ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Peoria, IL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcbu.org

2-year-old expected to survive after 'accidental' shooting in Peoria

A 24-year-old Peoria man faces child endangerment charges after a toddler was wounded in what police are deeming an "accidental" shooting. The child was taken to a Peoria hospital just after 8:15 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The injury is serious, but not considered life-threatening. The shooting happened inside a house on...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Toddler injured in accidental shooting on Thanksgiving

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person has been arrested after a two-year-old sustained a serious injury in an accidental shooting on Thursday evening. According to a press release Friday, Peoria Police were alerted Thursday evening around 8:15 p.m. that a two-year-old child had been taken to a local hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police arrested 5 during directed patrol

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested five individuals during a directed patrol Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, in addition to the arrests, officers conducted 13 vehicle stops, issued two tickets, recovered three handguns, and impounded one vehicle. Police reported two major incidents during...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Alleged Peoria Heights arsonist indicted, held on bond

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Heights man is being held on a $200,000 bond after his indictment for residential arson. Skylar M. Walker, age 32, was indicted Tuesday for residential arson, which is a class 1 felony. The incident in question took place on Oct. 23 in the 1000 block of East Rouse Avenue in Peoria Heights, where Walker used “fire or explosives to knowingly damage property,” according to court documents.
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
WCIA

Correctional officers attacked in Pontiac prison

PONTIAC, Ill. (WCIA) — Two correctional officers are recovering after they were attacked by an inmate on Wednesday. Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for the Illinois Department of Corrections, confirmed that a Sergeant and an Officer were attacked with a homemade weapon, resulting in both being hurt. The facility was placed on lockdown as a […]
PONTIAC, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pontiac correctional officers assaulted, hospitalized

PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD)– According to Public Information Officer Naomi Puzzello from the Illinois Dept. of Corrections, a person in custody assaulted a Correctional Sergeant and Correctional Officer with a homemade weapon in Pontiac Correctional Center Wednesday. The sergeant was transported via helicopter to OSF in Peoria for medical treatment....
PONTIAC, IL
25newsnow.com

2-year-old shot on Thanksgiving Day in what police say was an accident

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 2-year-old child was rushed to the hospital in Peoria on Thanksgiving Day after being shot. Peoria Police confirming it happened around 6:15 in the 400 Block of East Archer Street and is being considered an ‘accidental shooting.’. The child was taken by private...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Police report adds details to city’s 23rd homicide

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police may still be looking for suspects related to the city’s 23rd homicide of the year, despite a teenager being arrested on Murder and Aggravated Battery charges. 25 News has obtained a redacted version of the police report into the November 7th shooting near...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Fire destroys South Peoria home

PEORIA, Ill. – A home in South Peoria was deemed a total loss after a mid-afternoon fire Friday. Peoria Fire crews were called to a home near Arago and Starr around 1:30 p.m., learning while en route that four people were able to evacuate safely. Flames and smoke were...
PEORIA, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Cash reported stolen from bar in southeastern Galesburg

GALESBURG — Over $1,000 in cash was reportedly taken in the burglary of a southeastern Galesburg tavern Sunday morning. Police were called to The Store, 497 E. Berrien St., at 10:47 a.m. where the owner said the theft took place at some point after the bar closed at 2 a.m. He said that $1,334 in cash had been in a bag in a cupboard, with only employees knowing the location.
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

AFSCME release statement on Pontiac prison stabbing

PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) released a statement following a stabbing at the Pontiac Correctional Center Wednesday. The joint statement comes from AFSCME Council 31 Executive Director Roberta Lynch and AFSCME Local 494 President and Corrections Lieutenant William Lee:. This...
PONTIAC, IL
WAND TV

Coroner releases name of woman killed in Warrensburg on Wednesday

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) — A woman is dead and a man is in custody for murder, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Department. The department said on Wednesday at 5:51 p.m. deputies responded to a home for a possible domestic situation in Warrensburg. According to the sheriff's department, additional...
WARRENSBURG, IL
starvedrock.media

Three Streator businesses charged with illegal alcohol sales

Besides accidents and reckless drivers, State Police search for illegal alcohol sales. Zone 3 Agents Thursday surveilled twenty-two locations in the county. In Streator, arrests were made at Streator Liquors, Circle K and B&R Grocery. Charged were 18-year old Damien Christian Melvin, 24-year old Larissa Hurer and 55-year old Marjorie Shannon, all of Streator. Each got a notice to appear in court. No arrests were made in Mendota.
STREATOR, IL
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 17, shot in Englewood

CHICAGO - A girl was shot while standing outside in Englewood Wednesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., a 17-year-old girl was standing outside in the 6600 block of South Peoria when she was shot in the right forearm and grazed in the stomach, police said. The offender then fled on...
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

4 displaced after Friday afternoon house fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four residents are displaced after safely escaping a house fire Friday afternoon, according to a press release from Peoria Fire and Rescue. The fire began just after 1:30 p.m. at 1309 S. Arago in Peoria. While firefighters were en route, they were alerted that all four residents–who were inside when the fire began–had evacuated the home safely.
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Male bicyclist facing charges after fleeing from officers

Galesburg Police on Friday, November 18th, attempted to stop two bicyclists in the area of North Kellogg and East Losey Streets for not having fixed lights on the front of their bikes. It was a little after 1:00 in the morning at the time, and the two subjects were riding in the middle of the roadway. The two continued to ride as police initiated a traffic stop and commanded them to stop. Officers at one point were forced to deploy a taser at one of the subjects with no effect. The rider eventually fell off his bike after hitting a curb and he was detained. It was then discovered the 36-year-old male had a valid Knox County warrant which is why he said, he fled. A used syringe was found inside a backpack the man was wearing. The man told police he uses meth and heroin. He said he “prefers heroin over meth and has no plans of quitting,” according to police reports. The man was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Resisting a Peace Officer, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, the warrant, and not having a light on his bicycle.
GALESBURG, IL
WAND TV

Secretary of State Police to conduct stings targeting illegal parking

ILLINOIS, (WAND)- The Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities statewide throughout the holiday season. Starting November 25, Secretary of State Police will enforce the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy