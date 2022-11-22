ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Boy threatened mom with gun in Dinuba, police say

DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 15-year-old boy was detained in Dinuba Friday morning after police say he threatened his mother with a firearm and told her he would shoot her and himself if the law enforcement arrived, according to the Dinuba Police Department. Officers say they were called around 11:40 a.m. by the boy’s mother […]
DINUBA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: 1 injured in hit-and-run rollover in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was injured following a hit-and-run collision on the Highway 41 and Highway 180 connector in Fresno on Friday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the hit-and-run rollover crash took place around 12:20 p.m. on the road connecting the two freeways in Fresno. Officers say the person inside the vehicle […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Selma man hit by car sustains major injuries, PD says

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Selma man sustained major injuries after being hit by a car Friday evening, according to the Selma Police Department. Officers say around 5:00 p.m. they arrived at the scene on Whitson Street and Floral Avenue where they found a man laying in the road. He was unresponsive and suffered major […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Men wanted in 7-Eleven theft, Fresno Police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men who robbed a 7-Eleven in Fresno while brandishing a weapon at the clerk are now wanted by officers, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say that on Nov. 11 at approximately 11:30 p.m. three suspects entered the store at 4218 East Clinton Avenue. While inside, the two male […]
FRESNO, CA
FOX40

Man using walker robs a bank in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man using a walker robbed a Downtown Fresno bank on Tuesday, managing to get a short distance away before he was arrested, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say staff at the Wells Fargo bank at Fresno Street and Van Ness Avenue contacted Fresno Police at around 10:30 a.m. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Wanted suspect leads police on car chase in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An attempted arrest of a wanted suspect led Fresno Police on a wild pursuit Tuesday, which led to a crash and an arrest. Police arrested 43-year-old Anthony Jeff on suspicion of felony evading, assault on an officer with a vehicle, and a probation violation. Before Tuesday’s chase, Jeff was followed throughout the […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Green suspect on the run, wanted by Chowchilla Police

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Chowchilla Police Department is turning to the community for help Wednesday and is asking folks to help save Christmas from the one and only, Grinch. “If you see him out and about, give him a wave, but beware he is wanted,” said those with...
CHOWCHILLA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Reedley narcotic investigation leads to arrest, police say

REEDLEY Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A search warrant in Reedley resulted in an arrest after officers found narcotics and an illegal high-capacity magazine, according to the Reedly Police Department. Officers say on Tuesday the Reedley Police Department served a search warrant in the 13000 block of Tuolumne Street within the City of Parlier. Upon entry to […]
REEDLEY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Family of Lawrence 'Hoss' Harrison opposes killer's parole

One local woman is spending her holiday season asking the community for help to keep her grandfather’s killer in prison. Cynthia Craddock Biletnikoff hopes to collect letters and signatures in an effort to let authorities know that the Hanford community is opposed to the parole of the man who killed her great-grandfather, Lawrence “Hoss” Harrison, in 1992.
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Suspects crashes into vehicles while on chase, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect led police on a chase crashing into multiple vehicles Tuesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. The short chase began in the area of First St and Gettysburg Avenue in Fresno around 8 a.m. at the Sinclair gas station. The suspect, 43-year-old Anthony Jeff, was previously under surveillance […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Card Skimmer Removed From Bank Of America ATM In Fowler

FOWLER, Calif. — One less card skimmer is off the street thanks to one technician and the Fowler Police Department. According to Fowler Police, officers were called to the Bank of America ATM near 10th and Merced Street on Saturday. When officers arrived, they say a servicing technician spotted...
FOWLER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man denied parole in 1996 New Year Orosi murder

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parole has been denied for 60-year-old Mario Villa, in the 1996 murder of a man on New Year’s Day in Orosi, according to the Office of the District Attorney of Tulare County. Officials say that on January 1, 1996, the victim drove to a friend’s house in Orosi to celebrate […]
OROSI, CA

