3 Facebook Settings You Should Change Immediately, According To Security Experts

To keep Facebook or not to keep Facebook has been a raging debate for some people for the last decade or so. While many Facebook users chose to jump ship after Mark Zuckerberg testified in the Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit, many more simply feel like they’ve invested too much time, too much sharing, and too many photos on the platform to watch it all dissolve. But you don’t have to choose between Facebook and your privacy and security, either. There are Facebook settings you can change that can help keep you safer on the platform.
Really? The MOST Googled Question in Minnesota… I Don’t Think So

Google. It's a thing we all use to find out any sort of information. If you don't know something, just "Google" it. Funny how Yahoo never took off like that. You would never say "Hey, Yahoo that question". That just sounds odd. Google. Our source for any information. That includes spelling, random trivia, geography, basically anything you need an answer to, Google helps you out.
Elon Musk Floats the Idea of Making a Smartphone for Twitter

Once Tesla’s Cybertruck is complete, could the next high-profile technological offering from an Elon Musk-owned be a smartphone? Based on comments that Musk made on Twitter on Friday, it certainly sounds possible. As Insider recently noted, Musk’s planned changes to Twitter’s moderation policy have prompted speculation that the app could violate policies in Apple and Android’s app stores.
Google Maps Cheat Sheet: All the Navigation Tricks You Need to Know

If you're like me, you use a navigation app like Google Maps anytime you're traveling somewhere -- even if it's just an hour away and a location you travel to frequently. Doing so may help you avoid long commute times, traffic hazards, wrecks, tolls and other potential obstacles to reaching your destination. If you're looking for extra tricks and tips to make Google Maps even more useful, we've compiled a list.
"Phone" call on watch - but not on phone?

I was sitting around and my wrist starting buzzing and vibrating a lot. It was an unfamiliar sensation. I looked at it and it was a phone call, I THINK. I did not recognize the number and did not answer it. The issue is that I did not receive any calls on my associated Pixel 6 Pro phone. Since that is the phone/number associated with the watch wouldn't the phone have received the call at the same time? Phone History shows no calls. Am I missing something? Does the watch have its own phone number? Service through Google Fi.
How to poke on Facebook

If you’ve been using Facebook since the early days, you’ll likely remember poking people — and getting poked — nonstop. Today, that feature is nowhere to be found — or is it? Let’s go over what poking is on Facebook, and whether you can still do it nowadays.

