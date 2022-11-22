Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Related
NFL Fans Surprised After NBC Doesn’t Air Tyler Hubbard Vikings-Patriots Halftime Show
There wasn’t a ton of initial excitement when the Minnesota Vikings (8-2) announced that Tyler Hubbard would perform at halftime of their Thanksgiving game against the New England Patriots (6-4). Vikings fans immediately took to Twitter to share their thoughts, many admitting they had no idea who Hubbard was....
NFL Fans Slam Jonas Brothers Halftime Performance During Giants, Cowboys Thanksgiving Game
During the Giants and Cowboys halftime show, the Jonas Brothers performed for NFL fans and they did not like what they saw. It just doesn’t feel like the NFL has a good hold on what fans want during these shows. They bounce around from this act to another and it never seems to fully resonate with the audience at home.
Why Lions and Bills Fans Booed Like Crazy During Thanksgiving Halftime Show
The Buffalo Bills stayed in Detroit after moving last week’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns to the Motor City because of a snowstorm in Buffalo. However, in this heated Thanksgiving contest, Bills and Lions fans found something to unite over: anger with the Thanksgiving halftime show. Viewers watching the...
Tom Brady Posts Pic of His Son at Bucs Practice, Internet Thinks They Look Identical
We might be having another Brady in the NFL within the next eight years or so. Tom Brady’s son John “Jack” is a high school QB. At 15 years old, he is long and lean and has the greatest quarterback to ever play the game as a dad. That’s going to get him some looks at least at the college level.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
LOOK: Brittany Mahomes Posts Thanksgiving Pic With Patrick Mahomes, Daughter Sterling
People all over the country are giving thanks for their blessings today as we celebrate Thanksgiving 2022. And, as is clear from her recent Twitter post, Brittany Mahomes has a lot to be thankful for!. The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes is certainly counting her blessings today...
Jelly Roll Fires Major Shot at Travis Tritt Over His Take on Mixing ‘Country With Rap’
Jelly Roll and Travis Tritt have an artistic difference of opinion, and Jelly Roll isn’t scared to call Tritt out on it. Earlier this week, ’90s country legend Tritt took to Twitter to air his frustrations with the current trend where artists are blending country music and rap. According to him, we should “always remember” that when you mix the two, “you get crap.”
Cowboys, Giants Thanksgiving Day Game Breaks NFL Regular Season Record for Viewership
In case you thought that it was any other way, the NFL still dominates ratings. Cowboys-Giants on Thanksgiving was a regular season record. 42 million people tuned in to watch the Dallas Cowboys win 28-20 over the New York Giants. This game is usually the most viewed of the regular season, but this year the ratings were through the roof.
Dallas Cowboys Go ‘All In’ on Epic Salvation Army Kettle Celebration, NFL Fans Love It
The Dallas Cowboys might own the best touchdown celebration of the season. It happened on Thanksgiving Day, after tight end... The post Dallas Cowboys Go ‘All In’ on Epic Salvation Army Kettle Celebration, NFL Fans Love It appeared first on Outsider.
Scotty McCreery Trolls UNC While Celebrating NC State’s Rivalry Win
As he celebrated NC State’s rival win against UNC, country music hitmaker Scotty McCreery trolled the Tar Heels and their quarterback Drake Maye. In his latest tweet, Scotty McCreery declared, “Night night” with an image of Maye, which reads, “People who go to State beat Carolina. UNC QB Drake Maye.” This is a hilarious spin on the original quote by Maye, in which he said, “People who go to (NC) State just can’t get into Carolina.”
Big Ten bowl projections and College Football Playoff predictions after Week 12
The Big Ten has a rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2022 — so we think. Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up when the dust settles on the season. We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what our little eyeballs tell us.
Patrick Mahomes Fires Up Twitter with Hot Thanksgiving Food Take
Usually, Patrick Mahomes lights up Twitter with his play on the field. This week, though, the superstar quarterback has one of the hottest Thanksgiving food takes of the season. Apparently, Mahomes gave the famous turducken a try this Thanksgiving. He appears to be a huge fan of the dish, tweeting...
Adam Thielen Spits Out ‘Dry’ Turducken on Live TV After Thanksgiving Win Over Patriots: VIDEO
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen didn’t seem to enjoy the NBC turducken tradition as much as his teammates did. The star receiver took a bite of turkey leg, as is tradition for members of the winning team of NBC’s Thanksgiving game. However, Thielen spit out the turkey on live television, making it clear to everyone that he didn’t enjoy it.
Kenny Chesney Just Received a Stack of Platinum and Gold Certifications
Christmas appears to have come early for country music sensation Kenny Chesney as he’s received a stack of platinum and gold certifications. With this collection of new honors, he’s now picked up 43 million RIAA certifications throughout his career. Let’s go down the rabbit hole by starting with his 2004 CMA Album of the Year titled When The Sun Goes Down. It has been certified five times Platinum and American Kids bypassing four-times Platinum. So, Chesney has gained 28 certifications for his catalogs. Now that The Big Revival is at Platinum status, both Hemingway’s Whiskey and Just Who I Am: Poets & Pirates are also two times Platinum as well.
Look: NFL Sideline Reporter Reveals How She Celebrates Thanksgiving
Everyone loves watching football on Thanksgiving, but for those playing or working the game, it means spending a holiday away from loved ones. CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson has created a new tradition for the holiday. Wolfson, who works the CBS Thanksgiving Day game each year, revealed how she...
Jason Aldean Posts Heartwarming Family Photo From Thanksgiving Celebrations
Jason Aldean celebrated Thanksgiving with his family on Thursday as many families across the United States did. A day later,... The post Jason Aldean Posts Heartwarming Family Photo From Thanksgiving Celebrations appeared first on Outsider.
saturdaytradition.com
Michael Irvin kicks off NFL Thanksgiving with a strange tradition
Michael Irvin started his own tradition on Thanksgiving tradition. Prior to going live on NFL GameDay Morning, Irvin was filmed sneaking a plate of spaghetti to his recording location and he ate the spaghetti at 8:49 a.m. CT. It might have been too early in the morning for a big plate of spaghetti, but that did not stop Irvin from chowing down on some leftovers from Wednesday night.
Green Bay Packers Legend Revealed as ‘College GameDay’ Guest Picker at Ohio State
The 2022 NCAA football season is winding down, along with College GameDay, but the morning show is still cranking out... The post Green Bay Packers Legend Revealed as ‘College GameDay’ Guest Picker at Ohio State appeared first on Outsider.
WATCH: Bills WR Stefon Diggs Makes Young Fan’s Day on Thanksgiving
Moments after the Buffalo Bills (8-3) defeated the Detroit Lions (4-7) on Thanksgiving, Stefon Diggs was going to town on a turkey leg. But prior to the 28-25 victory, however, the Bills’ star receiver was making one young fan’s day — the kind of moment that will last a lifetime. The fan, sporting a Josh Allen jersey, held up a sign in the front row that read “All I Want For Christmas Is To Play Catch With Diggs.” A bold ask, yes, but one that paid off.
Outsider.com
590K+
Followers
67K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 1