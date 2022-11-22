ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

One sent to hospital after Mon County I-68 crash

By Aaron Williams
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UuKGA_0jKRtxcx00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – An accident, involving an semi truck, has led to Interstate 68 being shut down in Monongalia County, Tuesday evening.

The crash, which was called in to MECCA 911 at 4:40 p.m., is between exit 10(Cheat Lake) and exit 7(Pierpont Road).

Three vehicles total were involved, two trucks and a semi-truck. One person was transported to the hospital while the others declined medical assistance, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EtUPh_0jKRtxcx00
    (WBOY Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=234zTe_0jKRtxcx00
    (WBOY Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19W8x9_0jKRtxcx00
    (WBOY Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pzYC3_0jKRtxcx00
    (WBOY Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rVsLz_0jKRtxcx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sOdwN_0jKRtxcx00
    (WBOY Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n4kYA_0jKRtxcx00
    (WBOY Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fGVkb_0jKRtxcx00
    (WBOY Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BgPLW_0jKRtxcx00
    (WBOY Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cqsjo_0jKRtxcx00
    (WBOY Photo)

One witness, a vehicle passenger behind the accident, said, “sun was blinding up the hill and he couldn’t see anything.”

Westbound lanes, headed toward Morgantown, are closed. All traffic is being diverted off of the interstate at exit 10. Eastbound traffic is also backed up, according to WV511.

Officials are warning drivers in the area to be prepared to stop.

Mon. County Sheriff’s is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 3

Related
Metro News

Monongalia County ambulance involved in Maryland crash

CUMBERLAND, Md. — An ambulance from Monongalia County was involved in a rollover crash in Cumberland, Maryland Wednesday. According to a report in the Cumberland Times, the Allegany County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crash that happened around 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Route 51 and Mexico Farms Road.
CUMBERLAND, MD
WBOY 12 News

U.S. Marshals capture Monongalia Co. homicide suspect

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The United States Marshals Service arrested a man wanted out of Monongalia County in a homicide investigation. According to a press release, members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgantown Police Department arrested Chance Austin Williams, 23, of Morgantown, without incident, near […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

One injured, traffic diverted due to I-68 crash Tuesday

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va.- One person was transported from a three vehicle crash on I-68 westbound Tuesday afternoon. Two trucks and a semi-truck collided at mile marker 7 causing the closure of both directions of the interstate during clean up. Deputies from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department diverted traffic from interstate at exit 10 during the closure.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Murder suspect caught, arrested by authorities in Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. Marshalls, Morgantown Police Department, and Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man once considered to be armed and dangerous Friday night. According to a release, Chance Austin Williams, 23, of Morgantown was taken into custody in Morgantown, WV near the 1000 block of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

I-68 westbound shut down in Mon County due to crash

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va (WDTV) - Traffic is backed up for several miles on Interstate 68 westbound in Monongalia County due to an accident involving a tractor-trailer. The crash at mile marker 9 westbound on I-68 was called in to authorities around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The westbound lanes are closed....
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WBOY

1 person transported following vehicle accident in Marion County

BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person has been transported following a vehicle accident in Marion County. According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, an accident with entrapment was called in on U.S. Route 250 near Barrackville on Wednesday at 11:52 a.m. When first responders arrived on the scene,...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Man arrested after vehicle pursuit in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Officials with the Wheeling Police Department stated that they arrested a man after responding to an alleged battery incident and engaging in a vehicular pursuit shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Officers were dispatched to Carins Pub on Chapline Street for a report of a disorder.   Arriving on scene, […]
WHEELING, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crash on Parkway North cleared

UPDATE: The crash on I-279 has been cleared. All lanes are open. State police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-279 North. The crash is in the southbound lanes between mile post 3.5 and 3.0. One lane is closed. No injuries have been reported, according to a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDTV

1 flown to the hospital, 3 others transported after rollover crash

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle rollover crash in Marion County Monday afternoon. Officials with the Marion County 911 Center said a crash involving three vehicles happened around 2:40 p.m. on Monday on Rt. 250 at the intersection of Hillcrest Rd. One...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Woman crashes on I-79 with child in front seat, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after officers said she crashed into a guardrail and another vehicle with a child sitting in the front passenger seat while showing signs of impairment. Deputies responded to an accident on I-79 southbound near mile marker 133 on Tuesday, according to...
FAIRMONT, WV
wajr.com

Marion County Holbert Road rockfall project set for spring completion

MARION COUNTY, W.Va. – The Holbert Road rockfall protection project between Muriel’s Kitchen and Wood’s Boat House on U.S. 250 in White Hall is now scheduled for completion in the spring of next year. Interim District 4 Engineer Mike Daley said that section of road has been down to one lane controlled by traffic lights since the spring of 2022.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Man dead after vehicle found in swampy area

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The body of a man was found inside a vehicle that had crashed into a swampy area in Bridgeport, authorities said. The vehicle was discovered near the intersection of Meadowbrook Rd. and Custer Howllow Rd. around 2 a.m. Monday. The identity of the man inside has...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

RCSO: Troopers respond to bomb threat at Magistrate’s Office

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers from multiple agencies responded to a bomb threat in Randolph County on Tuesday. The Randolph County 911 Center received a call on Tuesday referencing a bomb being in the Randolph County Magistrate’s Office and to “not take the call lightly,” according to a release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman accused of leading police on chase, fighting Greene County sheriff's deputy

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman is accused of leading police on a chase and fighting a Greene County sheriff's deputy who was trying to arrest her. The Greene County Sheriff's Office said deputies and Waynesburg police tried to stop Vicki Hoyle for traffic violations on Tuesday night when she took off. The sheriff's office said Hoyle stopped outside a home and ran inside. Deputies forced their way inside and the sheriff's office said a fight ensued with Hoyle, who allegedly head-butted a deputy in the face. Officers were eventually able to take Hoyle, who had an active probation violation warrant, into custody. Both Hoyle and the deputy were cleared by paramedics, the sheriff's office said. Hoyle was taken to the Greene County Jail on new charges. 
GREENE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Pennsylvania Turnpike crash backs up traffic for miles

A crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Tuesday evening forced traffic to a halt. The traffic was backed up on Interstate 76 for nearly seven miles. Officials are now saying that the all lanes on the Turnpike have been re-opened, but the backlog of cars will take some time to clear out.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy