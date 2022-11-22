Christmas appears to have come early for country music sensation Kenny Chesney as he’s received a stack of platinum and gold certifications. With this collection of new honors, he’s now picked up 43 million RIAA certifications throughout his career. Let’s go down the rabbit hole by starting with his 2004 CMA Album of the Year titled When The Sun Goes Down. It has been certified five times Platinum and American Kids bypassing four-times Platinum. So, Chesney has gained 28 certifications for his catalogs. Now that The Big Revival is at Platinum status, both Hemingway’s Whiskey and Just Who I Am: Poets & Pirates are also two times Platinum as well.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO