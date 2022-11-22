Read full article on original website
IDENTIFIED: Man stabbed to death while searching dumpster in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was searching for recyclables at a dumpster near his Fresno home was stabbed to death early Friday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officials say the deadly attack took place in the parking lot of the Courtyard Apartments at Central Park on the 4400 block of North […]
Boy threatened mom with gun in Dinuba, police say
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 15-year-old boy was detained in Dinuba Friday morning after police say he threatened his mother with a firearm and told her he would shoot her and himself if the law enforcement arrived, according to the Dinuba Police Department. Officers say they were called around 11:40 a.m. by the boy’s mother […]
CHP: 1 injured in hit-and-run rollover in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was injured following a hit-and-run collision on the Highway 41 and Highway 180 connector in Fresno on Friday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the hit-and-run rollover crash took place around 12:20 p.m. on the road connecting the two freeways in Fresno. Officers say the person inside the vehicle […]
Selma man hit by car sustains major injuries, PD says
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Selma man sustained major injuries after being hit by a car Friday evening, according to the Selma Police Department. Officers say around 5:00 p.m. they arrived at the scene on Whitson Street and Floral Avenue where they found a man laying in the road. He was unresponsive and suffered major […]
Men wanted in 7-Eleven theft, Fresno Police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men who robbed a 7-Eleven in Fresno while brandishing a weapon at the clerk are now wanted by officers, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say that on Nov. 11 at approximately 11:30 p.m. three suspects entered the store at 4218 East Clinton Avenue. While inside, the two male […]
Robbery at Visalia bank leads to officer-involved hit and run
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A robbery outside a bank led to a police officer-involved hit-and-run in Visalia, according to the Visalia Police Department. According to police, at about 12:51 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of South Mooney Boulevard at the Chase Bank for a report of a robbery. Prior to the officer’s arrival, […]
International Business Times
Elderly Man On A Walker Robs Bank, Walks Short Distance Before Getting Arrested
A 68-year-old man who robbed a California bank this week while using a walking frame was able to move a short distance from the scene before getting arrested, according to authorities. The staff of the Wells Fargo bank on Fresno Street and Van Ness Avenue contacted police at around 10:30...
Visalia police officer injured in crash involving suspected robber
A Visalia police officer is being treated at the hospital after crashing with a robbery suspect's vehicle.
Package theft is rising in the Central Valley, here is how to avoid it
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – If you haven’t fallen victim yourself, you’ve probably seen surveillance videos of porch pirates snatching up packages delivered to peoples’ homes. According to the Package Theft report, theft of packages has grown 23% over the past 12 months. In a list of ten metro areas with the most package theft, Fresno […]
Man using walker robs a bank in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man using a walker robbed a Downtown Fresno bank on Tuesday, managing to get a short distance away before he was arrested, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say staff at the Wells Fargo bank at Fresno Street and Van Ness Avenue contacted Fresno Police at around 10:30 a.m. […]
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in deadly bicycle hit-and-run in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Tulare earlier this month was identified Tuesday by the Tulare Police Department. Officers say the driver of the truck that fatally struck a bicyclist in the area of Inyo Avenue and I Street on Nov. 6 was 34-year-old Manuel Vincent Gomez […]
Madera PD need help identifying two who allegedly stole power tools, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department has released a new photo in a Facebook post they call, “who is this Wednesday”. The post says the police department is looking to identify the two people pictured who are seen with a shopping cart full of $3,000 worth of stolen power tools, according to the […]
Wanted suspect leads police on car chase in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An attempted arrest of a wanted suspect led Fresno Police on a wild pursuit Tuesday, which led to a crash and an arrest. Police arrested 43-year-old Anthony Jeff on suspicion of felony evading, assault on an officer with a vehicle, and a probation violation. Before Tuesday’s chase, Jeff was followed throughout the […]
KMPH.com
Green suspect on the run, wanted by Chowchilla Police
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Chowchilla Police Department is turning to the community for help Wednesday and is asking folks to help save Christmas from the one and only, Grinch. “If you see him out and about, give him a wave, but beware he is wanted,” said those with...
Reedley narcotic investigation leads to arrest, police say
REEDLEY Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A search warrant in Reedley resulted in an arrest after officers found narcotics and an illegal high-capacity magazine, according to the Reedly Police Department. Officers say on Tuesday the Reedley Police Department served a search warrant in the 13000 block of Tuolumne Street within the City of Parlier. Upon entry to […]
Hanford Sentinel
Family of Lawrence 'Hoss' Harrison opposes killer's parole
One local woman is spending her holiday season asking the community for help to keep her grandfather’s killer in prison. Cynthia Craddock Biletnikoff hopes to collect letters and signatures in an effort to let authorities know that the Hanford community is opposed to the parole of the man who killed her great-grandfather, Lawrence “Hoss” Harrison, in 1992.
Suspects crashes into vehicles while on chase, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect led police on a chase crashing into multiple vehicles Tuesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. The short chase began in the area of First St and Gettysburg Avenue in Fresno around 8 a.m. at the Sinclair gas station. The suspect, 43-year-old Anthony Jeff, was previously under surveillance […]
KMJ
Card Skimmer Removed From Bank Of America ATM In Fowler
FOWLER, Calif. — One less card skimmer is off the street thanks to one technician and the Fowler Police Department. According to Fowler Police, officers were called to the Bank of America ATM near 10th and Merced Street on Saturday. When officers arrived, they say a servicing technician spotted...
2 People Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Kings County (Kings County, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on Highway 41 near Quebec Avenue before 4 p.m. According to the officials, a 2016 Mercedes Benz was driving in the two-lane section and attempted to overtake a big rig. Since the driver was not able to fully do so, they swerved right to avoid a head-on collision.
DA: Man denied parole in 1996 New Year Orosi murder
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parole has been denied for 60-year-old Mario Villa, in the 1996 murder of a man on New Year’s Day in Orosi, according to the Office of the District Attorney of Tulare County. Officials say that on January 1, 1996, the victim drove to a friend’s house in Orosi to celebrate […]
