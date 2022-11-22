ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

California man using a walker robs bank of $200, police say. He did not get far

By Thaddeus Miller
The Modesto Bee
 3 days ago

A man using a walker went into a downtown Fresno bank Tuesday and demanded money before being arrested a short time later, police said.

The 68-year-old walked into the Wells Fargo on Fresno Street and Van Ness Avenue about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Lt. Bill Dooley said.

While using a walker, he approached a teller with a note demanding money, police said. The teller gave him $200 and included a tracker with the cash.

The man left headed west towards Fulton Street.

“Officers were in the area and, with the help of the bank tracker and his slow movement, were able to locate him on Fulton just north of Fresno Street,” Dooley said in an email.

The suspect was arrested without incident, police said, and the money was recovered.

The Modesto Bee

