How USMNT Can Advance in World Cup After Tie Vs. England
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Two games and two draws for the United States. After opening the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Wales, the USMNT and England played to a...
Postgame Reactions From USMNT After 0-0 World Cup Draw Against England
The game we have all been waiting for has finally concluded – and with a draw? Yes, that’s right. The United States-England Group B World Cup matchup wrapped with a scoreless finish after 90 plus minutes of intense play. Nonetheless, the draw is not a bad result for...
Three Takeaways From USA-England First Half Tie in 2022 World Cup
The USMNT and England are currently locked in a 0-0 tie at the end of the first half of their Group B showdown in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Following Iran's 2-0 triumph over Wales earlier on Friday, the U.S. has more breathing room with one more game to play on Tuesday.
Serbia Charged Over Locker Room Kosovo Flag at 2022 World Cup
The Serbian soccer federation was charged by FIFA on Saturday for hanging a political banner about neighboring independent state Kosovo in the locker room before playing Brazil at the World Cup. It showed a map of Serbia that included the territory of its former province, which has been an independent...
Enner Valencia Scores Vs. Netherlands for Third World Cup Goal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Ecuador’s all-time leading goalscorer is living up to his title in Qatar. Enner Valencia scored the first two goals of the 2022 World Cup in Ecuador’s 2-0 win...
How to Watch Poland vs. Saudi Arabia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
As the 2022 FIFA World Cup continues, let’s turn towards Group C’s next matchup: Poland and Saudi Arabia. So far, Poland’s first match resulted in a scoreless finish with Mexico, whereas Saudi Arabia devastated Argentina in a 2-1 upset on Tuesday during their first Group C faceoff.
Robert Lewandowski Nets Long-Awaited World Cup Goal to Lift Poland to 2-0 Win
A decade and a half after making his debut on the senior national team and five World Cup games later, Robert Lewandowski has finally etched his name into the scorecard on the sport's biggest stage. The 34-year-old striker's emotions perfectly captured the significance of that moment -- shock, relief and most importantly, pure joy.
Six Spanish Players Combine for 7-0 Win Over Costa Rica to Kick Off World Cup Run
Spain is looking like a force to be reckoned with, winning their opening game over Costa Rica in dominant fashion. Six different Spanish players combined for seven goals, while the backline held Costa Rica scoreless on Wednesday. Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio kicked things off with goals in the 11th...
Piotr Zieliński Scores Poland's First Goal at 2022 World Cup
Robert Lewandowski is still awaiting his first career World Cup goal, but he finally showed up on the scoresheet on soccer’s biggest stage. The two-time reigning Best FIFA Men’s Player assisted Piotr Zieliński in the 39th minute of Poland’s Group C match against Saudi Arabia on Saturday.
USMNT, England Fans React to ‘Boring' World Cup Tie
The adrenaline build up going into Friday’s Group B matchup between the United States and England was higher than any other battle on the World Cup pitch this year. However, much to the audience's dismay, the match turned out to be quite the snoozefest – resulting in a 0-0 draw after 90 minutes and four extra minutes of stoppage time.
Iranian Players End National Anthem Silence at World Cup Vs. Wales
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Iranian players sang their country’s national anthem ahead of their World Cup match against Wales on Friday, just four days after they stayed silent in an apparent act of support for protesters in Iran.
Maradona's World Cup Absence “Strange” for Messi, Argentina
No matter what happens on the field, this World Cup will be a special one for Argentina. It likely will be the last World Cup for Lionel Messi and already is the first since the death of Diego Maradona. The Argentine great died exactly two years ago Friday. Maradona, his...
Kylian Mbappé Scores in Second Straight Game at World Cup
Kylian Mbappé is on a roll in Qatar. The French phenom scored in his second consecutive game to open the 2022 World Cup, this time giving his team a 1-0 lead against Denmark on Saturday. Mbappé had come close on a couple of occasions earlier against Denmark. He finally...
Report: Neymar Could Miss Rest of Group Play for Brazil
One of soccer’s biggest stars is going to miss some time in Qatar. The Brazilian Football Confederation confirmed that Neymar will miss Monday’s match against Switzerland due to an ankle injury. ESPN reports that Neymar is also in danger of missing Brazil’s last Group G match against Cameroon on Friday, Dec. 2.
Kylian Mbappé Gives France Lead With Late Goal Vs. Denmark
It is Kylian Mbappé’s World Cup, and we’re just living in it. The 23-year-old French superstar earned a brace against Denmark on Saturday. His first goal came in the 61st minute to give France a 1-0 lead, and his second came in the 86th minute to send his team into the round of 16.
Australia's Mitchell Duke Scores Beautiful Header Vs. Tunisia
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Australia isn’t letting an opening defeat against the defending World Cup champions slow it down in Qatar. The Socceroos took a 1-0 lead over Tunisia in the 23rd...
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 26
Six days down on the 2022 FIFA World Cup journey and the adrenaline is pumping. Day 6 began with two wins and a draw. Iran defeated Wales 2-0 while Qatar was the first country eliminated from the tournament after losing 3-1 to Senegal. Later on, the Netherlands and Ecuador ended their matchup in a draw.
Poland's Wojciech Szczesny Makes Spectacular Double-Save on Penalty
Wojciech Szczesny took notes from Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa. Days after Ochoa became a national hero by denying Robert Lewandowski and Poland an easy penalty, Szczesny got a block of his own, salvaging Poland's first-half lead against Saudi Arabia. While Saudi Arabia -- riding the high of its upset win over...
João Félix, Rafael Leão Score Portugal Two Goals in Three-Minute Span
It took a half, but Portugal’s offense has arrived in Qatar. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for his country with a penalty kick in the 65th minute. The momentum from his historic goal didn’t last, as Ghana earned an equalizer in the 73rd minute. While Ghana’s goal could...
What is Stoppage Time?
Soccer is full of quirky rules and traditions. Among those is stoppage time -- the sport’s alternative to timeouts and stopped clocks -- and the chance to settle the score before heading into overtime or penalty kicks. Stoppage time has played a big role in Qatar, with multiple games...
