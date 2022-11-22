Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico incident
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The Cardinals haven't confirmed Kugler's dismissal but the coach was no longer listed on the team's website on Tuesday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic that Kugler was fired for an incident that happened on Sunday night in Mexico City, one day before the team's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca.
What they're saying: 49ers crush Cardinals in Mexico City
Jimmy Garoppolo threw four touchdowns as 78,427 fans in Mexico City witnessed the San Francisco 49ers blowout of the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL's final international game of the season. Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel took the ball into the end zone and helped San Francisco pull away in the second half. For the third-straight game, the team's defense held their opposition to zero points in the second half. ...
In loss, Arizona Cardinals find way to appreciate Estadio Azteca atmosphere
Monday night was a major disappointment for the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Their season is in serious jeopardy of being a losing one. And yet players and head coach Kliff Kingsbury took at least a little time to take in the sights and sounds of the gigantic and historic stadium in the south of the nation's capital, where more than 78,000 fans cheered, booed, sang and danced at the 2022 NFL Mexico game between the host Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.
NBC Bay Area
George Kittle, Deebo Samuel Give 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Catchy New Nicknames
Kittle, Deebo give Jimmy G hilarious new nicknames originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his NFL career. Has he outplayed his staple "Jimmy G" nickname?. Garoppolo, who has steered the 49ers to a three-game winning streak and into first place in the...
Cowboys TEs play live Whac-A-Mole to celebrate vs. Giants
ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — That hurdle over a defender in the open field was just an instinctive move for Jake Ferguson. That unique celebration with the other three Dallas Cowboys tight ends after a touchdown a few plays later was a scheme he had come up in advance.
Clayton News Daily
Rams’ Sean McVay Decides on Matthew Stafford’s Status vs. Chiefs
View the original article to see embedded media. Matthew Stafford has been ruled out against the Chiefs, Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Wednesday. It’s likely that Bryce Perkins will step in at quarterback given Stafford and John Wolford’s injuries. NFL Network duo Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported earlier in the day that Perkins was expected to get first-team reps this week. If he does get the start on Sunday, it will mark his first professional start.
Garoppolo throws for 4 TDs, 49ers top Cards in Mexico City
As the final minute ticked off the clock, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo turned toward the crowd at Estadio Azteca, lifted his hands over his head and started clapping.It was clear that the Mexico City crowd loved the 49ers. Jimmy G and the 49ers gave that love — and some really good football — right back.Garoppolo threw four touchdown passes, including two each to Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, and the 49ers won their third straight game by blowing past the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday night in Mexico City.“The whole atmosphere tonight, I haven't played in anything like...
Bucs injury report: Vita Vea, Russell Gage still not practicing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their updated injury report for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, and there are still some key players who have yet to practice this week. Here’s the updated list, based on participation in Thursday’s practice:. QB Tom Brady. WR Julio Jones.
Clayton News Daily
Rams QB Matthew Stafford ruled out for Week 12
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will miss his second game in three weeks after he was returned to concussion protocol. Stafford, 34, originally was placed in concussion protocol after a 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 6 and ended up missing a 27-17 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 13.
Kyler Murray’s status for Cardinals’ Week 12 vs. Chargers gets boost in right direction
Kyler Murray’s status received a positive update on Wednesday from Kill Kingsbury, per Bob McManaman. “(Kyler Murray’s hamstring injury is) definitely is trending in the right direction,” Kingsbury said. As a result, his outlook in terms of starting on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers is positive at the moment.
Clayton News Daily
How football became a Thanksgiving tradition
Thanksgiving, for many in the US, usually means a few things: food, family... and football. Every year, millions tune in to watch the annual Thanksgiving NFL games -- last year's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders garnered an audience of 38.5 million people, the most-watched NFL regular season game since 1990. (By comparison, 33.8 million tuned in to President Joe Biden's inauguration).
Cardinals notebook: Kyler Murray expected to start Sunday vs. Chargers; Injury updates
There was some good news on the Arizona Cardinals’ injury report on Wednesday. Six players didn’t practice during the team’s closed walk-through and three others were listed as limited, but one was a full participant. Kyler Murray. After missing the past two games because of a hamstring...
Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury Warns Team About Off-Field Misconduct
The Arizona coach addressed the recent firing of assistant coach Sean Kugler on this week’s episode of “Hard Knocks.”
French Bulldog partially owned by Chargers Morgan Fox wins National Dog Show
The Los Angeles Chargers did not play on Thanksgiving. That didn’t prevent their defensive Morgan Fox from having a tremendous day. Winston, the French Bulldog partially owned by Fox, was named Best in Show at the 21st Annual Dog Show in Philadelphia. Winston is a 3-year-old, cream-colored Frenchie. “He...
