Sporting News

South Korea vs. Ghana final score, result: Mohammed Kudus double gives Black Stars victory in World Cup thriller

Ghana revived their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stages for only the second time with a thrilling Group H victory after a second-half fightback from South Korea. The 2010 quarterfinalists impressed in an opening 3-2 defeat against Portugal and went in front in the 24th minute when defender Mohammed Salisu swept home Jordan Ayew's curling free-kick.
Sporting News

Has the USMNT ever reached a World Cup Round of 16? History of Americans in knockout stage

When the U.S. Men's National Team takes the pitch against Iran on Tuesday, it will have a chance to clinch a spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. That would be an impressive achievement for Gregg Berhalter's squad, which is among the least experienced in the field. It would also continue a pattern of the United States making it into the knockout stage of the tournament.
MICHIGAN STATE
Sporting News

Why isn't Phil Foden playing? Gareth Southgate could hand Man City star his David Beckham moment for England

Gareth Southgate has seen this sort of thing play out before, when the former central defender was a member of England's 1998 World Cup squad under Glenn Hoddle. In the Three Lions' first two games at France 98 — a 2-0 win over Tunisia and a 2-1 defeat to Romania — David Beckham resided on the bench. Clamour for the Manchester United hero to play reached fever pitch before the decisive final group game against Colombia.
Sporting News

Socceroos vs Denmark free live stream: How to watch World Cup game online in Australia without paying

Australia's biggest World Cup game in years takes place early on Thursday morning, as they know their fate is in their own hands when they come up against Denmark. Their courageous 1-0 win over Tunisia means that the Socceroos currently sit in second place in the group on three points, with both Denmark and Tunisia on one point each. A win would guarantee their progression to the round of 16 for the first time since 2006, whilst a draw will also be enough if Tunisia fail to defeat France.
Sporting News

Ronaldo backs injured Neymar bounce back for Brazil at World Cup amid 'envy and evil' on social media

Neymar can call upon the full support of Brazil icon Ronaldo as he recovers from injury, with R9 posting an emotional message on social media. A superstar of the present has been laid low with an ankle problem picked up in a 2022 World Cup opener against Serbia, with that knock set to prevent him from competing in a Qatar showpiece again until the knockout stages have been reached.
Sporting News

'Soul-destroying': Former England player takes to social media to blast current team

Former World Cup-winning England centre Will Greenwood has shared an honest, emotional message on social media with regard to the state of the current national side. England slumped to a 27-13 loss to South Africa at Twickenham to end their Autumn campaign which Greenwood called the most ‘soul-destroying’ game he has attended at the home of England Rugby.
The Associated Press

Census: Christians a minority in England; non-religious grow

LONDON (AP) — Fewer than half the people in England and Wales consider themselves Christian, according to the most recent census — the first time the country’s official religion has been followed by a minority of the population. Britain has become less religious — and less white — in the decade since the last census, figures from the 2021 census released Tuesday by the Office for National Statistics revealed. Some 46.2% of the population of England and Wales described themselves as Christian on the day of the 2021 census, down from 59.3% a decade earlier. The Muslim population grew from 4.9% to 6.5% of the total, while 1.7% identified as Hindu, up from 1.5%. More than 1 in 3 people — 37% — said they had no religion, up from 25% in 2011.

