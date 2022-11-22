ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Lake Forest Hills Pre-K teacher charged with felony murder

By Joey Gill
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dXEct_0jKRtkOk00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A Lake Forest Hills Elementary School pre-kindergarten teacher is behind bars and is being charged with felony murder.

According to arrest warrants, 38-year-old Stephanie Renee Overton was named a co-conspirator in the shooting death of 46-year-old Ahmed Jabari Hill.

RELATED: Woman arrested, charged with Murder in death of 46-year-old Augusta man

On Monday, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year-old Angel Burley and charged her with murder.

Hill was reportedly struck by a bullet in his right leg Sunday on the 3500 block of Tullocks Hill Drive, according to warrants in the case. Hill was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

🚨 WJBF NewsChannel 6 is TRACKING CRIME where you live. Click here.

Overton was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Richmond County School System said that Overton will be placed on administrative leave once she is released from jail. Pending the results of a state licensing board inquiry, additional personnel actions may be taken against Overton.

“We take the actions of our students and staff seriously and do our best to ensure that our classrooms are focused on teaching and learning,” said a Richmond County School System spokesperson in a statement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 17

Mz. FightLikeABoss
3d ago

Co-conspirator? But what did she do? Did she pull the trigger, etc? Would love to have more details because a Pre-K teacher committing a crime like this is unthinkable. SMH

Reply(3)
9
Southern Comfort
3d ago

What's in the air at these schools? The kids are crazy trippin. Staff members have lost their minds. 😕

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

Augusta man wanted for Home Invasion, Kidnapping

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating an Augusta man. John Jackson is wanted in reference to a Home Invasion that occurred on November 15th at the High Point Crossing Apartments on Richmond Hill Road West. John Jackson may use the spelling “Jon” and goes by the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Man arrested in Emanuel County armed robbery case

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man in connection with an armed robbery is now in custody of the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, Horace Henry Weathersby, 30, robbed the convivence store at U.S. Highway 80 and Georgia Highway 121 in east Emanuel County, yesterday around 3:15 p.m.
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Man arrested over kidnapping, burglary in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a kidnapping and burglary case. According to authorities, Corrin Jeffrey Cannon, 25, was arrested Monday and charged with burglary in the first degree and kidnapping, for the incident that occurred on Nov. 14. According...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Aiken County authorities investigating Thanksgiving Eve shooting death

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WACH) --- The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the shooting death of an Augusta, Georgia man. North Augusta Department of Public Safety Officers responded to Riverview Park Wednesday night after a car was found down an embankment. Officers say the driver of the vehicle was...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta 23-year-old shot dead in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was riding through Riverview Park looking for deer Wednesday night. She found a dead man instead. Kevon D. Carlisle, 23, of Augusta, had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. His body was found...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
wfxg.com

3rd suspect sought in Tullocks Hill Dr. murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a third suspect in connection to a murder on Tullocks Hill Dr. Investigators are searching for nineteen-year-old Ricardo Daggett. He's described as being 6-feet-1-inch tall and around 160 lbs. On the day of the murder, he was seen leaving the scene in an SUV, possibly tan-colored. Investigators say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

3rd suspect sought in Glenn Hills killing of 46-year-old man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A third suspect is wanted in connection with a weekend fatal shooting in Augusta. Ricardo Daggett, 19, is wanted in connection with the murder of 46-year-old Ahmed Jabari Hill Sr. in the 3500 block of Tullocks Hill Drive, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

20-year-old suspect arrested in Hancock County killing

SPARTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a weekend fatal shooting in Sparta, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The shooting was reported early Saturday on College Avenue in Sparta, where Hancock County deputies found a man had been shot and was lying in the street.
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Richmond county coroner investigates Larkspur drive murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating the shooting of an Augusta man which led to his death death two days later. The coroner's office tells FOX54 the incident happened on Sunday, November 20th around 10:00pm. 49-year-old Lance Coleman was shot at least one time on...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

WANTED: Three suspects accused of robbing Hephzibah salon

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating three alleged Armed Robbery suspects. The three unknown subjects are wanted in reference to a Burglary that occurred on November 22, 2022 at Country Cuts Hair and Tanning Salon located at 2242 Hephzibah McBean Road.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County coroner’s investigates 2nd weekend shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating another weekend shooting that left one man dead. Coroner Mark Bowen says Lance Coleman, 49, of Augusta, was shot at least one time on the 2900 block of Larkspur Drive on Nov. 20 around 10:01 p.m. ELSEWHERE IN...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wach.com

Aiken County women arrested after committing identity fraud

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An Aiken County woman was arrested after SLED officials say she went to a North Augusta DMV, pretending to be someone else. Officials say 42-year-old Melissa Redd of Warrenville walked into a DMV and told employees that she was someone else without that other person's knowledge.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wgac.com

Man Murdered in Richmond County

A man was murdered in Richmond County early this afternoon. Coroner Mark Bowen said 46-year-old Ahmed Jabari Hill Sr. of Augusta was shot at least one time at his home in the 3500 block of Tullocks Hill Dr. in the Glenn Hills subdivision. Hill was pronounced dead just before 1:00...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy