Breaking: Fire crews working commercial fire in SW side of OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City Firefighters are working a commercial fire at SW 36th and Meridian.
They are reports of people on the roof and the smoke plumes are affecting airport traffic. KFOR has a team headed to the scene at this time.
According to officials, the fire is now a 3-alarm fire. OKC Fire has called for Hazmat 5 and Storm Water Quality to assist with putting out the fire.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0