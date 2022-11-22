ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnesville, OH

Barnesville issues boil order after waterline repairs

WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PpVEj_0jKRtuym00

BARNESVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) – The Barnesville Water Department has announced a precautionary boil advisory related to emergency waterline repairs.

The affected areas include: Joe Jefferis Road, Mt. Olivett Road, Fairview Street, Mt. Olivett Road North East (Twp.174), Mt. Olivett Road North West, Penny Lane, Harry’s Ridge Road, Brad’s Way, Mt. Olivett North West, Farson Drive, Jackson St., Neptune Lane, Aries Lane, Church St., Main St. and the entire Mt. Olivet area.

This advisory also applies to any other area that experienced a loss in water pressure. It will stay in place for the next 48 hours.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAP

Wreck on Juliana and Fourth Street, car flipped on its side

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A crash happened earlier this afternoon at the Juliana and Fourth Street intersection. Officials say the wreck happened at around 12:20 p.m. as a Jeep was heading east on Fourth Street and a Chevy Traverse collided with the Jeep. Officials say the driver of the Chevy...
PARKERSBURG, WV
richlandsource.com

Canton man killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-71 in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD -- A Canton man was killed Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 in Morrow County, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Abraham Smith Jr., 55, of Canton, was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the scene, authorities stated.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Man arrested after vehicle pursuit in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Officials with the Wheeling Police Department stated that they arrested a man after responding to an alleged battery incident and engaging in a vehicular pursuit shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Officers were dispatched to Carins Pub on Chapline Street for a report of a disorder.   Arriving on scene, […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Thousands of shoppers flood to Cabela’s at The Highlands

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some rain did not stop shoppers from staking out overnight at The Highlands. Cabela’s opened their doors at 5 AM. And by 6:00 a.m., store officials say they counted 2,000 people!. Shoppers were seeking out camo hoodies being sold for $19.72 and kayak-paddle...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WBOY

1 person transported following vehicle accident in Marion County

BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person has been transported following a vehicle accident in Marion County. According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, an accident with entrapment was called in on U.S. Route 250 near Barrackville on Wednesday at 11:52 a.m. When first responders arrived on the scene,...
MARION COUNTY, WV
orbitmediaonline.com

Convenience store breaks ground

Sheetz, a convenience store and gas station, has officially broken ground northwest of the New Concord Interstate 70 and State Route 83 intersection. “We are looking forward to an exciting grand breaking ceremony when they open which we hope will be next year,” said Mayor Jennifer Lyle. The New...
NEW CONCORD, OH
WTAP

Firefighters responding to brush fire in Vienna

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A brush fire has been reported on the 700 block of Summit Road in Vienna, according to officials. The call came in at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Around 1/4 of an acre is involved. Vienna Volunteer Fire Department and Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department have just arrived...
VIENNA, WV
wtuz.com

I-77 Shut Down for Multiple Vehicle Crash

A significant accident caused a major interstate to be shut down for a couple of hours Tuesday evening. The New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded at 6:39 pm for a four-vehicle crash in Bolvar at exit 93. An investigation determined that a Freightliner box truck was...
BOLIVAR, OH
WHIZ

Shooting Suspect Arrested in Muskingum Co.

Licking County authorities are investigating a shooting Thursday night. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said they were alerted around 10pm that the suspect involved may be in the county. The sheriff reports that the suspect was taken into custody while walking along State Route 586 around 3am Friday near Canal...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
ycitynews.com

Sheetz coming to New Concord

A popular chain of convenience stores that are also known for having electric charging stations, as well as traditional gas pumps, has announced its newest location in the Village of New Concord, on the county’s far east side. The announcement comes after Sheetz, the establishment, already has had a...
NEW CONCORD, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Box truck overturns in 4-vehicle crash on I-77

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a four-vehicle crash on I-77 that sent drivers to the hospital and left a box truck carrying U.S. mail on its side. The crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday on I-77 near exit 93 for State...
BOLIVAR, OH
WTRF- 7News

Shop local: Plans for Wheeling’s Small Business Saturday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Hopefully you aren’t all shopped out from Black Friday because it’s about to be Small Business Saturday.  It’s the perfect chance to visit those local shops and find some perfect gifts for everyone on your list. As a bonus, you’re supporting businesses that help our area each and every day.  Small businesses […]
WHEELING, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Man Left Dead as Result of ATV Accident in Region

WDTV is reporting that officials said one man was killed in an ATV accident Monday evening in Ritchie County. The Ritchie County 911 Center said the accident happened on Staunton Turnpike near Burnt House around 6:50 p.m. Monday. It was a “rollover type” accident, according to officials. The ATV was...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
whbc.com

Addition to HOF Village Restaurant Row: Pizza Oven

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A local favorite is joining the other planned eateries in the Hall of Fame Village. Pizza Oven is planning a football-themed restaurant for the Fan Engagement Zone, set to open next Spring. That’ll make it 11 Stark County locations for the locally-based...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling man, AKA ‘Fuzz’ had drugs near Ohio County playground

A Wheeling man admitted to distributing methamphetamine, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld said. Ronald Shaw, also known as “Fuzz,” 51, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a Protected Location. Shaw had more than 50 grams of methamphetamine near Overbrook Playground […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Santa’s Wonderland is back at Cabela’s

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Santa’s Wonderland experience at Cabela’s at the Highlands is now underway. Families are able to enjoy free crafts, games and other fun activities before their photo op with Santa himself. Santa Wonderland’s runs through December 24 before Mr. Claus returns to the North Pole for the big night. Employees say this […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

76K+
Followers
9K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy