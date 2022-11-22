Read full article on original website
BBC
PMQs: Sunak v Starmer - in full
Labour leader Keir Starmer began PMQs with a statement about gay rights in Qatar, saying "shame on Fifa" that Wales and England teams at the World Cup could not express their solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community. Then attention turned to the economy. Starmer asked why the UK was the first...
Migration to UK rises to record 504,000 with Ukraine and Hong Kong schemes
Jump in number of international students a factor in figure that is at least 400,000 higher than home secretary is aiming for
BBC
William Wragg: Tory MP will not stand at the next election
Senior Conservative MP William Wragg has announced he will not run again at the next election. Mr Wragg, vice-chairman of the influential 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers, has held the Hazel Grove constituency in Greater Manchester since 2015. The 34-year-old took the seat from the Liberal Democrats and became first...
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
France 24
EU ministers endorse new migrant plan after France-Italy tensions
European interior ministers welcomed Friday an EU plan to better coordinate the handling of migrant arrivals, after a furious row over a refugee rescue boat erupted between Italy and France. France has accused Italy of failing to respect the law of the sea by turning away the NGO vessel earlier...
EU countries back billion-euro chip plan ahead of talks with lawmakers
BRUSSELS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - EU countries on Wednesday agreed to a 45-billion-euro ($46.6 billion) plan to fund the production of chips, putting the 27-country bloc a step closer to its goal of reducing its reliance on U.S. and Asian manufacturers.
CNBC
Foreign students to reportedly be barred from UK unless studying at top universities
LONDON — Foreign students wanting to study in Britain may be turned away unless they have secured a place at a "top university," according to a report by The Times newspaper. Ministers were allegedly discussing how to reduce flows to the U.K. after record levels of net migration were...
Mick Lynch says RMT no closer to calling off rail strikes as transport minister states there is ‘deal to be done’ – as it happened
Mark Harper says all parties want rail dispute to end but RMT general secretary says union will not move to end strikes until ‘reasonable offer is on the table’
BBC
Northern Ireland Protocol: Poots denies letter tried to dilute bill
The former Stormont agriculture minister Edwin Poots has dismissed a report that he tried to dilute the Northern Ireland Protocol bill. The ex-DUP leader responded to a Financial Times article which suggested he wrote to the government to argue Northern Ireland's farmers would be better off under the protocol. The...
BBC
Iran protests: Armed Met Police guard Iranian journalists facing death threats
In a tree-lined business park in Chiswick, West London, there is a heavy presence of armed police. Black, multi-role armoured vehicles called Jankels are positioned at intervals alongside Met Police armed response vehicles, fully crewed-up with armed officers inside. They are guarding every approach to the plate-glass building that houses...
Qatar reviewing London investments after TfL bans its adverts – report
Ban linked to World Cup hosts’ human rights record taken as message ‘Qatari business not welcome in London’, source tells FT
BBC
Emergencies Act: Trudeau defends use to end 'Freedom Convoy' protests
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he "absolutely made the right choice" in invoking never-used emergency powers to end to last winter's truck protests. Mr Trudeau made the comments during an appearance on Friday before an inquiry looking into Canada's use of its Emergencies Act. He said he didn't feel...
BBC
Stoke MP 'aghast and shocked' over fresh asylum hotel plan
A Stoke-on-Trent MP has said he is "aghast and shocked" to hear another hotel in the city could be used to house asylum seekers. Jonathan Gullis has written to the home secretary and complained the city had "disproportionately borne a significant quantity of migrants". The city council recently lost a...
BBC
Vote delay reopens Conservative divisions over housing
A backbench rebellion over the government's housebuilding plans has reopened Conservative divisions over housing targets. Nearly 50 rebels are backing a plan to ban mandatory targets in England, prompting ministers to delay a vote scheduled for Monday. The rebels argue government-set targets are excessive and undermine local councils. But other...
BBC
Gold coin proves 'fake' Roman emperor was real
An ancient gold coin proves that a third century Roman emperor written out of history as a fictional character really did exist, scientists say. The coin bearing the name of Sponsian and his portrait was found more than 300 years ago in Transylvania, once a far-flung outpost of the Roman empire.
TechCrunch
Twitter layoffs trigger oversight risk warning from Brussels
Staffers in the office were focused on European Union digital policy, working in close proximity to the seat of power of EU’s executive, the European Commission — an entity with an ongoing role in EU lawmaking. The Commission will also soon take on a major new oversight role for the bloc’s updated digital rulebook, the Digital Services Act (DSA).
What To Know About Russia’s So-Called ‘Gay Propaganda’ Bill
The State Duma approved a bill Thursday that hands out steep fines for 'promoting' LGBT relationships.
BBC
Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row
Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
The Next Web
Startups, take note! These are the tech sectors the EU’s funding in 2023
On Tuesday, the European Council approved the EU’s general budget for 2023. This was agreed in negotiations with the European Parliament a week earlier. The two institutions have committed to a total budget of €186.6 billion next year — an increase of 1.1% compared to 2022. According...
AOL Corp
European Parliament declares Russia a state sponsor of terrorism
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Parliament on Wednesday designated Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, arguing that its military strikes on Ukrainian civilian targets such as energy infrastructure, hospitals, schools and shelters violated international law. European lawmakers voted in favour of a resolution calling Russia a state sponsor of terrorism. The...
