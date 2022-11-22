Read full article on original website
Is Neymar injured? Latest Brazil injury news
A look at the latest injury news on Neymar after Brazil's victory over Serbia.
Vancouver Whitecaps defender Ranko Veselinovic reveals Man Utd 'legend' is his idol
Vancouver Whitecaps center-back Ranko Veselinovic has revealed the influence that compatriot and 'idol' Nemanja Vidic had on him growing up. The 23-year-old is capped once for Serbia at senior level but is showing plenty of promise in Major League Soccer, becoming the rock at the heart of the Vancouver Whitecaps' defense.
How the Premier League feel about potential Saudi Arabia bids for Man Utd & Liverpool
The Premier League's stance on Saudi Arabian bids for Man Utd & Liverpool has been revealed.
MLS commissioner confirms interest in Lionel Messi transfer
MLS commissioner Don Garber has confirmed clubs within the league have been showing an interest in signing Lionel Messi. Messi's current deal with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain is due to expire at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, leading to plenty of speculation regarding his future. As previously reported...
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid plot Martinez bid; Gakpo's new asking price
Saturday's transfer rumours, with updates on Lisandro Martinez, Cody Gakpo, Mason Mount, Frenkie de Jong & more.
Gareth Southgate explains why England could only draw with USA
England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted that his side lacked 'zip' against the USA on Friday.
Manchester United fans sentenced for 2021 Old Trafford protests
39 fans involved in protests at Old Trafford in May 2021 have been sentenced for their involvement.
Cristiano Ronaldo 'knew' interview would end Man Utd career
Cristiano Ronaldo was aware his interview would likely bring about the end of his time at Man Utd, says Piers Morgan.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd want Memphis; Newcastle snub Ronaldo
Thursday's transfer rumours include Memphis Depay, Adrien Rabiot, Declan Rice, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jude Bellingham and more.
FA questions FIFA over inconsistent penalty decisions in England vs Iran
No penalty was given after Harry Maguire was wrestled to the ground at a corner.
Argentina 2-0 Mexico: Player ratings as Lionel Messi inspires Albiceleste to victory
Match report and player ratings for Argentina's World Cup group game against Mexico
England star misses training once more ahead of United States clash
England were again without James Maddison as they trained ahead of the World Cup clash with the United States.
Dani Alves hits Kylian Mbappe with bold accusation about Lionel Messi & Neymar
Dani Alves says Kylian Mbappe doesn't understand that PSG team-mates Lionel Messi and Neymar are better than him.
Why Takuma Asano left Arsenal
Japan's World Cup hero Takuma Asano used to be at Arsenal but left without ever playing a game for the Gunners - why?
Harry Kane reacts to England's 0-0 draw with USA
Harry Kane was surprisingly upbeat following England's 0-0 draw with the United States in Group B of the World Cup on Friday.
FIFA issues response over World Cup stadium capacity confusion
FIFA attempt to clarify the capacity and attendance of stadiums at the World Cup after recent confusion.
New Pep Guardiola deal bolsters Man City transfer hopes
Manchester City hope confirmation of Pep Guardiola's new contract will aid their pursuit of transfer targets in 2023.
Graham Potter & Todd Boehly's feelings on signing Cristiano Ronaldo for Chelsea
Graham Potter & Todd Boehly's stance on Chelsea signing Cristiano Ronaldo.
Xavi confirms talks with €60m wonderkid over Barcelona transfer
Xavi confirms Barcelona have held talks with one of the world's hottest prospects over a transfer.
Didier Deschamps hails hidden Kylian Mbappe talent after two more World Cup goals
Didier Deschamps speaks glowingly about Kylian Mbappe after the France forward's World Cup brace against Denmark.
