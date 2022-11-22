ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Scarlett Johansson’s zodiac sign made her the world’s highest-paid actress

By Kyle Thomas
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jyLSj_0jKRwG4r00

Ladies and gentlemen, may we present you with one of Hollywood’s greatest: Scarlett Johansson.

As one of the highest paid actresses in the world, according to Forbes , which reported that she earned $56 million pre-tax in 2019, Johansson, 38, is celebrated as one of the most influential people within the modern era.

Multi-talented and stunningly beautiful, Johansson has amassed a wide spectrum of awards, accolades and experience. Her films have grossed over $14.3 billion dollars worldwide, making her the highest-grossing box office star of all time.

Known as a sex symbol , the powerhouse has won a Tony Award and been nominated for multiple Academy Awards and Golden Globe Awards.

Having most recently had a tenure within the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the beloved character Black Widow , Johansson has hung up her black leather and superhero landing pose to instead focus on building a family with husband Colin Jost, launching a beauty brand and the pursuit of new ventures.

So what makes her such a force to be reckoned with? Will she continue to rule the roost? Join me as we dive into her stars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SBCfr_0jKRwG4r00
Scarlett Johansson is a Sagittarius Sun.
Getty Images
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JBPOM_0jKRwG4r00
Here’s which Marvel character you are based on your zodiac sign Scarlett Johansson’s birth chart shows it was her destiny to rise

Scarlett Johansson was born on November 22, 1984. This makes her a Sagittarius Sun with a Scorpio Moon . Her birth time hasn’t been confirmed anywhere online nor with me directly ( get at me! ), so we’ll instead focus on what we do, in fact, know.

When it comes to elemental energy , her birth chart is heavily composed of Fire, with Water and Earth balanced after that. She actually has the vast majority of her planets all crammed into one area of the sky—usually referred to as a stellium—as they are centered within Scorpio, Sagittarius and Capricorn. This causes her to embody traits of these zodiac signs very significantly. Scorpio brings the passion and emotion, with Sagittarius bringing the intensity and extroverted nature and Capricorn brings the hardcore business sense.

When analyzing astrological aspects and her natal chart’s houses, we can see a great deal of information. First and foremost, the way that her birth chart is created reveals that there are a lot of links directly to her Ascendant—or identity and physical body—as well as her Midheaven—which ties to her career glory and fame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mVSu2_0jKRwG4r00
Scarlett Johansson has a Scorpio Moon.
Getty Images for David Yurman
see also
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J6o21_0jKRwG4r00 Chris Evans’ birth chart: Why Hollywood is obsessed with the hunky superhero

With these so heavily accentuated, we know that how she presents herself is paramount and brings her true purpose. In fact, her Sun, tied to her life force, is exactly united with her Ascendant. This is extremely rare, but it also shows that she was meant to stand—and shine—front-and-center. She is strong-willed, dramatic and assertive, but also creative, confident and courageous. Her levels of energy are quite strong and she embodies a regal air to her, as well as the makings of a natural leader.

The Sun is the greatest force in our solar system and in astrology, it also carries tremendous significance. With her Sun so sweetly positioned in her chart—and making many notable links to other planets, such as her Moon and Mars quite potently, and then more softly with Jupiter, Neptune and Pluto—we know that this is a woman who was meant to rule like a queen. Her strength and vision are profound, and because of the proximity of her Sun and Moon, we can tell that she’s someone who thrives on starting new projects and new chapters, rather than sticking to one forever. This brings her the ability to experience more of what life has to offer and share her gifts with others in a multitude of ways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZPCOx_0jKRwG4r00
Scarlett Johansson has a birth chart that reveals how she hit the top of Hollywood.
Getty Images
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0btoxl_0jKRwG4r00 Chris Hemsworth’s birth chart: Hollywood Hunk harnesses Thor’s ‘Love and Thunder’

Her sex appeal and athleticism are further amplified due to the Sun and Mars singing in harmony, granting her an active nature that likes to always be on the move. Beyond this, with her Sun linking to the other outer planets, she’s good-natured and lively, as well as tremendously creative and enchanting, and also a force that can command.

To add even more fuel to the flames, her Mars, tied to her passion, links in a sharp angle to Pluto, the planet of domination, bringing her enormous energy and endurance to be recognized, admired and honored. Power—quite literally—runs through her heart, mind, body and soul. She is a tremendous ally, but never an enemy to be toyed with.

Last to mention is that her Venus, connected to beauty and art, is exactly united with Jupiter, the planet of expansion and fortune. This is what takes her charm, elegance and creativity to the thousandth degree. She was quite literally gifted timeless beauty because of this, as well as a deep appreciation for the arts. She has always had natural talent and the poise, grace and regality to soar to the very top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SeobI_0jKRwG4r00
Scarlett Johansson has great new horizons ahead of her.
NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O13W5_0jKRwG4r00 Tom Holland’s zodiac sign reveals secrets of this generation’s leading man What are predictions for Scarlett Johansson?

So what lies ahead for our dear queen? Let’s take a peek.

First off—and this made me chuckle to myself—is that I can see why she’s had so much activity and energy around wealth for quite some time—nearly 2009. Pluto, the planet of intensity, has been swimming back and forth through her sector of money. Pluto is “go big or go home” archetype and is usually tied to extreme prosperity. Pluto will remain here for another decade, so expect for her checks to keep raining in as we proliferates and grows. Jupiter and Saturn also united in the Great Conjunction at the end of 2020 here, setting up a twenty-year cycle of growth around money, too. Wow.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=235XkN_0jKRwG4r00 Zendaya’s zodiac sign shows why she’s the perfect Gen Z icon

In 2022, there’s been a bigger focus for her around home, family and real estate, and this echoes out until nearly March 2023. After this, Jupiter will soar into her sector of creativity, true love and fertility, bringing even more happiness around artistic projects, her relationship with her husband and around children. This trend lasts until the end of 2023. She’ll either find that she just gets to enjoy them more—or may even choose to have another child, too.

Also, because she’s been experiencing a nodal return—tied to destiny in her lifetime—between the end of 2021 and into 2022, she’s been going through a significant period of releasing and letting go, especially around people, projects and situations that aren’t fulfilling her. Instead, she’s choosing new routines, new diets, new lifestyle choices and projects that give her a healthier work and life balance. I love this for her—she deserves it! May she continue to thrive forever.

You heard it here first.

Astrology 101: Your guide to the stars

Kyle Thomas is a globally recognized pop culture astrologer who has been featured in “Access Hollywood,” E! Entertainment, NBC & ABC television, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Hulu, Bustle, Elite Daily, Marie Claire and more. He is known for his cosmic guidance for celebrities, business executives and prominent influencers. His work harnesses the power of the stars in regards to entertainment lifestyle and trends affecting people worldwide. For more information, visit KyleThomasAstrology.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Inquisitr.com

Scarlett Johansson Looks Stunning In A Swimsuit

Scarlett Johansson just turned 38, and her beauty has defied the odds of aging. We can boldly confirm that the actress is aging backward as the days goes by. Her immaculate body with the perfect hourglass shape is the cherry on top. Her beauty stuns in this black swimsuit that...
The Hollywood Reporter

Keanu Reeves, Billie Eilish and Tom Holland Among Stars Confirmed for Venture Into Cures Fundraiser

EB Research Partnership (EBRP) has rallied a slew of stars to appear during the third annual Venture Into Cures, an online fundraiser scheduled for Nov. 20. The event will feature appearances by (in alphabetical order) Jonathan Brown, Dana Carvey, Billie Eilish, Will Ferrell, Finneas, Jack Harlow, Tom Holland, Joe Jonas, Kermit the Frog, Macklemore, Lamorne Morris, Chris Pratt, Keanu Reeves, Olivia Rodrigo, Molly Shannon, Hannah Simone, David Spade, Emma Watson, Venus Williams and more, with performances by Broken Social Scene, John Legend, Joy Oladokun, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauren Spencer-Smith and others.More from The Hollywood ReporterGlen Powell on Getting Tom Cruise's Blessing to Do Both 'Devotion' and 'Top Gun: Maverick:' "There's Room for Two"NBCUniversal Revives "The...
HollywoodLife

Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Love Horoscope Predicts Unexpected Twists & Turns in Your Love Life

Get ready, because your love horoscope for the week of November 7 to 13 is definitely a wild card. Right now, anything goes! Prepare for unexpected twists and turns to unfold in your love life and in your relationships, because we’re all on the brink of change. On November 8 at 6:02 a.m. ET, an erratic total lunar eclipse in Taurus will shake things up and show you who you’re ready to be with. However, in order to find the right person, you need to be willing to let go of stagnant relationships and stressful situationships. This blood moon is likely...
Daily Mail

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn to reunite with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos for new movie And

Cannes Chopard Trophy winner Joe Alwyn just signed on to star in Fox Searchlight Pictures' mysterious new movie titled And, which begins production this month in New Orleans. The film reunites the 31-year-old Englishman with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, whom he worked with on the critically-acclaimed period black comedy that amassed $95.9M at the box office in 2018.
In Style

Eva Mendes Confirmed That She and Ryan Gosling Are Secretly Married

The secret's out: Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are married, and it's likely they've been husband and wife for years. After sparking marriage rumors with her new tattoo that read "de Gosling" (it's a common practice for Latina women to add "de" before her husband's last name after getting married) just days ago, Mendes confirmed the speculation was true when she appeared on Channel Nine's Today in Australia and low-key referred to Gosling as her "husband."
IndieWire

How Timothée Chalamet Became This Generation’s Leonardo DiCaprio, but with Fewer Hits

Timothée Chalamet, the 26-year-old costar of Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All” (United Artists), inspires slavish fans and critical praise — not unlike Leonardo DiCaprio 25 years ago when he made “Titanic.” The similarities in their trajectories are remarkable. Precociously talented; acclaimed portrayals of sensitive adolescents; risky roles; early, passionate followings by teenage girls; and acting Oscar nomination before the age of 27 (in Chalamet’s case lead). Their significant difference is Chalamet stands at the threshold of a major career. By the same point in his own work, DiCaprio could have retired and be considered an iconic star. None of this diminishes...
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Clint Eastwood Celebrates Thanksgiving Alongside His Whole Family

Clint Eastwood is a man who loves his family and we get a good look at everyone together for a Thanksgiving photo. We get this one from Eastwood’s daughter Alison. As you can tell, all two-legged and a couple of four-legged family members showed up. Eastwood is standing third from the right in the photo. It looks like Eastwood is enjoying a sweet glass of wine while posing for the photo. Eastwood probably was one proud papa in having some of his children and family members around him at this time of the year.
E! News

Lily Collins Shares Her Take on Hollywood Nepotism Debate

Watch: Happy Birthday Lily Collins! -- Look Back at Mirror Mirror!. Lily Collins wants to stand on her own merit. The Emily in Paris star reflected on forging her path in Hollywood as the daughter of legendary Genesis rocker Phil Collins, sharing how she sought to set herself apart from her famous dad when starting her acting career.
The Independent

Margot Robbie says her minimal screentime in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood ‘didn’t bother’ her

Margot Robbie has defended her minimal screentime in the 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.The actor, 32, became the youngest-ever star to be given a special Bafta: A Life in Pictures tribute in London on Tuesday (22 November).Speaking at the event, Robbie reflected on playing Sixties actor and model Sharon Tate in the Quentin Tarantino movie, saying her lack of screen time and lines “did not bother” her.Admitting that several scenes she had filmed had been cut, Robbie said she “watched it and thought we got across what we wanted to get across”.When the film was released,...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
64K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy