OSAWATOMIE – The Osawatomie Police Department conducted a saturation patrol in the community Friday, Nov. 18, that resulted in arrests and the seizure of illegal substances. The five-hour operation from 7 p.m. to midnight resulted in 26 traffic stops, three pedestrian checks, three K-9 deployments, six citations and three arrests, according to a news release from the police department.

OSAWATOMIE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO