Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus Fans Are Going Wild Over Their Outfits for Their New Year’s Eve Special
It may not even be Thanksgiving yet, but Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus are ready to ring the new year.... The post Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus Fans Are Going Wild Over Their Outfits for Their New Year’s Eve Special appeared first on Outsider.
Jelly Roll Fires Major Shot at Travis Tritt Over His Take on Mixing ‘Country With Rap’
Jelly Roll and Travis Tritt have an artistic difference of opinion, and Jelly Roll isn’t scared to call Tritt out on it. Earlier this week, ’90s country legend Tritt took to Twitter to air his frustrations with the current trend where artists are blending country music and rap. According to him, we should “always remember” that when you mix the two, “you get crap.”
Scotty McCreery Goes Dad Mode in Adorable Father-Son Post With Newborn Son Avery
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi welcomed home their baby boy Avery late last month, already, the country music star is taking to fatherhood like a pro. In a sweet Instagram post, the “Damn Strait” singer was enjoying some beach time alongside his little family. Taking to North...
Dolly Parton Wishes Goddaughter Miley Cyrus Happy Birthday With Sweet Message, Pics
Dolly Parton took to Twitter to wish her goddaughter Miley Cyrus a happy birthday… and to hype up their upcoming Holiday Special. The country legend wished Cyrus a happy 30th birthday yesterday with some beautiful photos of the two together. The shots showed Parton and Cyrus all glammed up in elegant outfits as they embraced or smiled for the camera.
WATCH: Blake Shelton Performs Iconic Glen Campbell Hit on ‘The Voice’
Last night, Blake Shelton got to take some time off from his coaching duties on The Voice to perform. However, he didn’t do it alone. Instead, he hit the stage with the remaining four members of Team Blake. Together, they performed the Glen Campbell classic “Southern Nights” before we learned who moved on to the next round. Check out the killer performance below.
Blake Shelton Reveals the Array of Gifts He ‘Demands’ for His ‘The Voice’ Retirement
Blake Shelton expects to be showered with gifts when he officially leaves his chair on The Voice. The country music star announced that he’s retiring from the long-running competition show last month. And after putting 23 seasons of hard work into training the next generation of singers, he believes someone should give him an All Terrain Vehicle, at the very least.
Gwen Stefani Shares Adorable Snap Celebrating Thanksgiving With Blake Shelton
While celebrating Thanksgiving, Gwen Stefani took to her Instagram account to share a sweet photo of her and Blake Shelton with an adorable caption. “Who am I thankful for this year? Def this 1,” Gwen Stefani declared in the post’s caption, which features a snapshot of Stefani next to the country music superstar. Carson Daly responded to the post by asking, “Why? (Love you).”
Keith Urban Has Major Concern for Country Music Community
Keith Urban has some concerns for the country music community, and it has to do with people being “ripped apart” when they should be supporting each other. He spoke to Beasley Media Group about the “tribe” of country artists that come together and support one another in their endeavors, and then shared that he feels there’s a “rift” forming in the community.
Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas: release date, cast, plot and everything we know
What do you get when you mix Dolly Parton, Christmas and three wise mountain men? Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, of course!
Morgan Wallen Relives Heartwarming Moments With His Mom in ‘Thought You Should Know’ Video
Morgan Wallen may sing about heartbreak in many of his songs, but there’s one woman who’ll never break his heart: his mom. Recently, the country music star released a new video for the song that acts as a love letter to his mom, titled “Thought You Should Know.”
Lady A’s Charles Kelley Shares New Song, a ‘Goodbye Letter to Alcohol’
Lady A singer Charles Kelley is using music to share and process his road to sobriety. The 41-year-old recently took to Instagram to share a demo for an upcoming song titled As Far as You Could. Kelley penned the lyrics with songwriter and producer Jimmy Robbins and his bandmate Dave Haywood.
Marty Stuart Reveals Plans for Possible Upcoming TV Series
Marty Stuart has been making country music since he was a teenager. By the time he was 14, Stuart was playing with Lest Flatt’s Nashville Grass on the Grand Ole Opry stage. Not long after that, he landed his dream job playing in Johnny Cash’s band. Marty went solo in the late seventies and has since released 19 studio albums and is still going strong. Last week, Stuart released a new single titled “Country Star.”
Remembering The Death of Hank Snow and His Prolific Career
On December 20, 1999, one of the most renowned and thriving country stars of the 1950s, Hank Snow, passed away at his Rainbow Ranch in Madison, Tennessee. His son, the Rev. Jimmie Rodgers Snow, revealed that the primary indications suggest it was heart failure that caused Snow’s death. Snow was 85.
Jason Aldean Posts Heartwarming Family Photo From Thanksgiving Celebrations
Jason Aldean celebrated Thanksgiving with his family on Thursday as many families across the United States did. A day later,... The post Jason Aldean Posts Heartwarming Family Photo From Thanksgiving Celebrations appeared first on Outsider.
Musicians Hall of Fame Honors Class of 2022 Inductees
The Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum opened its doors for the first time in 2006. Then, the museum housed several instruments owned or played by some of the best musicians in the country. The next year, the MHoF inducted its first class. Since then, it has honored the best musicians in the United States regardless of genre or instrument. Past inductees include Charlie Daniels, Chet Atkins, Ricky Skaggs, Jerry Read, The Wrecking Crew, Stevie Ray Vaughn, and many more. Last night, the Hall of Fame welcomed its class of 2022.
Tim McGraw Forgets About His Diet When Faith Hill Cooks Thanksgiving Dinner
All you have to do is look at Tim McGraw to know that he’s a fitness buff. At 55 years old, the country singer and 1883 star is absolutely ripped. He didn’t get that way overnight, though. McGraw keeps to a strict diet and makes sure that he can get his daily workout in no matter where he is. However, like most Americans, Tim stops counting calories for Thanksgiving and enjoys a massive spread with his family.
