BBC
Bristol's poorest families may be asked to pay council tax
About 18,000 of Bristol's poorest households may have to start paying council tax, under proposals to reduce a local authority financial shortfall. Bristol City Council has proposed cutting £3m from its council tax reduction scheme (CTRS). It means 18,000 households could be asked to contribute 10% or 20% from...
BBC
Shropshire Council considers 5% council tax rise
Council tax could rise by almost 5% in Shropshire in a bid to address £11m of inflationary pressures. Councillor Gwilym Butler, cabinet member for finance, said the proposal was likely to be put forward in the coming weeks. The government's Autumn Statement permitted local authorities to increase tax by...
BBC
Cornwall Council spending £40k a day on emergency housing
Cornwall Council spends £40,000 a day on emergency accommodation for homeless people, a meeting has been told. The figure was revealed at a planning committee meeting where plans to install six modular units for homeless people in Penryn were approved, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said. Councillors were told...
BBC
Croydon Council threatens tax hike after declaring bankruptcy
Council tax in a south London borough could increase by more than 5% as the authority aims to fill a £130m hole in its budget. Croydon Council issued a bankruptcy notice on Tuesday, admitting it would not be able to balance its budget in the next financial year. It...
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
People are dying waiting for social care. Wealthy people's inheritance issues are not a priority | Polly Toynbee
A cap on the amount individuals pay ignores the much greater needs of those who get no care at all, says Guardian columnist Polly Toynbee
Cost of living crisis hitting England’s most deprived areas hardest, ONS says
The most deprived areas of England are being hardest hit by the cost of living crisis, official data shows. The latest survey from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) exposes divisions across the country in terms of how people are being affected by higher living costs. Those in England’s most...
BBC
Exmouth hotel to be used for asylum seekers, council says
The government will house a number of asylum seekers at a hotel in Exmouth, a local council has said. East Devon District Council said it had been told by the Home Office an "unspecified" number of asylum seekers would arrive at the hotel in the coming days. The authority said...
BBC
Lewes Cemetery runs out of burial space
A cemetery in East Sussex has run out of space for new burials. Council officials said existing bookings at Lewes Cemetery would be honoured but no more new full burials would go ahead. They said it was a "really difficult decision" to reach but "one being repeated up and down...
BBC
Nurses strike: Nurses sleep in cars as they cannot afford fuel
Some nurses are sleeping in their cars because they cannot afford the fuel to get home, according to a nursing union representative. Sandy Harding, the RCN's associate director of nursing, said nurses felt "burnt out" and that current staffing levels were "unsafe". The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are asking...
BBC
Fears HGV fee will move Bath lorry issues to Wiltshire towns
A new daily fee for HGVs passing through Bath would drive more lorries through Wiltshire's towns, according to the county's council leader. Bath's Clean Air Zone could be extended by introducing a charge for Euro VI diesel vehicles exceeding 12 tonnes. Wiltshire Council leader Richard Clewer said he was "extremely...
Midwives in Scotland to be consulted on latest pay offer
Midwives are to be consulted on the latest pay offer made to NHS staff in Scotland.The proposed pay rise, which will cover midwives, maternity support workers (MSWs) and other NHS staff, was tabled by the Scottish Government on Thursday.According to the Government, the deal would mean NHS staff north of the border remain the best paid in the UK, with wage rises ranging from £2,205 to £2,751.For the lowest paid, it means an increase of 11.3%, with an average rise of 7.5%.The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) said on Friday that it will discuss the proposed offer with members next...
BBC
Homeowners in debt over incomplete building work
A BBC investigation has found a man offering building work promised to carry out jobs but continually let down his clients who paid thousands for his services. Tom Miles, from Devon, was operating in Gloucestershire. Some of his victims spent up to £30,000 on work that was never completed. Steve Knibbs has been looking into their stories.
BBC
Brecon Beacons dam built by war objectors is listed
A Brecon Beacons dam built by about 100 conscientious objectors has been given Grade II listed status. The project at Llyn y Fan Fach, Carmarthenshire, was built by the men whose beliefs stopped them from fighting in World War One. While about 270,000 Welshmen served in that conflict, about 900...
BBC
Gloucester railway underpass to close for nine months
The underpass at Gloucester Railway Station is set to close for a nine-month refurbishment project. Great Western Railway (GWR) will close the route in January to make it step-free, improve lighting and widen the northern entrance. Councillor Jeremy Hilton welcomed the news of the upgrade but said he was concerned...
BBC
City council withdraws High Court injunction over migrant hotel
A council has withdrawn an application for a High Court injunction to stop migrants being housed in a city centre hotel by the Home Office. Peterborough City Council said it "didn't want to spend any more taxpayers' money than was necessary". It said the injunction may not have been successful...
BBC
Proposed power of Cornwall mayor is 'uncomfortable', George Eustice says
An MP in Cornwall has said parts of a devolution deal that would create a mayor for the county feel "uncomfortable". George Eustice, Conservative MP for Camborne and Redruth, said the agreement should not be dependent on the creation of a mayor. The deal, announced by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, would...
BBC
Wales weather: 1,000 lose power, 'mini tornado' closes A470
A main road in mid Wales has been blocked after council officials said a "mini tornado" knocked over trees. The A470 between Builth Wells and Erwood will not reopen before Thursday afternoon, Powys council said. It comes as two yellow weather warnings for wind and rain are in place across...
BBC
Dentist academy in Bangor hopes to fill Wales' shortage
A new £2.2m dental academy is hoping to fill Wales' "chronic" dental shortage by "doing something different". The aim of the development, at Ty Glyder in Bangor, Gwynedd, is to attract new dentists and make it easier for patients to get treatment. Betsi Cadwaladr health board has among the...
BBC
Council's legal action over Wisbech migrant hotel dismissed
A council's application for an injunction to prevent the Home Office temporarily placing migrants in a hotel has been dismissed by the High Court. Fenland District Council in Cambridgeshire sought action regarding the hotel in Wisbech. Its lawyers said Wisbech had "a history of migrant exploitation". Refusing the injunction,...
