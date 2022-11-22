Read full article on original website
NMSU addresses deadly shooting on UNM campus involving NMSU basketball player
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is finally speaking out about the deadly shooting on Saturday at UNM involving an NMSU basketball player. Police say UNM students Brandon Travis, Jonathan Smith, and two others lured Michael Peake to campus with plans to jump him. Police say they wanted payback after a fight with Peake […]
Takeaways from NMSU officials holding news conference to discuss shooting
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – In the aftermath of a deadly shooting on the University of New Mexico’s campus last weekend that involved New Mexico State men’s basketball player Mike Peake, NMSU officials held their first news conference to discuss it on Wednesday. NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu; Director of Athletics Mario Moccia; and Dean […]
Former NMSU player involved in October UNM fight
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former New Mexico State University player, and current UTEP player, was allegedly involved in a first between UNM and NMSU students. Witnesses say that Mario McKinney can be seen punching someone on the ground in this fight. McKinney was pulled from the roster on Tuesday in their game against Alcorn State. […]
Sports Desk: UNM, NMSU speak on canceled games
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – UNM men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino spoke ahead of the Lobo class this weekend, and addressed the the canceled games against rival NMSU. “You know it’s just horrible,” Pitino said. “It’s horrible obviously for the people impacted, but also for the community and the state and the fan bases. I mean there’s […]
Family of Brandon Travis disputes police account of shooting at UNM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – The family of the 19-year old University of New Mexico student who was killed Nov. 19 in a shooting that also injured New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake is disputing the police account of what took place. The family of the deceased Brandon Travis have started a petition on Change.org […]
Albuquerque, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Lobo football finish the season on a losing streak
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM Lobos fell short in their attempt to win a Mountain West Conference game for the 2022 season. The Lobos fell at Colorado State 17-0 Friday. CSU freshman quarterback Clay Millen threw a pair of touchdown passes to help the Rams close out their senior night with a victory. For the Lobos, […]
Student charged in New Mexico campus shooting is released
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A University of New Mexico student was released from jail Wednesday after being accused of plotting with friends to confront a basketball player from a rival university, resulting in the shooting death of one UNM student and the wounding of the player. A state district...
New Mexico State heads to Liberty with shot at bowl eligibility on its mind
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State has been to just one bowl game in the last 62 years and the thought that they’d have a chance to do so in 2022 with two games left seemed preposterous as recently as September. However, the 4-6 Aggies find themselves in the position to replicate what […]
Santa Fe, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Family of UNM student killed in shooting speaks out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More information is coming to light about the University of New Mexico student who was killed over the weekend. Brandon Travis was not from New Mexico but from Inglewood, California. Neither police nor UNM have released information about him but News 13 has found a Change.org and GoFundMe posted by his family, […]
Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting
Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
Rams hope for first win next week in Artesia
Your team drops its first two games in Texas, where the teams got a head start on hoop season. Then, your next three games are on the road again, leading off with perennial powerhouse Hobbs, in Artesia Thursday. at the City of Champions Classic. Such is life for Rio Rancho...
New Mexico State freshman Bol Kuir discusses his transfer to San Diego
San Diego landed a commitment from New Mexico State transfer Bol Kuir. The 7-foot-3, 220 pound big man signed with the Toreros after receiving interest from Boise State, Georgia Tech, Miami among other programs. “I chose San Diego because when I went there I watched them play and practice and...
City unveils new shade structure to commemorate West Mesa murders victims
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been more than a decade since the discovery of 11 buried women in the West Mesa, and the case is still unsolved. The victims have not been forgotten. Friday at Women’s Memorial Park, the city unveiled a new structure to honor the victims. Eleanor Griego is the mother of Julie Nieto, who […]
UNM student accused in campus shooting released until trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Smith, one of the University of New Mexico students accused in connection with the deadly on-campus shooting, will be released while awaiting trial. While he will be released, Smith won’t be staying in New Mexico. He will be going to Plano, Texas to live with his mom. The state hat to […]
Watch New Mexico St. vs. San Diego: TV channel, live stream info, start time
San Diego @ New Mexico St. Current Records: San Diego 4-1; New Mexico St. 1-1 The San Diego Toreros will take on the New Mexico St. Aggies at 9:30 p.m. ET Friday at Orleans Arena. San Diego will be strutting in after a victory while New Mexico St. will be stumbling in from a loss.
One of Our 50 Is Missing: November 2022
National media had a field day over a spelling error too large to miss. In July, the New Mexico Department of Transportation upgraded a truck-size directional sign on I-40 that told motorists which way to go if they wanted to reach “Albuqueque.” After about a week, a new sign appeared that restored the missing r to the state’s largest and most easily misspelled city. But a few folks wondered if the department should just go all-in on r’s. Named for Spain’s Duke of Alburquerque, the city’s name once bore two r’s. Tales of how the first one was lost differ, but it seems destined to stay missing … forrreverrr.
APD: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in northeast Albuquerque
APD: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in northeast Albuquerque. APD: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in northeast …. APD: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in northeast Albuquerque. Man who stole thousands in merchandise takes plea …. Man who stole thousands in merchandise takes plea deal. New Mexico United launch new...
Do you recognize this face? Albuquerque Police use facial reconstruction to help 1996 cold case
Do you recognize this face? Albuquerque Police use facial reconstruction to help 1996 cold case. Do you recognize this face? Albuquerque Police use …. Do you recognize this face? Albuquerque Police use facial reconstruction to help 1996 cold case. APD: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in northeast …. APD: Domestic...
