The Carbone vs. Carbone’s Debate is Settled, Duro Hospitality Quietly Expands, and Dallas Taco Spots Star on Netflix

Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
Herschel Walker is in a Run-off For Georgia Senate But He Lives in TexasTom HandyTexas State
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonaldsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Why did Herschel Walker receive a tax break in Texas?Ash JurbergTexas State
papercitymag.com
The Importance of Important at Cantoni Trade — With Richard Mishaan and Stewart Manger at TXDW Dallas
Stewart Manger, Chesie Breen, Richard Mishaan, Philip Gorrivan (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo) New York designers Richard Mishaan and Stewart Manger dialogued in an illustrated panel on the “Importance of Important: Art, Furniture, and Objects” moderated by Chesie Breen at the sprawling Design District Showroom of Cantoni Trade. Both designers have new books out — Mishaan’s third, Design: Architecture and Interiors (Vendome), and Manger’s first, Romancing the Home: Stylish Interiors for a Modern Life (Rizzoli) — which they inscribed and signed following the talk.
Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
CHEERS! $225,000 ‘Shark Tank’ Deal With Mark Cuban Scored By Black-Owned Wine Brand From Dallas
Entrepreneurs know how intricate their business pitches must be in order to conquer the Shark Tank. While some have come out ripped to shreds, others have left the tank with major investment deals. Husband and wife team Whitney and Chaz Gates recently landed a $225,000 deal with ‘Shark’ investor Mark...
Top 12 New Restaurants In Collin County To Try Before The Year Ends
This year is almost over. What better time to look back at the new restaurants and bars that graced our palates? Here is Local Profile’s best of new restaurants list for 2022. If you missed any of these, there is still time this year to check them out. We...
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Selena Gomez is famous for her singing and acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
advocatemag.com
Bizzy Burger opens near Galleria
Bizzy Burger is our neighborhood’s latest burger spot, and it just opened today. It’s the concept of Pei Wei co-founder Mark Brezinski and Chili’s co-creator Larry Levine. It’s located near the Galleria at 13251 Montfort Drive. The aim of Bizzy Burger is to keep a small menu and be an “anti-chain,” according to Dallas News.
papercitymag.com
Holiday Lights and Ice Skating Rinks You Need to Have On Your Nice List — Fort Worth and Houston Embrace the Lightscape Spirit
The Japanese Garden's new arched bridge reflects in the water at Lightscape. (Photo by Courtney Dabney) Lightscape has arrived in Texas, with three different holiday light wonderlands in Houston, Fort Worth and San Antonio. The 120 acre Fort Worth Botanic Garden is the backdrop for Lightscape Fort Worth, which is set along an illuminated walking trail winding through the gardens and epic rose garden, as well as through the Japanese Garden with its maple trees and brand new arched bridge on full display. Reliant Energy provides the light and Sony Music is in charge of the seasonal soundtrack during your walking tour.
fox4news.com
North Texans line up outside retail stores to land Black Friday deals amid inflation
DALLAS - The growing popularity of online holiday shopping is still not enough to kill a post-Thanksgiving tradition. Inflation is pushing many North Texas shoppers to look for deals this week. For budgets squeezed by higher prices for food and other essentials, waking up early and braving the crowds was...
mysweetcharity.com
Crystal Charity Ball’s Circle of Angels Took Off With A Slow Start But It Was Worth The Stall
Considered one of the fun events leading up to the annual Crystal Charity Ball, the Circle of Angels dinner on Tuesday, October 25, in the Pecan Room at Old Parkland appeared to suffer from the season’s valet challenges. In trying to enter the Old Parkland grounds, luxury vehicles were...
Your Guide To Holiday Carriage Rides In North Texas
“Dashing through the lack of snow (because, Texas) in a one-or-two-horse open sleigh, through Dallas TX you go, laughing all the way…” Can you imagine it? With these carriage rides, you don’t have to just imagine this magical tradition at all!. If it’s Highland Park Christmas lights...
Dallas Observer
Best Dark Bars to Hide In and Other Fun Things on this Post-Turkey Weekend
Each week we like to dig around and find unique, boozy and indulgent things to get into around Dallas. It might be a festival, a social gathering of like-minded imbibers at a brewery, a special dinner or a pop-up. Here's what we're excited about this week. Need something to entertain...
New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonalds
Thanks to Dallas entrepreneur Mark Brezinski, burger fans in Dallas now have a new option to try. Brezinski is well known for creating the Asian fusion restaurant Pei Wei and other popular restaurants, including Velvet Taco, Bengal Coast, Tin Star, and Marugame. Now along with co-founder Larry Lavin, he has opened Bizzy Burger.
papercitymag.com
Scenes from Dallas’ Annual Zoo To Do 2022
Zoo To Do 2022 (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio) One of my favorite childhood books was Maurice Sendak’s Where The Wild Things Are. I dreamed of being Max. Particularly because of that fun wolf costume he gets to wear (note to self — I’ve apparently chosen by 2023 Halloween costume). Obviously then, one of my favorite Dallas charity events to attend annually is Zoo To Do. Benefitting the Dallas Zoo and presented by the Eugene McDermott Foundation, this year’s party was dubbed “Wild and Wonderful” and it lived up to it. We found ourselves amongst a menagerie of feathered, fluffy, indigenous, feral … guests. And of course, the animals were adorable.
theevreport.com
Lucid Motors Opens First Retail Studio Location in Texas
NEWARK, Calif. – Lucid Motors, setting new standards with the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market, announced the official opening of its first Studio location in the state of Texas. This Studio opening marks 29 Lucid Studio and service center locations open in North America and 32 globally, including the recent opening in Geneva, Switzerland.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Talent Behind the Ice Sculptures At The Gaylord Texan
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the famous ice sculptures at the Gaylord Texan Resort have made a huge comeback. But who are the artists behind the incredible creations?. NBC 5 got a behind-the-scenes look at the people who make the ice come to life. It’s a...
Dallas Observer
Impersonators Tell Us Their Wildest Experiences With Fans
Dallas may not be Hollywood, but we certainly have our own constellation of local stars — and locals who impersonate other stars. Many actors, dancers and drag performers can uncannily imitate some of our favorite icons, and they make a living performing throughout the city. But fame comes with a downside, even if these impersonators aren’t famous themselves.
Marcus senior earns major role in star-studded Christmas movie
Claire Capek has filmed hundreds of auditions. She’s also memorized thousands of pages of scripts, wowed casting directors at nearly every turn, and kept her chin up despite her fair share of no callbacks — all with the belief that her first big acting break was somewhere out there in the universe.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas TX
Bonnie And Clyde Were Outlaws Who Committed Crimes. Bonnie Parker's headstone is a simple upright stone that states, "Tyner." Bonnie's grave is next to a row of shrubs and giant spruce trees. Her gravesite is easy to miss, but visitors enjoy coming to pay their respects. Bonnie and Clyde were...
CandysDirt.com
Chill Out: Cold Cities Top the List of Best U.S. Housing Markets for October
At first glance, a headline pronouncing that the “hottest housing markets” don’t include any Texas cities could drive house hunters to dream of a white Christmas up north or on the East Coast. Dallas-Fort Worth was not among the top 10 metro housing markets for October. In...
dallasexpress.com
Why the High Cost of Living in Dallas-Fort Worth?
The cost of living is up in DFW, but is it all down to inflation?. As The Dallas Express reported earlier this month, the DFW housing market has begun to cool, but prices were still up over 20% annually at the end of the summer. And it is not just...
