Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where can you get a $5 meal in Branson and Springfield?Evan CrosbySpringfield, MO
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
Missouri school district legalizes spanking in schoolsStephanie LeguichardCassville, MO
Dangerous Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'CJ CoombsRepublic, MO
Related
koamnewsnow.com
Seneca prepares to face Lamar in state semifinals
SENECA, Mo. – The Seneca Indians hit the road tomorrow to face Big 8 rival Lamar in the class 2 state semifinals. Seneca and Lamar met once already this season, back in week four. The Indians handed the Tigers their only loss of the season 36-33. “The win over...
Wolves football: hottest show on the strip
REEDS SPRING, Mo–A pack of wolves gathered Thursday for Thanksgiving. For Reeds Spring, it was part of game week that will culminate Saturday in the Missouri Class 3 state semifinals. The Wolves will host Sullivan. Behind coach Andy McFarland, Reeds Spring is looking to make history. Andy McFarland doesn’t own a theater on the strip. […]
Ozark Sports Zone
Athlete of the Week: Kaemyn Bekemeier, Republic basketball
It’s hard to think about girls’ basketball in Southwest Missouri without thinking of Kaemyn Bekemeier. The Republic senior owns almost every school record and is preparing to represent the Ozarks for more years to come. “She can definitely take it to a different level,” said Republic Girl’s Basketball...
Ozark Sports Zone
Big second half lifts Lady Bears over Roadrunners
LAS VEGAS – Missouri State women’s basketball improved to 2-2 on the season with a 74-51 win over UTSA here Friday afternoon. An important run early in the third quarter proved to be the turning point for the Lady Bears as the Roadrunners (1-3) cut the MSU lead to five points with the first basket out of the half after MSU had led by as many as 17 points in the first half.
Ozark Sports Zone
Bears drop opening game in Bahamas tournament
NASSAU, The Bahamas – A key 7-0 run midway through the second half gave UNC Wilmington the game’s first double-digit lead, and the back-breaking swing pushed the Seahawks to a 68-54 win over Missouri State here Friday in the opening round of the Baha Mar Basketball Nassau Championship.
rockmnation.com
Three and Out: Arkansas
Each game has certain matchups within it that are oh so very important to the outcome. Matchups so important that they can be the difference in a win and a loss. For every game this season, I’ll be taking a look at the three most important matchups regarding an individual or even between position groups.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin news anchor sports a fantastical jacket for sweet reason
KSNF/KODE — A father’s love knows no bounds — literally. What inspired the award-winning, beloved news anchor, Mike Olmstead to wear the flashy crimson OU suit jacket? His daughter, Mykala. She’s a sophomore and 2nd-year cheerleader on the OU co-ed cheer squad. The daddy-daughter duo found...
fourstateshomepage.com
20+ year Joplin heating and air business joins Paschal company
SPRINGDALE, Ark.— Paschal Air, Plumbing, & Electric is expanding its operations into Southwest Missouri by acquiring Lyerla Heating and Air. Lyerla Heating & Air is an award-winning customer service company, founded in 2001. The company has been one of Joplin’s leading home-service providers. Lyerla President, Kevin Brady says he is proud to pass on their tradition of quality, professional services to Paschal. As they combine their companies, Brady will join Paschal as the general manager of the Southwest Missouri division.
Missouri small town known globally for Christmas tradition
NOEL, Mo. — Once a year, a city in McDonald County changes its name for a very special postage stamp. It’s the city of Noel—which becomes “Noel” (no-ell) this time of year for the annual Christmas postmark. The 90-year tradition lives on, as volunteers work in the Post Office lobby from Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve […]
Joplin native returns home to help with annual Thanksgiving dinner
A Joplin native returns home for the holidays, helping those in need.
KYTV
Branson Landing: security/emergency plans in place for Black Friday shopping
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking additional rain chances eager to return on this chilly Saturday. Not only do we have a few other systems to track going into next week, temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride into next week as well. Springfield man in custody after domestic disturbance...
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
KYTV
4 die in a Thanksgiving crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo.
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-44 near Springfield that killed two drivers and two passengers. Driver Joshua Wamsley, 33, of Springfield, and Danielle Dillman, 36, of Springfield, died in one vehicle. Driver Patrick Holloway, 44, of Republic, Mo., and Shandrea Hollway, 44, of Republic, Mo., died in a second vehicle. A one-year-old suffered moderate injuries in the vehicle driven by Holloway.
Four dead after Thanksgiving night crash on I-44
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Four Greene County adults are dead and a child is injured today after a multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving night on I-44. The crash at about 9:50 p.m. near the intersection with West Chestnut Expressway occurred when an eastbound Ram 1500 pickup truck struck the rear of an eastbound SUV and then crossed […]
2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens
The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
RANGE LINE BRIDGE IS OPEN
JOPLIN, Mo. – The bridge on South Range Line Rd. is back open. The Missouri Department of Transportation says the opening is about one month early. The re-opening comes just in time for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday shoppers. Drivers using Davis Blvd. and other side streets, experienced serious congestion issues during the closure. […]
Where can you get a $5 meal in Branson and Springfield?
Springfield, Mo. - Five bucks just doesn't go as far as it used to, even in the Ozarks. And that's especially true when it comes to going out to eat. Just a few short years ago, nearly every fast food chain had its own $5 value meal. However, amid 40-year high inflation, many restaurants have either had to scrap their value meals or raise their prices.
Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s
Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
KYTV
Heavy traffic expected in Springfield on Black Friday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Black Friday is here, and shoppers are expected to spend billions on gifts this year. You can expect to see many people on the road to find that perfect present. Glenstone and Battlefield is expected to be one of the busiest intersections. Traffic engineers will be operating...
Comments / 0