ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Jelly Roll Fires Major Shot at Travis Tritt Over His Take on Mixing ‘Country With Rap’

Jelly Roll and Travis Tritt have an artistic difference of opinion, and Jelly Roll isn’t scared to call Tritt out on it. Earlier this week, ’90s country legend Tritt took to Twitter to air his frustrations with the current trend where artists are blending country music and rap. According to him, we should “always remember” that when you mix the two, “you get crap.”
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

Gwen Stefani Shares Adorable Snap Celebrating Thanksgiving With Blake Shelton

While celebrating Thanksgiving, Gwen Stefani took to her Instagram account to share a sweet photo of her and Blake Shelton with an adorable caption. “Who am I thankful for this year? Def this 1,” Gwen Stefani declared in the post’s caption, which features a snapshot of Stefani next to the country music superstar. Carson Daly responded to the post by asking, “Why? (Love you).”
Outsider.com

Keith Urban Has Major Concern for Country Music Community

Keith Urban has some concerns for the country music community, and it has to do with people being “ripped apart” when they should be supporting each other. He spoke to Beasley Media Group about the “tribe” of country artists that come together and support one another in their endeavors, and then shared that he feels there’s a “rift” forming in the community.
Outsider.com

Marty Stuart Reveals Plans for Possible Upcoming TV Series

Marty Stuart has been making country music since he was a teenager. By the time he was 14, Stuart was playing with Lest Flatt’s Nashville Grass on the Grand Ole Opry stage. Not long after that, he landed his dream job playing in Johnny Cash’s band. Marty went solo in the late seventies and has since released 19 studio albums and is still going strong. Last week, Stuart released a new single titled “Country Star.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Outsider.com

Musicians Hall of Fame Honors Class of 2022 Inductees

The Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum opened its doors for the first time in 2006. Then, the museum housed several instruments owned or played by some of the best musicians in the country. The next year, the MHoF inducted its first class. Since then, it has honored the best musicians in the United States regardless of genre or instrument. Past inductees include Charlie Daniels, Chet Atkins, Ricky Skaggs, Jerry Read, The Wrecking Crew, Stevie Ray Vaughn, and many more. Last night, the Hall of Fame welcomed its class of 2022.
Outsider.com

Tim McGraw Forgets About His Diet When Faith Hill Cooks Thanksgiving Dinner

All you have to do is look at Tim McGraw to know that he’s a fitness buff. At 55 years old, the country singer and 1883 star is absolutely ripped. He didn’t get that way overnight, though. McGraw keeps to a strict diet and makes sure that he can get his daily workout in no matter where he is. However, like most Americans, Tim stops counting calories for Thanksgiving and enjoys a massive spread with his family.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

590K+
Followers
67K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy