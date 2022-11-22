ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, MO

koamnewsnow.com

Seneca prepares to face Lamar in state semifinals

SENECA, Mo. – The Seneca Indians hit the road tomorrow to face Big 8 rival Lamar in the class 2 state semifinals. Seneca and Lamar met once already this season, back in week four. The Indians handed the Tigers their only loss of the season 36-33. “The win over...
SENECA, MO
KOLR10 News

Wolves football: hottest show on the strip

REEDS SPRING, Mo–A pack of wolves gathered Thursday for Thanksgiving. For Reeds Spring, it was part of game week that will culminate Saturday in the Missouri Class 3 state semifinals. The Wolves will host Sullivan. Behind coach Andy McFarland, Reeds Spring is looking to make history. Andy McFarland doesn’t own a theater on the strip. […]
REEDS SPRING, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Athlete of the Week: Kaemyn Bekemeier, Republic basketball

It’s hard to think about girls’ basketball in Southwest Missouri without thinking of Kaemyn Bekemeier. The Republic senior owns almost every school record and is preparing to represent the Ozarks for more years to come. “She can definitely take it to a different level,” said Republic Girl’s Basketball...
REPUBLIC, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Big second half lifts Lady Bears over Roadrunners

LAS VEGAS – Missouri State women’s basketball improved to 2-2 on the season with a 74-51 win over UTSA here Friday afternoon. An important run early in the third quarter proved to be the turning point for the Lady Bears as the Roadrunners (1-3) cut the MSU lead to five points with the first basket out of the half after MSU had led by as many as 17 points in the first half.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Bears drop opening game in Bahamas tournament

NASSAU, The Bahamas – A key 7-0 run midway through the second half gave UNC Wilmington the game’s first double-digit lead, and the back-breaking swing pushed the Seahawks to a 68-54 win over Missouri State here Friday in the opening round of the Baha Mar Basketball Nassau Championship.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
rockmnation.com

Three and Out: Arkansas

Each game has certain matchups within it that are oh so very important to the outcome. Matchups so important that they can be the difference in a win and a loss. For every game this season, I’ll be taking a look at the three most important matchups regarding an individual or even between position groups.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin news anchor sports a fantastical jacket for sweet reason

KSNF/KODE — A father’s love knows no bounds — literally. What inspired the award-winning, beloved news anchor, Mike Olmstead to wear the flashy crimson OU suit jacket? His daughter, Mykala. She’s a sophomore and 2nd-year cheerleader on the OU co-ed cheer squad. The daddy-daughter duo found...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

20+ year Joplin heating and air business joins Paschal company

SPRINGDALE, Ark.— Paschal Air, Plumbing, & Electric is expanding its operations into Southwest Missouri by acquiring Lyerla Heating and Air. Lyerla Heating & Air is an award-winning customer service company, founded in 2001. The company has been one of Joplin’s leading home-service providers. Lyerla President, Kevin Brady says he is proud to pass on their tradition of quality, professional services to Paschal. As they combine their companies, Brady will join Paschal as the general manager of the Southwest Missouri division.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KOLR10 News

Missouri small town known globally for Christmas tradition

NOEL, Mo. — Once a year, a city in McDonald County changes its name for a very special postage stamp. It’s the city of Noel—which becomes “Noel” (no-ell) this time of year for the annual Christmas postmark. The 90-year tradition lives on, as volunteers work in the Post Office lobby from Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve […]
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
KYTV

KOLR10 News

Four dead after Thanksgiving night crash on I-44

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Four Greene County adults are dead and a child is injured today after a multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving night on I-44. The crash at about 9:50 p.m. near the intersection with West Chestnut Expressway occurred when an eastbound Ram 1500 pickup truck struck the rear of an eastbound SUV and then crossed […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens

The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
Four States Home Page

RANGE LINE BRIDGE IS OPEN

JOPLIN, Mo. – The bridge on South Range Line Rd. is back open. The Missouri Department of Transportation says the opening is about one month early. The re-opening comes just in time for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday shoppers. Drivers using Davis Blvd. and other side streets, experienced serious congestion issues during the closure. […]
JOPLIN, MO
Evan Crosby

Where can you get a $5 meal in Branson and Springfield?

Springfield, Mo. - Five bucks just doesn't go as far as it used to, even in the Ozarks. And that's especially true when it comes to going out to eat. Just a few short years ago, nearly every fast food chain had its own $5 value meal. However, amid 40-year high inflation, many restaurants have either had to scrap their value meals or raise their prices.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KIX 105.7

Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s

Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Heavy traffic expected in Springfield on Black Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Black Friday is here, and shoppers are expected to spend billions on gifts this year. You can expect to see many people on the road to find that perfect present. Glenstone and Battlefield is expected to be one of the busiest intersections. Traffic engineers will be operating...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

