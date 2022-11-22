Breaking: Fire crews working commercial fire in SW side of OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City Firefighters are working a commercial fire at SW 36th and Meridian.

They are reports of people on the roof and the smoke plumes are affecting airport traffic. KFOR has a team headed to the scene at this time.

According to officials, the fire is now a 3-alarm fire. OKC Fire has called for Hazmat 5 and Storm Water Quality to assist with putting out the fire.

