Read full article on original website
Related
Husker Mash: Coaching searches and contract climbs, Mickey's high $$$ value, Rhule smoke and names of note
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Guess what interests us the most right now? C'mon. Guess. The years on a coach's contract used to seem kind of a side note to me on...
247Sports
Lane Kiffin comments on Auburn job, future at Ole Miss after Egg Bowl loss
Lane Kiffin's regular season is over. He's now got some big decisions to make. Following a 24-22 loss in the Egg Bowl, Kiffin, regarded as Auburn's top target in its coaching search, said in his postgame press conference that he intends to be the Ole Miss head coach next season.
247Sports
New Mexico State freshman Bol Kuir discusses his transfer to San Diego
San Diego landed a commitment from New Mexico State transfer Bol Kuir. The 7-foot-3, 220 pound big man signed with the Toreros after receiving interest from Boise State, Georgia Tech, Miami among other programs. “I chose San Diego because when I went there I watched them play and practice and...
Virginia Tech looking into several FCS WR transfer options
Virginia Tech has shown interest in a few FCS wide receiver transfers. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Matt Rhule agrees to Nebraska football deal, becomes new Huskers head coach
The Nebraska Huskers and former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule agreed to a deal. Rhule and the school came to an agreement on a contract to make him the next head coach of Nebraska, the Huskers announced Saturday. "When you think of great, tradition-rich programs in college football Nebraska...
Billy Napier discusses Florida 45-38 loss at Florida State
Here is everything Florida head coach Billy Napier said after his team's 45-38 loss at Florida State on Friday night in Tallahassee. The Gators finished their first regular season under Napier's direction with a 6-6 overall record and 3-5 mark in SEC play. Opening statement:. “Heck of a football game,...
WATCH: Raw footage of FSU's postgame celebration after defeating Florida
TALLAHASSEE -- No. 16 Florida State defeated Florida, 45-38, on Friday evening at Doak Campbell Stadium. Immediately after the final snap of the game, the team celebrated on the field. Fans started to join them soon after. Here is a look at the raw footage of those immediate post-game moments:
VIP Intel: Two major visitors to be at A&M-LSU game
The Texas A&M football team will close out the season this coming weekend as it hosts No. 5 LSU. The Aggies are looking to play spoilers and keep the Tigers from having a shot at the playoff. With it being a night game at Kyle Field and a rivalry contest,...
Blazing fast WR Anthony Evans flips to Georgia
Converse (Texas) Judson 247Sports four-star receiver Anthony Evans announced his commitment to Georgia on Friday afternoon choosing the Bulldogs over Oklahoma where he was previously committed since August. Evans is commit No. 21 for the Bulldogs in the class of 2023, adding to a haul ranked No. 2 nationally per...
Richardson addresses future, reflects on FSU performance
Roughly 20 minutes removed from leading an ultimately unsuccessful comeback attempt in the fourth quarter against his team’s annual in-state rival, the No. 16-ranked Florida State Seminoles, Florida sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson quietly entered UF’s postgame press conference with a stoic look on his face. As he took...
Everything Bill Self said after KU's loss to Tennessee
Kansas basketball dropped its first game of the season on Friday night, falling to Tennessee 64-50. The Jayhawks trailed wire-to-wire in the game and the Volunteers never looked like they were going to be beaten. KU struggled to score the ball offensively during the contest and shot 32 percent from the field. KU was also out-rebounded on the glass 45-27. Tennessee almost had more offensive rebounds (15) than KU had defensive rebounds (17) and the Volunteers finished with 16 second chance points. In the end, Jalen Wilson led KU in scoring 14 points. Joseph Yesufu also scored 14 points (a KU career high) as he stepped up in the place of an injured Bobby Pettiford.
Pregame injury report: The latest player availability for Michigan vs.Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ahead of the Michigan football team's road tilt against No. 2 Ohio State, the Michigan Insider on 247Sports has the latest on several Wolverines whose statuses were questionable heading into the game. Blake Corum, who was injured last week, and Donovan Edwards, who did not play...
Texas football: Steve Sarkisian examines if Longhorns' season was a success
Texas football walked away from its matchup against Baylor on Friday afternoon with a 38-27 win. The Longhorns improved to 8-4 overall (6-3 Big 12) and could have the opportunity to face TCU in the Big 12 championship game if No. 15 Kansas State loses to Kansas on Saturday. It’s a goal that head coach Steven Sarkisian has hoped for his team to achieve this season, but he said that whether or not the Longhorns make it to the Big 12 Championship, he still thinks this season was a success for his team.
Florida State's win over Florida fires up the top prospects inside Doak
A thrilling 45-38 victory over Florida (6-6) on Friday evening has put No. 16 Florida State (9-3) in position for the program’s first 10-win season since 2016. Mike Norvell and his staff are rebuilding the Tallahassee-based program and the fans are reinvigorated, evident inside Doak Campbell Stadium for this one where a raucous crowd created a terrific home-field advantage throughout.
Bowl Projection Fun: Where could you see the Sooners playing during bowl season?
NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners defeated their bitter in-state rival in Oklahoma State to become bowl eligible for the 24th consecutive season. The last time Oklahoma missed a bowl game came in the 1998 campaign, where the Sooners finished 5-6 in what would be the final season of the John Blake era in Norman. Following a 23-20 loss to West Virginia on November 12th that put the Sooners at 5-5 on the season, it was starting to look a little dicey as to whether Brent Venables would go to a bowl in his first season as a head coach. However, Oklahoma would get that much-needed sixth win against Oklahoma State on the heels of an impressive start that saw the Sooners jump out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter before surrendering the final 13 points of the game to make it a 28-13 victory in favor of the Sooners for their 91st victory in the Bedlam rivalry.
Rhule hired as next Husker head coach
Nebraska football has its guy. The Huskers have announced former Carolina Panthers and Baylor head coach Matt Rhule as the next man to lead NU football. The program made it official at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The 47-year-old Rhule has a hard-earned reputation as a program builder, who transformed Temple...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/25: Scorched Earth, Incoming GOATs, and Laser Beam Eyes
Against all odds, I’m back this morning, coffee in hand, doing a newswire based around the puny selection of stories available to us the day after Thanksgiving. It’s odd, however, that this newswire makes me feel like a somewhat restrained, mature, even-keeled commentator. I’m not out there leveling people, ripping apart the vultures you find in this industry or calling for everyone to be fired. Nope, I just sort of roll with it, having seen this soap opera play out year after year. I guess I’m a bit numb to it, and can’t really get my eyeballs to fire lasers because of my loathing about how Browns fans are treated to crap year after year. Maybe they’re burned out after twenty years of scorching the earth.
Daily Delivery: Fitz is fired up for Saturday’s HUGE edition of the Wheat State Rivalry at The Bill
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Texas beat Baylor on Friday, making Saturday's annual game between Kansas State and Kansas a must-win for K-State if it wants to advance to the Big 12 Championship next weekend in Arlington, Texas. With Coach Chris Klieman's Wildcats on the cusp of earning a shot to play TCU for the Big 12 title, Lance Leipold's Jayhawks can play spoiler while improving their bowl standing. This is a huge edition of the Wheat State Rivalry between two programs led by coaches who appear to be planning to stick around in the state for many years.
UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
WATCH: 5-star FSU WR commit Hykeem Williams talks FSU-UF experience, possible official visit to another school
5-star FSU WR commit Hykeem Williams spoke to Noles247 exclusively following his visit for the FSU-UF game last night. He spoke about his impressions of FSU's offense in the game, the environment inside Doak Campebell Stadium, his commitment status as well as a possible official visit to another program down the stretch. Here's that video interview:
247Sports
61K+
Followers
399K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0