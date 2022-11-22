ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Surprise Squad helps make Thanksgiving extra special for metro Atlanta shoppers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some lucky customers at one metro Atlanta Kroger received a very special surprise for Thanksgiving. Taking the meaning of the holiday to heart, the Atlanta News First Surprise Squad paid for groceries for a handful of customers, many shopping for this year’s Thanksgiving meal.
Not just fast food; baby comes quickly at Atlanta McDonald’s

ATLANTA (AP) — Yes, they’ve nicknamed the baby “Nugget,” after a woman delivered a girl at an Atlanta McDonald’s. Alandria Worthy tells WXIA-TV that her labor was intensifying and her fiancé was driving her to the hospital Wednesday morning when they stopped so she could use the bathroom at the fast food restaurant.
Package thieves targeting Southeast Atlanta townhome community

ATLANTA - Residents in one Southeast Atlanta townhome community say they are fed up over constant break-ins to the mailroom. Those who live there say it started earlier in the year. The latest incident was caught on camera. It’s a flood of emotions for Blake Blaison, who lives in the...
Crews stress safety after rise in Atlanta house fires

ATLANTA — Cooking fires are the leading cause for house fires year-round but heating comes in second and tends to outpace cooking fires during the colder months. "The uptick is unfortunate truth," explained Atlanta Fire Rescue Captain Michael Roman. The numbers start to rise in October and November and...
DeKalb County teenager shot to death on Thanksgiving

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Dekalb County. Initial investigation indicates that the victim was walking towards the Shell gas station located at the 300 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road when he was shot by a passing vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Black-owned business profile: The Black Coffee Company/Black Coffee ATL

The Black Coffee Company, or Black Coffee ATL was founded in 2018 by Chris Bolden, Jamin Butler, Branden Cole, Gino Jones, Leonard Lightfoot. The coffee company is a premier coffee shop serving specialty coffee, loose leaf tea, and fresh baked pastries. The coffee shop also hosts various events such as game nights, workshops, classes, coffee […] The post Black-owned business profile: The Black Coffee Company/Black Coffee ATL appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
