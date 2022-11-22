ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Carbone vs. Carbone’s Debate is Settled, Duro Hospitality Quietly Expands, and Dallas Taco Spots Star on Netflix

By Megan Ziots
papercitymag.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
papercitymag.com

The Importance of Important at Cantoni Trade — With Richard Mishaan and Stewart Manger at TXDW Dallas

Stewart Manger, Chesie Breen, Richard Mishaan, Philip Gorrivan (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo) New York designers Richard Mishaan and Stewart Manger dialogued in an illustrated panel on the “Importance of Important: Art, Furniture, and Objects” moderated by Chesie Breen at the sprawling Design District Showroom of Cantoni Trade. Both designers have new books out — Mishaan’s third, Design: Architecture and Interiors (Vendome), and Manger’s first, Romancing the Home: Stylish Interiors for a Modern Life (Rizzoli) — which they inscribed and signed following the talk.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
BEDFORD, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Selena Gomez is famous for her singing and acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
FORT WORTH, TX
advocatemag.com

Bizzy Burger opens near Galleria

Bizzy Burger is our neighborhood’s latest burger spot, and it just opened today. It’s the concept of Pei Wei co-founder Mark Brezinski and Chili’s co-creator Larry Levine. It’s located near the Galleria at 13251 Montfort Drive. The aim of Bizzy Burger is to keep a small menu and be an “anti-chain,” according to Dallas News.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Holiday Lights and Ice Skating Rinks You Need to Have On Your Nice List — Fort Worth and Houston Embrace the Lightscape Spirit

The Japanese Garden's new arched bridge reflects in the water at Lightscape. (Photo by Courtney Dabney) Lightscape has arrived in Texas, with three different holiday light wonderlands in Houston, Fort Worth and San Antonio. The 120 acre Fort Worth Botanic Garden is the backdrop for Lightscape Fort Worth, which is set along an illuminated walking trail winding through the gardens and epic rose garden, as well as through the Japanese Garden with its maple trees and brand new arched bridge on full display. Reliant Energy provides the light and Sony Music is in charge of the seasonal soundtrack during your walking tour.
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

Your Guide To Holiday Carriage Rides In North Texas

“Dashing through the lack of snow (because, Texas) in a one-or-two-horse open sleigh, through Dallas TX you go, laughing all the way…” Can you imagine it? With these carriage rides, you don’t have to just imagine this magical tradition at all!. If it’s Highland Park Christmas lights...
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonalds

Thanks to Dallas entrepreneur Mark Brezinski, burger fans in Dallas now have a new option to try. Brezinski is well known for creating the Asian fusion restaurant Pei Wei and other popular restaurants, including Velvet Taco, Bengal Coast, Tin Star, and Marugame. Now along with co-founder Larry Lavin, he has opened Bizzy Burger.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Scenes from Dallas’ Annual Zoo To Do 2022

Zoo To Do 2022 (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio) One of my favorite childhood books was Maurice Sendak’s Where The Wild Things Are. I dreamed of being Max. Particularly because of that fun wolf costume he gets to wear (note to self — I’ve apparently chosen by 2023 Halloween costume). Obviously then, one of my favorite Dallas charity events to attend annually is Zoo To Do. Benefitting the Dallas Zoo and presented by the Eugene McDermott Foundation, this year’s party was dubbed “Wild and Wonderful” and it lived up to it. We found ourselves amongst a menagerie of feathered, fluffy, indigenous, feral … guests. And of course, the animals were adorable.
DALLAS, TX
theevreport.com

Lucid Motors Opens First Retail Studio Location in Texas

NEWARK, Calif. – Lucid Motors, setting new standards with the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market, announced the official opening of its first Studio location in the state of Texas. This Studio opening marks 29 Lucid Studio and service center locations open in North America and 32 globally, including the recent opening in Geneva, Switzerland.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Talent Behind the Ice Sculptures At The Gaylord Texan

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the famous ice sculptures at the Gaylord Texan Resort have made a huge comeback. But who are the artists behind the incredible creations?. NBC 5 got a behind-the-scenes look at the people who make the ice come to life. It’s a...
GRAPEVINE, TX
Dallas Observer

Impersonators Tell Us Their Wildest Experiences With Fans

Dallas may not be Hollywood, but we certainly have our own constellation of local stars — and locals who impersonate other stars. Many actors, dancers and drag performers can uncannily imitate some of our favorite icons, and they make a living performing throughout the city. But fame comes with a downside, even if these impersonators aren’t famous themselves.
DALLAS, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas TX

Bonnie And Clyde Were Outlaws Who Committed Crimes. Bonnie Parker's headstone is a simple upright stone that states, "Tyner." Bonnie's grave is next to a row of shrubs and giant spruce trees. Her gravesite is easy to miss, but visitors enjoy coming to pay their respects. Bonnie and Clyde were...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Why the High Cost of Living in Dallas-Fort Worth?

The cost of living is up in DFW, but is it all down to inflation?. As The Dallas Express reported earlier this month, the DFW housing market has begun to cool, but prices were still up over 20% annually at the end of the summer. And it is not just...
DALLAS, TX

