Gizmodo
The Xbox 360 Controller is Back, and Now it Natively Works With Modern Consoles
You never forget your first game console, but like the bond between a newborn and parent, the bond between a gamer and their first controller is even stronger, forging muscle memories that will last a lifetime. And if your first console happened to be the Xbox 360, you might be thrilled to learn that Hyperkin is bringing it back—sort of—with Xbox One and Series X|S compatibility.
TechRadar
There’s never been a worse time to buy a PS5
As much as I’ve been enjoying the PS5 since its 2020 launch, I have to say that I think the future’s looking bleak for Sony’s flagship console. It’s hard to deny the PS5 has blazed a trail throughout the current console generation. It’s housed some of my favorite games this decade including Returnal, Astro’s Playroom and the Demon’s Souls remake.
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
dotesports.com
Self-own: Microsoft admits PlayStation exclusives are ‘better quality’ than its Xbox-only titles
The debate is over, everybody put the pitchforks down. The higher-ups have spoken, and Microsoft didn’t win. Believe it or not, Microsoft isn’t all that confident in its gaming exclusives, especially when paired up with PlayStation’s offerings. The console war that’s raged for the better part of everybody’s lifetime has finally had some action.
Modern Warfare 2 player unmasks Ghost, for real this time
Call of Duty is arguably the most iconic FPS franchise of our time. The series has a vice grip on both its fanbase and the games industry in general - Sony has recently been very concerned about the fact that if Microsoft really does go ahead and buy Activision, CoD could in theory become an Xbox exclusive. Xbox boss Phil Spencer says that this won’t be the case, however.
The Verge
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are Nintendo’s fastest selling games of all time
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first new mainline entries into the Pokémon series since 2019, have become the fastest selling games in Nintendo’s history, the company has announced. The two games sold 10 million units between them globally in their first three days on sale, including both physical and downloadable versions. “This is the highest global sales level for any software on any Nintendo platform within the first three days,” the company’s press release reads.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: No-code fintech services startup Taktile closes $20M Series A round
Soooo you may have received the, erm, first edition of Daily Crunch yesterday, where we mentioned a certain conference, placing it in the wrong country. Whoops — we updated the headline. Sorry, Finland, we love you, honestly. That was yesterday. Today, there’s a wall of new exciting things to...
After selling a $200 game bundle for cents, Microsoft realises it made a mistake
That's quite the rounding error.
ValueWalk
BinaryX Releases Concept Art for World Building MMO CyberLand
Singapore, Singapore, 24th November, 2022, Chainwire. BinaryX has confirmed that it is working on a new free-to-play, play-to-own game, CyberLand, an open-world MMO powered by blockchain technology. The team just released the concept video which gives a first look of the terrains and features of the game. Qualivian Investment Partners...
IGN
Microsoft Offered Call of Duty a 10-Year Deal for PlayStation; Xbox 360 Controller is Back
Microsoft has offered a 10-year deal to keep the Call of Duty games on Sony’s PlayStation consoles, according to a report by the New York Times. Sony refused to comment on the offer. “The first call Satya and I made after the deal was announced was to the C.E.O....
Meta is promoting its VR headset with a 3D spaceman bursting out of London's most famous advertising billboard
The Facebook owner's "Wish for the Extraordinary" campaign on Piccadilly Circus and other sites is promoting the Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset.
Activision: We will 'fight' for the Xbox, Microsoft merger if necessary
As regulatory bodies step up their attacks on the big Microsoft and Activision merger, the firm's COO implies they're ready to bring the fight to court if necessary.
dotesports.com
Sony hits Battlefield with brutal stray as it tries to prove nothing can beat CoD franchise
Microsoft’s plans to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion have been met by several roadblocks, including a review by the FTC, an investigation from the European Commission, and more. Sony has been involved in it too—particularly because it led to speculation about whether Microsoft will allow Activision Blizzard titles...
CNET
UK Probes Apple's and Google's 'Stranglehold' Over Mobile Browsing
The UK's competition watchdog will launch an investigation into Apple's and Google's dominance of the mobile browser market. The Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday it will conduct a more in-depth investigation of the companies' "stranglehold" on the market after a consultation revealed "substantial support for a fuller investigation" into how Apple and Google control the mobile browser market. The agency said Google and Apple powered 97% of all mobile web browsing conducted in the UK in 2021.
Road & Track
The Best Xbox Headsets for the Ultimate Gaming Experience
From its inception, Xbox has distinguished itself from its competitors by offering robust, seamless online gaming. During the mid-2000s, online console gaming was synonymous with Xbox Live and Microsoft’s included Xbox 360 gaming headset. But looking back, the Xbox 360 headset, and most other gaming headsets, were tiny devices with poor sound quality.
NME
‘Valorant’ job listings suggest Riot’s shooter is coming to console
Valorant has been a PC exclusive since launch, but recent job listings suggest it may be coming to consoles in the future. Since launching in 2020 there’s been no publicised talk around the multiplayer shooter coming to consoles, but Riot Games could be exploring the possibility of Valorant expanding outside of its PC exclusivity according to job listings spotted on Hitmarket (via, VG247).
Apple Black Friday deals 2022: Best discounts on iPads, iPhones and more
The day has finally come. It’s Black Friday, and all the top bits of tech are now on sale, including TVs, laptops, gaming gear and, yes, those pricey Apple products, too.Several stores are taking part this year, and you can currently save hundreds of pounds on iPhones, iPads and more from Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Very and AO.While Apple itself isn’t reducing prices for Black Friday, the tech giant is offering a gift card worth up to £250 in exchange for a purchase. These gift card deals are available on the iPhone 13 and the latest MacBook air. But if...
