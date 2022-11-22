Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Times News
Local stores have a lot to offer shoppers
Employees of Construction Clearance spent part of the day Monday preparing the Lansford store for one of the biggest shopping times of the year. Like other local businesses, Construction Clearance will have a special sale on Small Business Saturday. “We have a lot going on. We’re doing Black Friday and...
Coats for Kids drive held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — One group in Scranton is doing its part to keep children warm this winter. The non-profit organization Knights of Columbus sponsored a Coats for Kids drive at St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen on Friday. People could stop in from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to grab...
wkok.com
Here. For Good. Provides Relief for Single Mom of Three
MILTON – A single mom of three is navigating this holiday season a little easier, thanks to help from the Salvation Army’s Here. For Good. campaign. 26-year-old Hillary Whipple says of Milton this is her third time benefiting from the campaign and first found out about it on social media, “It just helps to know that your kids will have more than what you can give them by yourself. So when they wake up in the morning, they see more under the tree. It’s just nice.”
WNEP-TV 16
Jerry's For All Seasons
DUNMORE, Pa. — This is a paid segment sponsored by Jerry's For All Seasons. Each year, Jerry's For All Seasons turns its 40,000 square foot garden center into a winter wonderland. Jackie Lewandoski meets up with Allison Longo to find out what they have to offer for this holiday season.
Students to the rescue at short-staffed grocery stores
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — As families scramble to Redners in Shenandoah to get the last items on their Thanksgiving grocery lists, students from both Schuylkill Technology Center campuses are volunteering to help employees and customers during one of the busiest food shopping days of the year. "We're here to...
Electric City Trolley Museum reopens
SCRANTON, Pa. — Friday was the re-opening day for the Electric City Trolley Museum. Issues with the heating system forced the National Park Service to close the museum's doors last week. The museum kicked off the holiday season with 'Elf on the Shelf' Friday. Santa Claus will stop by...
Plenty of fun to be had after the turkey is done
SCRANTON, Pa. — As the Thanksgiving holiday wound down, Scranton's Bob Shumaker and his family headed out to the front sidewalk for a game of corn hole. "We have our family here today, in laws and out laws and all different types of people." Shumaker said, "and it's such a beautiful day that we are outside playing some corn hole."
Free Thanksgiving meals in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Volunteers with American Rescue Workers are handing out Thanksgiving meals to dozens of people in the Williamsport area. Every Thanksgiving, the organization strives to provide meals to those in need on the holiday. "In addition to the 70 shelter residents that we are serving today at...
See 'The Nutcracker' for free in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Christmas came a little early for those who love theatre. All performances of 'The Nutcracker' at the Ballet Theatre of Scranton are free!. The dance company says it is a gift to the community. Theatre at North held the first two performances Friday. If you didn't...
Kicking off Winterfest at Bloomsburg Fairgrounds
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The buildings at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds have been transformed into a winter wonderland for Winterfest in Columbia County. "Winterfest is a vendor event where people can come do their Christmas shopping, but we are also having a ton of entertainment this year; we have something for the whole family," said Leighann Hunter, Winterfest Committee.
WFMZ-TV Online
Organizations across Berks serve Thanksgiving meals to those in need
READING, Pa. - From Maria's on Penn Street to the Hope Rescue Mission on North Sixth Street and Haymakers on Walnut: Volunteers with area organizations served warm meals to thousands of people who could not make or afford to make their own meal and those who had no one to eat their supper with on Thanksgiving.
23rd year for Dickson City Dinner
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A Thanksgiving tradition for more than 20 years in Lackawanna County. A free Thanksgiving dinner was held at the Eagle Fire Hall in Dickson City Thursday. Anyone in need of a meal in the mid-valley area was invited. The dinner runs completely on donations from...
uncoveringpa.com
11 of the Most Festive Walk-Through Christmas Displays in Pennsylvania
One of the best things about Pennsylvania during the holiday season is how many great places there are to see Christmas lights. And while a large number of them are drive-through lights, there are also some really fantastic walk-through Christmas displays in PA. Over my many years of traveling the...
Forty Fort hosts free holiday dinner
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Families were able to grab turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes at a takeout dinner in Luzerne County. Members of the Forty Fort United Methodist Church teamed up to make the holiday a bit more special for anyone in need of a helping hand. Nearly 4-hundred...
Bloomsburg hosts 4th Annual Winterfest
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thousands of people headed to the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds on Friday to check out the fourth annual Winterfest. Winterfest has over 180 vendors selling everything from holiday-themed crafts, decorations, and clothing to wine and food. As well as a few local breweries. “I’m glad it’s not raining, the good lord let […]
Scranton Times Tower Lighting kicks off the 2022 holiday season
SCRANTON, Pa. — The lighting of the radio tower came just after 6 p.m. It was the culmination of a busy night downtown. The block party outside the Scranton Times Building packed an entire block of Penn Avenue for hours. Thousands turned out, the crowd spilling over onto adjacent...
Pie Day 5K in Billtown
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — For the sixth year in a row, Cecilia Fink has organized the Pie Day 5K run on Thanksgiving Day in Williamsport. "They are going to start over here on Pine Street, and they will run straight out by Penn College, cut down a street, and come back. It is a pretty easy loop," said Fink.
‘Friends of the Poor’ provide Thanksgiving baskets for those in need in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A food drive in the Electric City is helping feed thousands of people for Thanksgiving. The Friends of the Poor Family to Family Food Drive just wrapped up. Thousands of 15-pound turkeys were given away with all the fixings for families to enjoy tomorrow. “I’m very grateful in order to […]
Toys for Tots campaign gets underway in the Poconos
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Toys are starting to fill donation bins inside the Armed Forces Career Center near Stroudsburg. They'll go to many families across Monroe County who rely on the donations. "We're having more families in need than we've seen before because these are hard times for everybody. Having...
WFMZ-TV Online
Salvation Army distributes hundreds of turkeys in Reading
READING, Pa. — Hundreds of families in Berks County that may have gone without a Thanksgiving feast on Thursday will now be able to enjoy a turkey and many of the fixings. The Salvation Army of Reading and its volunteers handed out close to 900 boxes of food, including turkeys, to people in need on Tuesday.
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0