ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State-Michigan to bring big bucks to sportsbooks before legal betting in Ohio

By Jamie Ostroff
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MKoSs_0jKRxwJi00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Saturday’s game for Ohio State against Michigan will be the last of the storied rivalry before sports betting becomes legal in Ohio.

Even before Ohioans can legally wager on sports starting Jan. 1, the Ohio State-Michigan game is still one of the biggest moneymakers for sportsbooks. According to DraftKings, it was the second highest-bet college football game in 2021.

“I anticipate that’ll be the highest betting game of the day on Saturday,” said Johnny Avello, director of Race and Sports Operations for DraftKings.

Ryan Day, Buckeyes preview Ohio State’s home game against Michigan

Avello anticipates betting on “The Game” will top 2021’s activity because both teams are undefeated, the first time since 2006 both the Buckeyes and Wolverines have unblemished records in the matchup.

“They’re great teams. There’s the tradition,” said Karol Corcoran, general manager of FanDuel’s sportsbook. “It’s a marquee game, it’s a great time for people to watch on TV. I think that’s what drives interest and betting volume.”

According to FanDuel, Michigan residents have placed approximately 60,000 bets on the game, totaling about $2 million. Nationally, the sportsbook has recorded 304,000 bets totaling more than $10.2 million.

Last year, 68% of the bets placed had Ohio State winning, and 2023’s matchup has the potential to be even more popular.

“We presume that people are going to bet on those teams, since they’re — you know — from the home state,” Avello said, noting that games featuring smaller programs like Bowling Green, Miami, and Ohio University will likely see a betting boost as well. “And that would translate the revenue for the state if people are wagering on those teams.”

The Legislative Service Commission projects sports betting will generate $7 million in revenue in 2023, and $24 million in 2024.

Columbus wins bid for 2027 Women’s Final Four

As for Michigan, which has allowed sports betting since 2020, its sportsbooks pulled in nearly $48 million in receipts in September resulting in $1.9 million in revenue for the state.

The major sportsbooks have the Buckeyes favored to win Saturday’s game with a spread of 7.5. Saturday’s winner will move on to the Big Ten Championship game to play Iowa, Purdue, or Illinois on Dec. 3 in Indianapolis.

Avello and Corcoran said their respective platforms are fully prepared for a New Year’s Day launch in Ohio. If all goes according to plan, Ohioans can legally bet on their home team if Ohio State makes it to the Jan. 9 national championship game in Los Angeles. The College Football Playoff semifinals are scheduled for New Years Eve.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Longtime family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games farewell

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After nearly a century, a Buckeye game tradition is having its last hurrah. The Roemer family has hosted a tailgate at every Ohio State University home game for more than 90 years. After four generations of pre-game cheer, Saturday’s rivalry game tailgate will be their last. “My grandfather, he graduated from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Live updates: Michigan 31, Ohio State 20

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fourth Quarter Michigan has chewed up over seven minutes of clock time and run 14 plays, chugging down to the Ohio State two yard line. McCarthy finally broke through, running it in on third and goal from the Buckeyes three yard line. A really dominant 15 play, 80 yard drive that […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

End of an era: Family ending 90-year tailgate tradition

End of an era: Family ending 90-year tailgate tradition. End of an era: Family ending 90-year tailgate tradition. Central Ohio weather forecast for "The Game" between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines. Football Friday Nite: State Semifinals. Football Friday Nite: State Semifinals. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 11/25/22. 11 p.m....
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

OSU flips script, out rushes Michigan in the first-half

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In last year’s demoralizing loss to Michigan, Ohio State managed just 64 rushing yards and allowed the Wolverines to ramble for 297 and six rushing scores. Fast forward to 2022 and the script is completely flipped. Ohio State ended the first half gashing Michigan for 124 rushing yards, 64 coming from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Rules Out 2 Star Players For Michigan Game

When the Ohio State Buckeyes take the field for a battle against the Michigan Wolverines in just a few hours, they'll do so without two of their best players. Star running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba have missed a significant portion of the season. Unfortunately, they couldn't get right for The Game and won't be out on the field.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State defeats Michigan in annual Blood Battle

An earlier story on the OSU-Michigan Blood Battle can be seen in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Michigan Wolverines in the second-greatest rivalry this week. The 41st annual Blood Battle, a blood drive competition between Ohio State University and the University of Michigan, concluded and for the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMJ.com

Ohio, Michigan governors place wager on Ohio State vs. Michigan game

It's one of the biggest rivalries in all of college football and this year, even state governors are getting involved. Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine along with Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer placed a friendly wager on the big game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines highlighting regional delicacies from both states.
COLUMBUS, OH
Sporting News

Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 13 on ESPN

For the second year in a row, "College GameDay" will finish off the regular season with a trip to the Midwest for a meeting between Michigan and Ohio State in "The Game." Much like last year, the second-ranked Buckeyes and third-ranked Wolverines are playing for berths in the Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff. Michigan stunned Ryan Day and Co. in Ann Arbor in 2021, upending the Buckeyes 42-27 for the team's first win in the rivalry since 2011.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Iced out: Michigan drops away uniforms for The Game with hype video

The temperature isn’t going to be the only thing that’s cold in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. Michigan released a hype video detailing its “icy” all white uniforms for Saturday’s rivalry game against Ohio State. The video opens with the white uniforms being pulled out from underneath some ice in a cooler, and then reveals its all white threads.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How the rivalry can lead to a stronger community

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There are just three days before Ohio State faces Michigan at Ohio Stadium, with anticipation growing by the hour, and for many fans, the rivalry is much more than a game. Ohio State University professor of sociology Chris Knoester said about half of the U.S. population identifies as passionate sports fans. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 11/25/22

Central Ohio weather forecast for "The Game" between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines. End of an era: Family ending 90-year tailgate tradition. End of an era: Family ending 90-year tailgate tradition. After 90 years, family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games …. After 90 years, family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games...
COLUMBUS, OH
WolverineDigest

Buckeye Admits To Not Taking Michigan Seriously

It's hard to imagine any player - whether it be on Michigan's side or Ohio State's side - not taking the rivalry between the Wolverines and Buckeyes seriously. It's even harder to imagine that a player would admit that they were unprepared for what is arguably the biggest rivalry in all of sports, but that's exactly what Buckeyes receiver Emeka Egbuka admitted to on Wednesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Xavier Johnson’s Perseverance Through Five-Year Career Has Enabled Him to Become a Valuable, Versatile Contributor for Ohio State

In his fifth season at Ohio State, Xavier Johnson finally feels at peace with his role as a jack-of-all-trades for the Buckeyes. When Johnson thinks back on the earlier years of his Ohio State career, he’d be lying if he said there weren’t times he regretted his decision to walk on at Ohio State instead of taking one of his scholarship offers. He’d be lying if he said he didn’t have thoughts about transferring somewhere else where he’d have a more immediate opportunity to play a substantial role.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Bucketheads Podcast: Ohio State comes home from Maui with two wins

‘Bucketheads’ is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts |...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy