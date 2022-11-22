Lake Forest Hills Pre-K teacher charged with felony murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A Lake Forest Hills Elementary School pre-kindergarten teacher is behind bars and is being charged with felony murder.

According to arrest warrants, 38-year-old Stephanie Renee Overton was named a co-conspirator in the shooting death of 46-year-old Ahmed Jabari Hill.

On Monday, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year-old Angel Burley and charged her with murder.

Hill was reportedly struck by a bullet in his right leg Sunday on the 3500 block of Tullocks Hill Drive, according to warrants in the case. Hill was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Overton was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Richmond County School System said that Overton will be placed on administrative leave once she is released from jail. Pending the results of a state licensing board inquiry, additional personnel actions may be taken against Overton.

“We take the actions of our students and staff seriously and do our best to ensure that our classrooms are focused on teaching and learning,” said a Richmond County School System spokesperson in a statement.

