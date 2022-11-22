ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

The Spun

Steve Young Has Blunt Message For Kyler Murray

Steve Young shared his thoughts on Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray after last night's blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Murray was unable to play on Monday night due to a nagging hamstring injury — marking his second missed game in a row. Young believes the young quarterback needs...
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Look: Pregame Jimmy Garoppolo, Colt McCoy Video Goes Viral

On Monday night, the San Francisco 49ers faced off against the Arizona Cardinals from Mexico. Before the game kicked off, players from both teams walked into their respective locker rooms - per usual. When the quarterbacks were showed on the screen, fans couldn't help but notice the difference. 49ers quarterback...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico incident

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The Cardinals haven't confirmed Kugler's dismissal but the coach was no longer listed on the team's website on Tuesday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic that Kugler was fired for an incident that happened on Sunday night in Mexico City, one day before the team's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca.
San Francisco Examiner

What they're saying: 49ers crush Cardinals in Mexico City

Jimmy Garoppolo threw four touchdowns as 78,427 fans in Mexico City witnessed the San Francisco 49ers blowout of the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL's final international game of the season. Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel took the ball into the end zone and helped San Francisco pull away in the second half. For the third-straight game, the team's defense held their opposition to zero points in the second half. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

In loss, Arizona Cardinals find way to appreciate Estadio Azteca atmosphere

Monday night was a major disappointment for the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Their season is in serious jeopardy of being a losing one. And yet players and head coach Kliff Kingsbury took at least a little time to take in the sights and sounds of the gigantic and historic stadium in the south of the nation's capital, where more than 78,000 fans cheered, booed, sang and danced at the 2022 NFL Mexico game between the host Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Bay Area

George Kittle, Deebo Samuel Give 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Catchy New Nicknames

Kittle, Deebo give Jimmy G hilarious new nicknames originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his NFL career. Has he outplayed his staple "Jimmy G" nickname?. Garoppolo, who has steered the 49ers to a three-game winning streak and into first place in the...
Clayton News Daily

Rams’ Sean McVay Decides on Matthew Stafford’s Status vs. Chiefs

View the original article to see embedded media. Matthew Stafford has been ruled out against the Chiefs, Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Wednesday. It’s likely that Bryce Perkins will step in at quarterback given Stafford and John Wolford’s injuries. NFL Network duo Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported earlier in the day that Perkins was expected to get first-team reps this week. If he does get the start on Sunday, it will mark his first professional start.
The Independent

Garoppolo throws for 4 TDs, 49ers top Cards in Mexico City

As the final minute ticked off the clock, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo turned toward the crowd at Estadio Azteca, lifted his hands over his head and started clapping.It was clear that the Mexico City crowd loved the 49ers. Jimmy G and the 49ers gave that love — and some really good football — right back.Garoppolo threw four touchdown passes, including two each to Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, and the 49ers won their third straight game by blowing past the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday night in Mexico City.“The whole atmosphere tonight, I haven't played in anything like...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Clayton News Daily

Rams QB Matthew Stafford ruled out for Week 12

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will miss his second game in three weeks after he was returned to concussion protocol. Stafford, 34, originally was placed in concussion protocol after a 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 6 and ended up missing a 27-17 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 13.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Clayton News Daily

How football became a Thanksgiving tradition

Thanksgiving, for many in the US, usually means a few things: food, family... and football. Every year, millions tune in to watch the annual Thanksgiving NFL games -- last year's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders garnered an audience of 38.5 million people, the most-watched NFL regular season game since 1990. (By comparison, 33.8 million tuned in to President Joe Biden's inauguration).

