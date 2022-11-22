Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella RobinsonStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this YearTravel MavenBelmont, NC
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
Related
WBTV
One person killed in northwest Charlotte crash, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash in northwest Charlotte on Saturday afternoon, Medic said. The incident happened on I-85 South between Freedom Drive and Brookshire Boulevard. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
1 person seriously hurt after shooting near Optimist Park in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — One person is seriously hurt after a shooting early Saturday morning near Optimist Park in north Charlotte, MEDIC said. It happened just before 4 a.m. on North Brevard Street. An eyewitness told Channel 9 he heard gunshots near North Brevard right after a car crash happened into his town home. The owner said he was not hurt and police responded.
qcnews.com
One shot in northeast Charlotte
A Charlotte EMT reported taking a person to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries on Friday. Authorities reported the shooting along Tom Hunter Road in northeast Charlotte. There was no other information available. This is a breaking news story.
One person hurt after shooting in northeast Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person has been hurt in a shooting in northeast Charlotte on Friday, MEDIC says. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. on Tom Hunter Road in the Hidden Valley neighborhood. MEDIC said they responded to a shooting and took one patient to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gastonia Police Say Man Shot Girlfriend On Thanksgiving Morning
GASTONIA, N.C. — Officers say that Robert Adams, 47, shot his 39-year-old girlfriend after an argument on Thanksgiving morning at the couple’s home on Bond Avenue. Just after 7:30 a.m. on November 24th, police were called to the home. A man said that one of his neighbors was on his porch after being shot.
West Charlotte neighbors on edge after apparent drive-by shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents of a west Charlotte neighborhood are on edge as suspects of what appeared to be a drive-by shooting are still at-large. Neighbors described the new single-family home community off of Old Moores Chapel Road as nice and quiet. However, around 11:07 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20,...
WBTV
CMPD searching for suspect that shot person inside CATS center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for two suspects that shot someone inside the transit center in uptown Charlotte on Wednesday night. Police said a verbal altercation took place sometime Wednesday evening that led to a victim being shot. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Medic says.
1 person seriously hurt in shooting near Tyvola Road, MEDIC confirms
CHARLOTTE — One person was reportedly shot around noon Thursday in south Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9. The shooting happened near Tyvola Road, just east of Interstate 77. According to MEDIC, one person was hurt and taken to the hospital “with serious injuries.”. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were...
WBTV
Suspect charged with murder after 4-year-old found unresponsive in Catawba County
VALE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman is facing murder charges in Catawba County after a 4-year-old girl was found unresponsive inside a Catawba County home last week. According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Hazel Lidey was found at a home in Vale last Thursday, Nov. 17. Deputies and emergency crews responded to the house on Hill Haven Drive around 2:12 p.m.
WMBF
Man charged with attempted murder of girlfriend in Gaston County, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after shooting his girlfriend in Gaston County, police said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, 47-year-old Robert Lamar Adams shot his 39-year-old partner following an argument at their home on Bond Avenue around 7:40 a.m. on Thursday.
WRAL
Friday visitation planned for WBTV meteorologist killed in helicopter crash
A visitation happens Friday night for the Charlotte meteorologist who died this week in a helicopter crash. The visitation for Jason Myers is set from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located at 1145 Pineville-Matthews Road in Matthews. On Saturday, Myers' funeral service will begin at 11...
wccbcharlotte.com
One Person Shot & Killed in Southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in Southwest Charlotte. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police responding to a call for shots fired around 12:30p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of S. Tryon Street. Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound at the Econo Lodge. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
publicradioeast.org
Funeral this weekend for NC TV meteorologist killed in helicopter crash
The visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend in Matthews. Today, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located in Matthews, and tomorrow a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the same location. Myers was killed alongside...
Deadly I-77 helicopter wreck witness: ‘Metal just crushing down’
Federal investigators are now working to determine what caused the fatal helicopter crash on Tuesday.
‘He really cared about everybody’: Retired chief meteorologist reflects on colleague killed in NC chopper crash
Since Tuesday's deadly crash involving WBTV's helicopter along the shoulder of Interstate 77 in southwest Charlotte, which killed Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, tributes and memories have poured in, particularly from people who worked with both--either at the station or in other television markets or arenas.
WBTV
Reports: Mexican authorities issue arrest warrants in Shanquella Robinson case
The families of the two men killed in the Sky3 helicopter crash shared statements Wednesday reflecting on their loved ones’ lives. Community remembers Jason Myers and Chip Tayag a day after tragic accident. Updated: 6 hours ago. Pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers were killed Tuesday when Sky3...
qcnews.com
Vacant home catches fire in east Charlotte, officials say
Charlotte Fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant home in the Elizabeth neighborhood Thursday morning, according to officials. Vacant home catches fire in east Charlotte, officials …. Charlotte Fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant home in the Elizabeth neighborhood Thursday morning, according to officials. Coroner...
Police investigating homicide in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide Tuesday near S. Tryon Street. According to CMPD, officers were called to an area on S. Tryon Street near Pressley Road for a reported homicide. Few details have been released at this time. Information wasn’t given about victims or...
WBTV
WBTV remembers meteorologist Jason Myers with memorial service
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People in Charlotte are remembering the legacy of WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers. Myers died in a helicopter crash earlier this week, along with the Pilot Chip Tayag. “Jason was just a lovable person. Whether you just met him, or whether you’ve known him for a long...
WBTV
Memorial services scheduled for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services for WBTV Chip Tayag have been scheduled for next week following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and that of meteorologist Jason Myers this past Tuesday. Visitation is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home on...
Comments / 0