A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com
Surprise Squad helps make Thanksgiving extra special for metro Atlanta shoppers
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some lucky customers at one metro Atlanta Kroger received a very special surprise for Thanksgiving. Taking the meaning of the holiday to heart, the Atlanta News First Surprise Squad paid for groceries for a handful of customers, many shopping for this year’s Thanksgiving meal.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Steel plates, a squished cone, and many flattened tires: City responds to road hazard
EAST ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Traffic cones are a warning for a potential hazard on the road. But it’s meant to be a temporary warning until a long-term solution can be found. A long-term solution is what residents in the Cabbagetown area in East Atlanta were hoping...
At this busy Atlanta fire station, every day feels like Thanksgiving
Nearly every evening, the firefighters at Atlanta Fire Station 4 on Edgewood Avenue gather around their kitchen table for a family-style meal. Their routine won’t change much for Thanksgiving Day.
'Hug your family because you never know' | Family, friends remember mother killed while working as a Lyft driver
NORCROSS, Ga. — Family, friends and the community came together to remember a 31-year-old mother of three killed in DeKalb County earlier this week while working as a Lyft driver. A father's grief could be heard and seen Friday evening. “It’s hard on us," Joe Sawyer said at his...
ATLANTA (AP) — Yes, they’ve nicknamed the baby “Nugget,” after a woman delivered a girl at an Atlanta McDonald’s. Alandria Worthy tells WXIA-TV that her labor was intensifying and her fiancé was driving her to the hospital Wednesday morning when they stopped so she could use the bathroom at the fast food restaurant.
This On the Market Marietta Mansion is Perfect for Hosting the Holidays
With 5 bedrooms, 5 and 2 half baths, a sprawling open floor plan, and plenty of gathering room both indoors and out, this home is an absolute entertainer’s dream.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia family spends first Thanksgiving in new home, after time in ATL shelters
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia family is bringing new meaning to the phrase, home for the holidays. “It is made with love,” said mother Kiara Grinton, ”It is our first Thanksgiving in our new house.”. Last year, Kiara and her girls spent Thanksgiving in an...
People without homes built a fragile community. Then came the fire
The Hill was perhaps Atlanta's largest and most dangerous homeless encampment, hidden on the edge of Buckhead, the city's most expensive neighborhood. Then came the fire.
ATLANTA — A woman took a quick restroom break at a Fulton County McDonald's and walked out with a newborn! Yes, you read that right. Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Alandria Worthy started getting contractions but held off on going to the hospital. "I read to not go to the...
fox5atlanta.com
Package thieves targeting Southeast Atlanta townhome community
ATLANTA - Residents in one Southeast Atlanta townhome community say they are fed up over constant break-ins to the mailroom. Those who live there say it started earlier in the year. The latest incident was caught on camera. It’s a flood of emotions for Blake Blaison, who lives in the...
'We don't want this to happen to anybody else' | Viral metro Atlanta family loses home in fire
ROSWELL, Ga. — A metro Atlanta family that rose to social media stardom for their son's uncombable locks is now leaning on the community after a fire destroyed their home. The Samples said they are sharing their story in hopes others will heed their warning and stay safe this holiday season.
fox5atlanta.com
Man rushes in, pulls baby to safety from burning East Point apartment
EAST POINT, Ga. - Ricardo Tolbert says he saw something and acted Wednesday when flames started shooting out of one of the buildings at the Polaris East Point Apartments, formerly Brookfield Apartments on Washington Road in East Point. "It was just chaos yesterday," he said. "When I got up to...
Police: Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in NW Atlanta
A man attempting to cross a busy northwest Atlanta street was struck and killed late Thursday by a driver who didn’t sto...
Crews stress safety after rise in Atlanta house fires
ATLANTA — Cooking fires are the leading cause for house fires year-round but heating comes in second and tends to outpace cooking fires during the colder months. "The uptick is unfortunate truth," explained Atlanta Fire Rescue Captain Michael Roman. The numbers start to rise in October and November and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County teenager shot to death on Thanksgiving
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Dekalb County. Initial investigation indicates that the victim was walking towards the Shell gas station located at the 300 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road when he was shot by a passing vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Best Neighborhoods To Live In Atlanta, Georgia If You're LGBTQ+
Moving as a member of the LGBTQ+ community can be a bit of a challenge and take some additional research; luckily, Atlanta is progressive and welcoming.
ATLANTA — Three Atlanta McDonald's employees were able to help a local couple receive a gift that keeps on giving as the holidays approach. "A simple stop at your local McDonald’s can transpire into a memorable birth story on the eve of Thanksgiving break," said a McDonald's spokesperson.
Cobb County father with brain injury after collision able to walk again
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County father who was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle is out of the hospital and recovering with his family. Cameron Edwards suffered brain and spinal injuries when he was hit on Powers Ferry Road in Cobb County, last month. Each...
Canton Thanksgiving Day crash leaves college volleyball player, father dead
CANTON, Ga. — One of the people killed in a Cherokee County crash on Thanksgiving Day was a former local volleyball player at Creekview High School, the team said in a social media post. Deputies said Alivia Mynes,18, and her father, Chris, died Thursday in a four-vehicle wreck in Canton.
Black-owned business profile: The Black Coffee Company/Black Coffee ATL
The Black Coffee Company, or Black Coffee ATL was founded in 2018 by Chris Bolden, Jamin Butler, Branden Cole, Gino Jones, Leonard Lightfoot. The coffee company is a premier coffee shop serving specialty coffee, loose leaf tea, and fresh baked pastries. The coffee shop also hosts various events such as game nights, workshops, classes, coffee […] The post Black-owned business profile: The Black Coffee Company/Black Coffee ATL appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
