, has been reported missing from her Knox County home.
Mental health, recovery specialists give tips for people struggling during the holidays
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - When many of us think of the holiday season, we may get excited at the thought of spending time with loved ones or attending holiday gatherings. But for some people, the holidays cause more stress and anxiety, especially for those in recovery or people battling mental health issues.
Two Men Arrested in Letcher County for Breaking into Home, House was Flooded in July
Two men were arrested Monday in Letcher County after they were caught on a security camera breaking into a home. Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines, in a statement released on their Facebook page, said the home was on Charlie White Lane and was flooded in July. Both men are facing...
LAWRENCE COUNTY FISCAL COURT GREETS NEW CHIEF LAWMAN, NEW COUNTY ATTORNEY MOVING IN
LAWRENCE COUNTY FISCAL COURT NAMES NEW EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR, TOO. On Tuesday November 22, 2022 the Lawrence County Fiscal Court had a regular scheduled meeting at the LC Courthouse downtown Louisa at 10AM. LC Judge Executive Phil Carter called the meeting to order along with LC Magistrates David Pinson, Rick Blackburn, Mouse Halcomb and John Scaggs.
