Dayton, OH

Local organizations partner to provide free Thanksgiving meals for 1,000 residents

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
DAYTON — The 3rd annual ‘West Dayton Give back: Give Thanks Initiative’ is coming to Dayton Wednesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with Montgomery County Administrative Services.

Montgomery County Strategic Initiatives teamed up with Dayton Young Black Professionals, Miami Valley meals, local businesses and other organizations to provide frozen and ready-to-reheat Thanksgiving dinners to 1,000 residents, the spokesperson said in a release obtained by News Center 7.

“Our community is made up of helpers, who are deeply invested in progress and its people and we thank each and every person who puts their trust in us to provide warmth and nourishment through our meals to those who need it,” Executive Director of Miami Valley Meals, Amanda DeLotelle, said.

Residents can drive-thru to pick up meals on Wednesday, Nov 23rd., from 12 p.m. through 3 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club Dayton at 1828 W Stewart St., and at the Omega Baptist Church at 1821 Emerson Ave in Dayton, the spokesperson said.

Families will also receive a winter kit including items such as gloves, socks, hand and foot warmers and more, the spokesperson said.

Commissioner Judy Dodge stated that many residents need this support right now.

“While some are still recovering from the financial toll caused by the pandemic, others are facing new struggles caused by inflation,” Dodge said. “To be able to provide families in our area with a Thanksgiving meal gives them more than something to eat. It gives them comfort.”

This drive-thru event is made possible through sponsors like Montgomery County, Premier Health, Dayton Children’s, Hall Hunger Initiative and others, the spokesperson said.

“Being a sponsor for this event feels great but meeting these families and seeing how much this means to them first-hand helps us connect with the residents we serve,” Director of Strategic Initiatives for Montgomery County, Haley Carretta, said.

This event operates on a first come, first serve basis, the spokesperson said in the release.

For more information on additional meal distribution sites, visit the Miami Valley Meals website.

WHIO Dayton

