One sent to hospital after Mon County I-68 crash

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – An accident, involving an semi truck, has led to Interstate 68 being shut down in Monongalia County, Tuesday evening.

The crash, which was called in to MECCA 911 at 4:40 p.m., is between exit 10(Cheat Lake) and exit 7(Pierpont Road).

Three vehicles total were involved, two trucks and a semi-truck. One person was transported to the hospital while the others declined medical assistance, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s.

One witness, a vehicle passenger behind the accident, said, “sun was blinding up the hill and he couldn’t see anything.”

Westbound lanes, headed toward Morgantown, are closed. All traffic is being diverted off of the interstate at exit 10. Eastbound traffic is also backed up, according to WV511.

Officials are warning drivers in the area to be prepared to stop.

Mon. County Sheriff’s is investigating the incident.

