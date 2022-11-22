The Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum opened its doors for the first time in 2006. Then, the museum housed several instruments owned or played by some of the best musicians in the country. The next year, the MHoF inducted its first class. Since then, it has honored the best musicians in the United States regardless of genre or instrument. Past inductees include Charlie Daniels, Chet Atkins, Ricky Skaggs, Jerry Read, The Wrecking Crew, Stevie Ray Vaughn, and many more. Last night, the Hall of Fame welcomed its class of 2022.

