The City of Goleta would like to remind the community to please join us, along with the Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation (SB ACT), and City Net, this Monday, November 28, from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. for a virtual meeting to discuss the Goleta Homelessness "Regional Action Plan." Please note, the meeting is this Monday following the Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend.

GOLETA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO