Cincinnati, OH

Jody
3d ago

She didn’t have a lawyer? Maybe some of the lawyers Americans have to pay for illegal immigrants could have helped her out…..

Kathy Dillon
3d ago

The slum Lord's just buy these houses cheap to collect section 8 off them. Every neighborhood has them in ohio. Something needs to be done people can't afford to pay rent unless it's section 8.

Angela Johnson
3d ago

Vine Brook Homes bought my old landlords home while i was still a tenant on Kirby Avenue in Cincinnati Ohio and they hiked my rent up from $825 to $1250. I refused to pay that And found another house moved in and they still try to make me pay for 6 months of rent at the hiked price when I had already moved

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Fox 19

Yes, Black Friday is still crowded at Cincinnati’s biggest mall

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Black Friday has traditionally been the busiest shopping day of the year, and it looked like it at Kenwood Towne Center Friday afternoon. But are shoppers now taking a holiday from the holiday?. Not because of rising prices, according to the National Retail Federation, which...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati Civil Rights activist recognized for her community efforts

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A longtime Civil Rights activist in Cincinnati is now being recognized for her community efforts across all of Ohio. Iris Roley is known for pushing forward police reform at the Cincinnati Police Department with the Collaborative Agreement. She was also recently hired to work for the city...
CINCINNATI, OH
consistentlycurious.com

Must See Christmas Light Displays in Cincinnati, NKY & SE Indiana

Are you looking for the BEST Christmas light displays in Cincinnati & NKY?. The GOLD STAR EXPRESS is a group of routes including the BEST neighborhood Christmas Light Displays in Cincinnati, NKY and SE Indiana with turn-by-turn google map directions. 🏆 The routes include ⭐️GOLD STAR⭐️ MUST SEE displays....
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati Herald

Dr O’dell Owens passes away

Dr. O’dell Owens, a longtime Cincinnati health expert, has passed away. Dr. Owens was nationally known for his work in in vitro fertilization. In addition, some of his accomplishments include being elected as the Hamilton County Coroner, the President of Cincinnati State, and the Medical Director of the Cincinnati Health Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati's Shillito Elves make debut at The Foundry

CINCINNATI — They’re back! One of Cincinnati’s most beloved traditions is set to return for another year of holiday magic, The Shillito’s Elves. The Elves returned Friday, Nov. 25 on Fifth Street at The Foundry, located across from Fountain Square. They will be animated from 11...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Nonprofit delivers Thanksgiving meals to people experiencing homelessness

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State nonprofit is using Thanksgiving to give back to those experiencing homelessness. Neighborhoods United spent the holiday hand-delivering meals to people across the Tri-State. Brian Gary, executive director of the nonprofit, says on Thanksgiving, many people are with their family and friends, surrounded by a feast...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Missing Middletown teen found safe, mother says

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The search for a Middletown has ended after she was found safe, her mother wrote on Facebook early Friday. Fourteen-year-old Jennifer Nicole Lynn Vines had been missing since Nov. 20, according to Middletown police. Her mother, Felicia Craft, says Vines asked if she could go visit...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Covington shelter asking for donations for holiday season

COVINGTON, Ky. — A shelter in northern Kentucky is asking the community to give back this holiday season. The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky is looking for people to donate paper goods like cups, bowls and utensils. The shelter said it's currently experiencing an update in people and a...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Family still waiting for answers in Thanksgiving cold case

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thanksgiving was once a joyful holiday for a Cincinnati family, but the unsolved murder of their loved one has made the day a somber occasion. Dina Mosley, 48, was shot to death on Thanksgiving Day in 2017. Mosley’s sister, Rita Miller, and her aunt, Precious McKinney, say...
CINCINNATI, OH
