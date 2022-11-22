Read full article on original website
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
twostorymelody.com
Timothy Alice & the Dead Star Band’s “Winning Number” Rocks Buffalo Blues
So let’s say I’m a drop of water starting at the Granddaddy of Great Lakes: Lake Superior. I avoid evaporation, or extraction, and keep flowing; I peer over the sea of fellow droplets at the fading view of Duluth, Minnesota and flow into the super-lake of Huron and Michigan – maybe catch a glimpse of Milwaukee, Chicago, down into Erie: then Detroit, Toledo, Cleveland, to Ontario up toward Niagara – Buffalo, up toward Toronto – where I’ll flow into the St. Lawrence, and finally out into the great, wide Atlantic Ocean.
WIVB
Mark Talley hosts Thanksgiving giveaway in memory of late mother
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mark Talley is the son of Geraldine Talley, who was killed in the racist Tops mass shooting on Jefferson Avenue. Since that horrific May 14th day, he’s made it his mission to help his community in any way. Geraldine’s family remembers her love of...
5 Buffalo Based Distilleries To Check Out
There are a lot of great reasons to live in Buffalo and Western New York, among them is the great access to food and drinks. With that access to drinks, comes lots of great distilleries that have been popping up all over the region. For various reasons, there hadn't been...
More Fake Twitter Accounts Are Fooling People In Buffalo
While the folks who are creating these accounts may be doing so all in good fun, if you're not paying attention to what you're seeing it may pose a danger to people. More fallout from the continued deregulation of Twitter is starting to have a larger impact on Buffalo and Western New York.
wnypapers.com
Billy Quarantillo makes a mark in MMA - leaves a mark at popular Lewiston eatery
Niagara County has produced some famous professional athletes. There was baseball outfielder Rick Manning, the Niagara Falls native who enjoyed a 13-year playing career with the Cleveland Indians. LaSalle High basketball phenom Jonny Flynn of Niagara Falls played for Houston, Portland and Minnesota of the NBA. Youngstown's Daryl "Moose" Johnston starred on three Super Bowl teams with the Dallas Cowboys.
the buffalo bills
Gabe's Collision provides refurbished vehicle to this special Bills fan
As part of the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program and in partnership with the Buffalo Bills, Gabe's Collision was in search of a worthy recipient to receive a vehicle that the Gabe's team repaired from top to bottom. And hearing Leanne Hull's story from the Veteran's One-Stop Center of WNY, the decision on who would receive the new vehicle came easy.
Niagara daredevil history lives on at Oakwood Cemetery
Oakwood Cemetery in Niagara Falls is the final resting place for several influential families whose contributions to growth and development of the Niagara region are significant.
96.1 The Breeze
Will The Bars Be Open On Buffalo’s Biggest Party Night?
The day before Thanksgiving is considered one of the biggest party days of the year in Western New York. The simple reason is that more and more people are back in town for the Thanksgiving break. College kids are coming back home for their break and to spend Thanksgiving with...
Here Are The DJs Bringing You The 2022 Thanksgiving Day Throwback Mix
All across the United States of America, the holiday season unofficially officially begins this weekend with Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Once thanksgiving wraps up we kick off getting into the holiday mood with all sorts of shopping and holiday cheer on Black Friday. However, before we get started...
What’s the Most Snow New York State Has Received in 24 Hours?
- As of November 2022, it appears Orchard Park, NY has shattered this record with at least 70' inches in 24 hours. - According to My Radar, Orchard Park, NY saw 66 inches of snow in 24 hours, breaking the old record. The Original Story. We've endured some major snowstorms...
Wing Hack Baffles People From Buffalo, New York
There aren't many ways to eat a chicken wing, or so we all thought. Check out this person's "hack." The chicken wing was invented at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York in 1964. Allegedly. That's the most widely accepted story. One person claims they were actually invented in Pavillion, NY in the 1950s. CLICK HERE for more on that. Either way, they were born in Western New York and the best still come from Buffalo.
$1.43M sale marks halfway point in Gates Circle townhome closings
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The sixth townhome in Uniland Development Co.’s Gates Circle/Lancaster Avenue residential project has closed, with a Buffalo businessman paying more than $1 million for his new home. According to Nov. 22 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office, the John D. Reinhold Living Trust 030812...
“Somebody has to be last”: Plows reach The Valley in South Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Snow in some Buffalo neighborhoods was finally plowed out Tuesday, meaning some neighbors have been stuck in their homes for five days. The Valley section of South Buffalo was among the last neighborhoods to see a plow, and people there are relieved their lives can get back to normal. Bolton and […]
Winning ticket worth $50K sold in Village of Arcade
According to New York Lottery officials, the ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball.
How soon could Buffalo become a port city for cruise ships?
Buffalo's next big project is becoming a port city for cruise ships, with a goal of attracting passengers from all over the world.
wbtai.com
Thanksgiving Day News Brief
A 13-year-old Batavia girl – missing for nearly a week – has been located and she is safe. Batavia Police tell WBTA that Jaylynn Alvord was last seen a week ago today and police had considered her a runaway. In a statement issued late yesterday police said the...
Buffalo police locate missing teen
Update: Ahmed has been located. BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. According to police, Iltahil Ahmed may be on the East Side of Buffalo. Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.
WIVB
Buffalo’s indoor pools remain closed for rest of week
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo says the Lovejoy and Cazenovia indoor pools will stay closed for the rest of the week. They were already scheduled to be closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. The city says the pools will be reopened on Monday at 8 a.m.
Buffalo city worker killed while assisting with snow removal
A public works employee was killed on Wednesday while assisting the ongoing snow removal efforts in Buffalo, New York, in an accident that local officials called "heartbreaking" as they confirmed that an investigation into the death is underway.The employee, who has not been identified, worked for the city for decades, said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown at a news conference where he was joined by police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia. Based on a preliminary investigation, at around 11:15 a.m., the employee was fatally struck by a high lift vehicle that was shoveling snow and hit him while driving in reverse, according to...
