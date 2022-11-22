Read full article on original website
Central Florida workers prepare for Small Business Saturday
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – When you walk into LiveTrends Boutique in downtown Winter Garden, you’ll see all sorts of plants, from small ones to big ones. Small Business Saturday, which encourages holiday shopping at local stores the day after Black Friday, is Nov. 26, and workers said they are looking forward to seeing familiar -- and new -- faces.
Ask Trooper Steve: Can I leave my car running while pumping gas?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Thanksgiving, “Can I leave my car running while pumping gas?”. [TRENDING:...
Near-record warmth in Central Florida on Black Friday
ORLANDO, Fla. – After thick fog burns off Black Friday, most of Central Florida will see a mix of clouds and sun. A passing shower is possible later in the day, but most will be dry. With the help of a little extra sunshine, highs jump into the low...
Passidomo points to housing, wildlife corridor as Florida Senate priorities
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Armed with a large majority, Naples Republican Kathleen Passidomo outlined what she described as a voter-supported “conservative agenda” as she became Florida Senate president Tuesday. Passidomo, who was formally elected president during an organization session of the Legislature, stressed a need to expand parental...
Next act for Palin unclear after Alaska House losses
JUNEAU, Alaska – Republican Sarah Palin re-emerged in Alaska politics over a decade after resigning as governor with hopes of winning the state’s U.S. House seat. She had a lot going for her: unbeatable name recognition, the backing of former President Donald Trump in a state he carried twice, an unrivaled ability to attract national media attention.
Light Up Mount Dora Saturday kicks off month of Christmas events
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – On Saturday, the holidays will light up along Lake Dora to kick off a month of holiday events in the city of Mount Dora. This year, Light Up Mount Dora is taking place along the Lake Dora Waterfront. The event starts Saturday at 3:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.
