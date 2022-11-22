ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTSM

Takeaways from NMSU officials holding news conference to discuss shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – In the aftermath of a deadly shooting on the University of New Mexico’s campus last weekend that involved New Mexico State men’s basketball player Mike Peake, NMSU officials held their first news conference to discuss it on Wednesday. NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu; Director of Athletics Mario Moccia; and Dean […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Former NMSU player involved in October UNM fight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former New Mexico State University player, and current UTEP player, was allegedly involved in a first between UNM and NMSU students. Witnesses say that Mario McKinney can be seen punching someone on the ground in this fight. McKinney was pulled from the roster on Tuesday in their game against Alcorn State. […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: UNM, NMSU speak on canceled games

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – UNM men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino spoke ahead of the Lobo class this weekend, and addressed the the canceled games against rival NMSU. “You know it’s just horrible,” Pitino said. “It’s horrible obviously for the people impacted, but also for the community and the state and the fan bases. I mean there’s […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Family of Brandon Travis disputes police account of shooting at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – The family of the 19-year old University of New Mexico student who was killed Nov. 19 in a shooting that also injured New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake is disputing the police account of what took place.  The family of the deceased Brandon Travis have started a petition on Change.org […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
High School Football PRO

Albuquerque, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Albuquerque, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Cleveland High School football team will have a game with La Cueva High School on November 26, 2022, 12:00:00.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lobo football finish the season on a losing streak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM Lobos fell short in their attempt to win a Mountain West Conference game for the 2022 season. The Lobos fell at Colorado State 17-0 Friday. CSU freshman quarterback Clay Millen threw a pair of touchdown passes to help the Rams close out their senior night with a victory. For the Lobos, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
High School Football PRO

Santa Fe, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Santa Fe, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Ruidoso High School football team will have a game with St. Michael's High School on November 26, 2022, 12:00:00.
RUIDOSO, NM
KRQE News 13

Family of UNM student killed in shooting speaks out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More information is coming to light about the University of New Mexico student who was killed over the weekend. Brandon Travis was not from New Mexico but from Inglewood, California. Neither police nor UNM have released information about him but News 13 has found a Change.org and GoFundMe posted by his family, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
klaq.com

Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting

Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
LAS CRUCES, NM
rrobserver.com

Rams hope for first win next week in Artesia

Your team drops its first two games in Texas, where the teams got a head start on hoop season. Then, your next three games are on the road again, leading off with perennial powerhouse Hobbs, in Artesia Thursday. at the City of Champions Classic. Such is life for Rio Rancho...
ARTESIA, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM student accused in campus shooting released until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Smith, one of the University of New Mexico students accused in connection with the deadly on-campus shooting, will be released while awaiting trial. While he will be released, Smith won’t be staying in New Mexico. He will be going to Plano, Texas to live with his mom. The state hat to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

One of Our 50 Is Missing: November 2022

National media had a field day over a spelling error too large to miss. In July, the New Mexico Department of Transportation upgraded a truck-size directional sign on I-40 that told motorists which way to go if they wanted to reach “Albuqueque.” After about a week, a new sign appeared that restored the missing r to the state’s largest and most easily misspelled city. But a few folks wondered if the department should just go all-in on r’s. Named for Spain’s Duke of Alburquerque, the city’s name once bore two r’s. Tales of how the first one was lost differ, but it seems destined to stay missing … forrreverrr.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in northeast Albuquerque

APD: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in northeast Albuquerque. APD: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in northeast …. APD: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in northeast Albuquerque. Man who stole thousands in merchandise takes plea …. Man who stole thousands in merchandise takes plea deal. New Mexico United launch new...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

