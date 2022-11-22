The Carbone vs. Carbone’s Debate is Settled, Duro Hospitality Quietly Expands, and Dallas Taco Spots Star on Netflix

Zoo To Do 2022 (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio) One of my favorite childhood books was Maurice Sendak’s Where The Wild Things Are. I dreamed of being Max. Particularly because of that fun wolf costume he gets to wear (note to self — I’ve apparently chosen by 2023 Halloween costume). Obviously then, one of my favorite Dallas charity events to attend annually is Zoo To Do. Benefitting the Dallas Zoo and presented by the Eugene McDermott Foundation, this year’s party was dubbed “Wild and Wonderful” and it lived up to it. We found ourselves amongst a menagerie of feathered, fluffy, indigenous, feral … guests. And of course, the animals were adorable.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO