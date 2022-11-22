Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unarmed Black man shot in head by Deputy. Body-cam showsJamel El AminAlexandria, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Calvary Lady Cavalier Volleyball Headed Back To State TournamentUnder The Radar NWLAAlexandria, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
kalb.com
Holiday Light Safari opens at Alexandria Zoo
Five local teams are in action tonight in the Quarterfinals. The KALB Sports Team previews three of these matchups: St. James vs Avoyelles, Many vs Rosepine & Iowa vs Leesville. Laurie Bolden - Golden Apple Winner. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Meet this week’s Golden Apple-winning teacher from Pineville Elementary...
kalb.com
Pineville working to restore and modernize Old Town Hall Museum
Alexandria Police are investigating after two men were reportedly arguing outside of Sneaker House on North Mall Drive in Alexandria and allegedly began shooting at each other. |. The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning around 11:30 a.m. on 12th and Magnolia Streets. NFL Lineman...
louisianaradionetwork.com
900-acre solar farm coming to St. Landry Parish
The St Landry Parish Council has approved the parish’s first solar farm project. Officials say construction will begin next year on a 900-acre site in a rural area north of Opelousas. Lightsource BP development manager Jack Steele says it is expected to be operational by end of 2024. He says solar power is great for the environment and an effective way to produce energy.
kalb.com
NPSO recovers nearly $20,000 worth of stolen fishing equipment on Cane River
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Natchez man incarcerated in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on unrelated charges has been arrested in connection with a series of thefts on Cane River. NPSO said that beginning in September, they began investigating several cases of fishing equipment and gas being stolen from...
kalb.com
Sweet Celebrations 11/25/22
The Holiday Light Safari has kicked off at the Alexandria Zoo on Masonic Drive!. Five local teams are in action tonight in the Quarterfinals. The KALB Sports Team previews three of these matchups: St. James vs Avoyelles, Many vs Rosepine & Iowa vs Leesville. Laurie Bolden - Golden Apple Winner.
Six days after Louisiana grain elevator fire sparked evacuations, firefighters continue battling flames inside tank
Over Thanksgiving, Catahoula Parish firefighters continued working to put out a grain elevator fire in Jonesville that has been burning for nearly a week. Firefighters were dispatched to Bunge Grain at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday. Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department also assisted with evacuating the Trinity Road neighborhood that surrounds the facility because of a risk of the 1.5 million bushel tank exploding, said Pam Patten, who is the public relations officer with Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office.
brproud.com
Person walking bike along Louisiana highway hit, killed by vehicle
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened in St. Landry Parish Wednesday night. LSP confirmed a victim, now identified as 38-year-old Aaron Nathan Washington of Opelousas, died after being hit by a car near the intersection of Hwy 190 and LA 104 Wednesday.
kalb.com
Suspects sought for shooting outside Sneaker House in Alexandria
The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning around 11:30 a.m. on 12th and Magnolia Streets. For the third straight year, Oliver Jr. has found a way to put meals on the table for the people of Marksville. Pineville working to restore and modernize Old Town...
Louisiana mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week
A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges.
Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured
Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 23, 2022, that on November 22, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 26 about 2 miles south of LA Highway 104 in Allen Parish. Glen Ray Thompson, 65, of Basile, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
kalb.com
APD investigating shooting at 12th and Magnolia Streets
Alexandria Police are investigating after two men were reportedly arguing outside of Sneaker House on North Mall Drive in Alexandria and allegedly began shooting at each other. |. For the third straight year, Oliver Jr. has found a way to put meals on the table for the people of Marksville.
Video footage of fatal police shooting in Louisiana released
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Footage of a fatal traffic stop in central Louisiana between a Black motorist and white officer, which spiraled into a 30-second struggle on the ground before the officer fired his weapon, has been released by state police. Ben Crump, a prominent civil rights attorney representing the family of Derrick J. […]
Person walking bike now dead after hit-and-run on Hwy 190
Hit-and-run crash in St. Landry Parish leaves an Opelousas man dead.
kalb.com
KALB’s Bulletin Material: Predicting Quarterfinals Matchups around Cenla
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Four games are in action around the state impacting our local five local teams that are looking to advance to the quarterfinals. Mary Margaret Ellison and Dylan Domangue have tied again for the second straight week with a 43-16 overall record. After only predicting two games correctly last week, Elijah Nixon is six games back at 37-22.
kalb.com
Thanksgiving reunion
Five local teams are in action tonight in the Quarterfinals. The KALB Sports Team previews three of these matchups: St. James vs Avoyelles, Many vs Rosepine & Iowa vs Leesville. Laurie Bolden - Golden Apple Winner. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meet this week’s Golden Apple-winning teacher from Pineville Elementary...
Former Louisiana Republican Senator Elbert Guillory arrested on DWI, no insurance charges
Former State Senator and Opelousas Attorney Elbert Guillory was taken into custody
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in Louisiana
A famous restaurant chain with over 2,600 locations across the country recently opened another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Louisiana location in Natchitoches.
kalb.com
Alexandria City Marshal’s Office settles lawsuit with former deputy city marshal
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Marshal’s Office and City Marshal Jerome Hopewell have settled a federal civil lawsuit filed by a former deputy city marshal. On May 4, 2021, Patricia ‘Kay’ Whatley filed a federal civil lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana against the Alexandria City Marshal’s Office, its insurance company, City Marshal Jerome Hopewell, Chief Deputy Steve Boeta, and deputies Harry Robertson and Chris Pruitt.
Natchitoches Times
LEO JAMES LLORENS
Natchitoches, LA. Jan. 29, 1938- Nov. 26, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial for Leo James Llorens will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Isle Brevelle, with the Rev. John O’Brien officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until recitation of the Rosary at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at St. Augustine Catholic Mausoleum under the direction of Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. Leo James “Jim” Llorens was born Jan. 29, 1938, in Shreveport to the late William and Clara Metoyer Llorens. At an early age, his family relocated to Aliso Village, a small community near downtown Los Angeles. Jim was not a stranger to hard work. As a youngster he shined shoes and sold newspapers on busy street corners to help support his parents and siblings. He continued this work ethic through his teenage years while attending and graduating from Manual Arts High School. However, it was not all work and no play for Jim, for during the summer after graduating, he met and eventually married the love of his life, Mary Louise Ravard Llorens Aug. 8, 1959. As a young husband and father, Jim’s strong Catholic faith was the foundation for how he lived, and how he raised his five children. Throughout his life, Jim enjoyed making people laugh and touching people’s hearts through humor and through his God-given gift of his voice. Jim supported his family by working in the manufacturing and aerospace industries as a machinist and numerical control programmer. Later in his career he shared his knowledge as a professor at LA Trade Technical College. After moving back to his home state of Louisiana in 1984, Jim took on contracting work for several companies prior to his retirement in 2008. After Jim retired, he found pleasure in spending quality time with his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who lovingly called him “Paw-Paw.” He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Mary Louise Llorens: parents; sister Gertrude Llorens Frew. His memory will be cherished forever by his five children; Eric Llorens Sr. and wife Wendy of Bermuda, Angela Llorens Rachal and husband Louis “Cookie” Jr. of Natchitoches, Alan Llorens and wife Tina of Westchester, Calif., Lorita Llorens Metoyer and husband Archie Sr. of Natchitoches and Keith A. Llorens and wife Colette of Gardena, Calif; 14 grandchildren; Eric Jr. (Erica) and Jarred (Allie) Llorens, Alicia (Jonathan) Christophe and Louis Rachal III, Zachary, Victoria and Nathaniel Llorens, Breanna Metoyer, Marissa (Michael) Williams, Archie G. and Alainna Metoyer and Kyle, Cole and Karli Llorens; great-grandchildren; Lincoln Marie Llorens, Maya and Houston Llorens, Nevayah and Kason Christophe, Noah Rachal, Leo Metoyer and Michael Williams Jr. He is also survived by his siblings Stephen (Caroll) Llorens, Patricia (Wilfred) Metoyer and Carolyn Wilson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Alexandria officer wounds suspect while making arrest
An Alexandria Police officer shot and wounded a suspect this afternoon while attempting to make an arrest.
Comments / 0